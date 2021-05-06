Like many of his local peers, King Philip Regional High football coach Brian Lee made it known to the juniors and sophomores on the spring football roster that it will be a short turnaround before the fall 2021 season.
“In less than 19 weeks, we’ll be back at it,” Lee said after his Warriors completed a seven-game Fall-2 gap season.” They still got a chance to compete seven times, which we didn’t think would happen. Those juniors got some games underneath them, the speed of the game. It was spring football. It’s going to be a quick turnaround. It’s not next year. It’s in a couple of weeks.“ …
This just in from Bombardiers’ basketball camp: Attleboro High boys’ coach Mark Houle has announced that senior guard Justin Daniels was named Team MVP, junior guard Evan Houle was tabbed Defensive MVP and senior Alec Eaton was the recipient of the Bombardier Award for hustle. Co-captains-elect for the 2021-21 edition of Bombardier basketball will be Alvin Harrison, Jake Struminski and Houle …
One of the key pieces to the 10 wins for the Wheeler School (Providence) girls’ basketball team was the development of junior point guard Mia Mancini of Mansfield. “Mia ran our offense and controlled the tempo of games,” Wheeler coach coach Stephanie Coro said. “I am incredibly grateful we have Mia coming back for another year. I think she is going to continue to grow and I have full faith she is going to be the best player in the state next year. The ceiling is high for her.” …
Upon completing a 10-0-1 season and an SCC championship, D-R/Seekonk hockey coach Tom Fecteau said, “We don’t lose a lot up front.” D-R/Seekonk will return 11-goal scoring junior Devin Dailey and nine-goal scoring sophomore Liam Fecteau. “We had only five seniors who played a lot and we have some young defensemen (sophomores Colten Nastar, Evan Fasteson and Ethan Goudreau, junior Andre Ashton,” the elder Fecteau said. “It should work out.” Hopefully, with COVID-19 restrictions relaxed, Fecteau can have his skaters participate in a holiday tournament too and schedule some R.I. school for non-league games. “Those things didn’t work out this year, so that’s something else that we can look forward to, along with defending our title and playing in the (MIAA) tournament.” …
One of the emerging gymnastic stars in the Tri-Valley League is Norton High representative Emma Lehan, an eighth-grader competing at the varsity level. Already an All-TVL selection, the Level 8 gymnast at O’Leary’s Gymnastics School, excelled on the uneven bars and balance beam (9.5), while also having a 9.5 season-best in floor exercises and a 35.4 season-best all-around score …
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls’ basketball coach Chris Perron has concerns about the future of the Falcons. There are only 14 players back for next season at all three levels of the program. D-R has lost a number of players to Rhode Island prep or parochial schools. “We’d like to have some, they can come here and win,” said Perron whose Falcons have won 21 games over the past two years …
After Coyle-Cassidy High closed its doors, Warrior goalkeeper Ethan Bairos found a home with the Bishop Feehan High hockey program, the senior finishing with a 2.8 goals against mark with a .900 save percentage in nearly six games …
“If you look at all of the traditionally strong programs from year to year, the one consistent is their culture and having a coach who has been in place a long time,” said Attleboro High hockey coach Greg Chamberlain, a disciple of Canton High’s Brian Shuman, of building the Bombardier “Culture — it’s got to change. Kids just can’t expect to hang up their skates once the season is over.” …
Hoping for one last twirl on the ice with the University of Tampa Spartans, Seekonk High product Chris Fernandes, a senior defenseman and finance major, had his final season end when the Atlantic Collegiate Hockey Association canceled the season due to the pandemic …
Captains-elect for the 2021-22 Foxboro-Mansfield girls’ hockey program will be forward Kylie O’Keefe of Foxboro High, forward Cierra Doherty of Mansfield High and goalie Jess Widdop of Oliver Ames High …
The NCAA champion UMass-Amherst men’s hockey team has only four players from Massachusetts, one of whom is Canton’s Jerry Harding, who played in 14 games as a PC Friar during the 2019-20 season before transferring. “To win on a national level, to hold people to high standards and be honest, elevating the level of the program compared to what it was a decade ago,” coach Greg Carvel said of recruiting. The Minutemen had an 8-24-4 mark in ’15-’16 and went 5-29-2 in ’16-’17…
The International Tennis Hall of Fame will honor the “Original 9,” women who helped champion their game into professional equality on the tour — Peaches Bartkowicz, Rosie Casals, Judy Dalton, Julie Heldman, Billie Jean King, Kerry Melville, Kristy Pigeon, Nancy Richey, and Valerie Ziegenfuss. Notably, King Philip High girls’ tennis coach Bob Goldberg refereed at least one of each their matches while he worked the pro ranks …
According to Tapology, Norfolk’s Hilarie Rose is ranked fifth among 117 women competing in the mixed martial arts competition in the Northeast Region. The “strawweight” fighter out of Tri-County High has a 4-2 professional record is ranked No. 42 in the U.S. and No. 83 worldwide.
