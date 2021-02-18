Foxboro’s Kate Keenan, the senior guard for the Wheeler School (Providence) girls’ basketball team, scored 23 points in a 77-50 win over Johnston High to became the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,585 points, eclipsing the previous mark of Anna Metcalf at 1,521.
Keenan is averaging 18 points per game for the Warriors (7-2), while Mansfield’s Mia Mancini, a junior guard is also averaging 18 points for the Warriors heading into the final week of the season.
Keenan totaled five of her 20 points in overtime in a 65-63 win over St. Andrew’s. Mancini had 23 points in the contest. Mancini hit two free throws with seven seconds left in overtime to secure the win for Wheeler.
Keenan eclipsed the record of Metcalf, currently a junior at Union College, who had set the Wheeler record when Keenan was a freshman. Also playing at Wheeler is Lily Routhier, a sophomore guard and daughter of former North Attleboro High great and current AHS assistant Rachel Routhier. The younger Routhier scored a team-best 19 points against Portsmouth and had 14 points against Juanita Sanchez …
Norton High boys’ basketball coach Marc Liberatore made note of the energy-less games played this season without pep bands, cheerleaders, classmates, parents, friends and foes in the stands. “Basketball was made to be sweaty and loud,” the Lancers’ mentor noted. “Then with all of the quarantining and interruptions, there was a lack of practice time. We needed to be with the kids for them to develop and that didn’t happen a lot. We were always struggling, it was a weird season from start to finish.” …
Dighton-Rehoboth High girls’ basketball coach Chris Perron likes the future of the Falcon program in the presence of sophomore guard Ella Damon and freshman forward Lucy Latour. “Ella is a terrific athlete and being a soccer player she has a very good understanding of spacing on the floor,” Perron said. “And Lucy is a special talent.” …
Tommy Onorato, the 6-foot-1 senior swingman for North Attleboro High boys’ basketball coach Sean Mulkerrins, has maximized his minutes off the bench and has a sweet shooting touch, similiar to former NBA sharpshooter Vinnie Johnson. “You have to root for that kid,” Mulkerrins said. “What he does especially well is shoot the ball and he works really hard.” …
Tri-County High senior softball standout Morgan Collupy of North Attleboro has inked a Letter of Intent to play at Rhode Island College. A four-year starter for the Cougars as a pitcher and second baseman while generally batting leadoff, Collupy was a Sun Chronicle All-Star and Mayflower League All-Star. She also plays for Coach Jim Shaffer‘s Central Mass. Thunder Gold program …
Kayla Goldrick is half of the dynamic duo freshman backcourt, along with Narissa Smith, for Coach Marty Crowley’s Attleboro High girls’ basketball team. Goldrick had seven points and 10 rebounds this week in a game against North Attleboro. “She’s emerged, she plays with confidence, that’s what we need,” Crowley said of Goldrick’s floormanship. “She sticks her nose in there, she’s always around the ball.” …
Norfolk’s Katie Holmes, a sophomore forward with the No. 3 nationally ranked Northeastern University women’s hockey team (15-1-1), has two goals and one assists on the season. The Huskies are leading the country with a 15-game unbeaten streak and have not given up more than one goal in nine consecutive contests …
The 2021 Bishop Feehan High boys’ soccer team will be captained by goalkeeper and two-year starter James Breckner, Ryan Rebelo and Tate Demond …
Seekonk High boys’ basketball coach Alex Daluz thinks back to his Warriors’ 0-3 start to the season, then winning six games and getting to within a basket of upsetting No. 1 seed Apponequet in the SCC Tournament, thanks to the work of seniors Kyle Blanchard, Will Smith, Tyler Sceeles, Jacob Barreira and Nathan Clarke …
Norton High girls’ gymnastics coach Deb Reidy bemoans the absence of a Tri-Valley League championship meet for her unbeaten Lancers due to COVID-19 restrictions. “There is no league meet for us, which is unfortunate as we are the only undefeated team in TVL,” Reidy said. “We have a very young team full of talent. Our practices were limited to two to three days per week at O’Leary’s Gymnastics in Norton and we were unable to have weekday meets because the gyms can’t accommodate the numbers. Our entire sport has had less meets.” …
The Foxboro High girls’ swim team and Coach Naomi Boucher continue to receive sterling performances from Abby Gallagher, who dropped her sectional meet qualifying time by 3.09 seconds in the 200 freestyle (2:07.3) and her state meet qualifying time by 9.82 seconds in the 500 freestyle (5:36); while Meg Lathrop lowered her times by a half second in both the 100 butterfly (1:03.2) and 500 freestyle (5:43.1).
