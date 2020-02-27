Former King Philip High Warrior Jack Allan, the senior captain of the Brandeis University track team, is preparing for more records at the University Athletic Association Championship Meet in New York this weekend. Allan shattered the 60-meter hurdle record, which dated back to 2009, at the Jumbos’ Cupid Invitational at 8.46 seconds. Allan is ranked No. 10 nationally among NCAA Division III tracksters in the heptathlon (with a Brandeis-record 4,782 points), and also owns the school record in the decathlon (6,121).
The Wrentham native was named UAA Track Athlete of the Week at the Tufts-hosted Branwen Smith-King Invitational in breaking his own Brandeis heptathlon record by 143 points. Allan placed first or second in five of the heptathlon’s seven events. He won the 60-meter hurdles (8.62 seconds), tied for first in the high jump (6-11/2) and long jump (personal-best 21-10), while taking second in the pole vault (12-11/2) and shot put (38-5) ...
It will be round No. 3 for the North Attleboro High and Mansfield High gymastics teams at the MIAA All-State Meet Saturday at Algonquin Regional High. North beat Mansfield during the Hockomock League dual-meet season, but the Hornets turned the tables on the Rocketeers by winning the league championship. Both qualified for the South Sectional Championship Meet, and both have qualified for the All-State Meet with North (142.25) finishing ahead of Mansfield (141.225) to be the No. 3 and 4 seeds out of the South. “The team are so evenly matched,” said Mansfield coach Lisa Anastos. The Hornets are powered by Lily Goulding, Kira Goldman and Erin Hurley, while the Krissy Cavalieri-Carrier coached Rocketeers are fueled by Lindsay Robinson, Kate Gallagher and Kaleigh DeMarco. If there is an edge between the two teams, North may have it in floor exercises ...
True to family form, Mansfield High freshman hoopster Chris Hill is carrying on the tradition of wearing jersey No. 31. His mom, Kathy Finn-Hill, the former Big East Player of the Year at Providence College, wore jersey No. 31 during her New Jersey high school career. Then sons Jeff and Brendan both wore it at Mansfield High, as did daughter Meg, while another daughter, Katie, was forced to don No. 21 while attending Bishop Feehan High, as the number was unavailable ...
Former Norton High Lancer Mike Tierney, a senior at UMass Dartmouth, clocked the seventh-fastest time in Corsair track history in the 400 meters (50.79 seconds) in winning the event, and was also a member of the title-taking 4x400 relay team (3:27.1) as the Corsairs won the Little East Conference Championship Meet ...
For the scant number of appearances by the Brown University band at women’s basketball games, little concern should be raised by their non-appearances on the final weekend of the season over alleged remarks made by coach Sarah Behn of some previous players not being in game shape. The band’s statement, according to the Brown Daily Herald, said, “We decided to not continue to attend games because we felt like the things we were hearing about the women’s basketball team would make continuing to attend those games a negative statement, and one that was contrary to the band’s values.” Several current players and former players rallied to Behn’s support. “In my opinion, I have never made a player feel bad about her appearance or body type,” Behn addressed the Brown Daily Herald. “My assistant coaches and I have always used the word ‘fitness’ to describe goals and motivate all our athletes to train to achieve their best level of fitness so they can compete better.” And former captain Erika Steeves ’19 added, “(Behn) is a passionate and dedicated coach, which led to some warranted outbursts when we didn’t play up to our potential. I’m not going to lie and say that I was never upset at practice, but that comes with college athletics and it was not because my coach was disrespectful” ...
Former Attleboro High assistant coach and current president of the Bombardier Gridiron Club Mark Corrado was an ace — that is, he hit a hole-in-one last weekend on the par-3 No. 11 hole at the Swansea CC using a 4-iron. Attesting to the feat were Mike Hardy and Tony Vieira ...
The champions of the 14th annual Attleboro Recreation Dept. Middle School Free Throw Shooting contest were Austin Bessette of the Coelho School in the boys’ seventh-grade division; Hayden Desper of Wamsutta in the boys’ eighth-grade division; and Meredith Bosh of Coelho in the girls’ eighth-grade division ...
“It’ll change when we get sick of losing,” PC hockey coach Nate Leaman barked, as his Friars are in a 1-5-1 spin over the past three weeks, scoring two goals or fewer in five of those. Vegas Golden Knights draft pick Jack Dugan became the first Friar to record 50 points in a season since 2000-01 (Devin Rask) ...
Nominations are being accepted for individuals to be included in the King Philip Regional High School’s 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame. Nomination forms for the seventh Hall of Fame class are available on the King Philip High website, www.kingphilip.org. Completed forms should be returned to KP Athletic Director Gary Brown by March 27 ...
Starting at second base over the past few games for Stonehill College in Myrtle Beach has been former Mansfield High Hornet Matt Farragher, a sophomore. He had a hit and a walk and scored twice against Concordia ...
Former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Jonny Friberg guided Lasell University past Emmanuel in the GNAC playoffs with 12 points and six rebounds. Earlier, the junior forward scored 13 points (on 6-for-9 shooting) with six rebounds and two steals against St. Joseph’s of Maine, and 14 points (hitting all six free throws) with five rebounds and two assists against Johnson and Wales ...
Former AHS Bombardier Sarah Deyo, the junior center-forward for the Southern New Hampshire women’s basketball team (14-12), had a career-high four blocked shots to go along with six rebounds and four points in a loss to Stonehill ...
Missy Traversi’s Adelphi University women’s basketball team (26-2) — on a 10-game win streak — received eight points and eight rebounds from ex-Shamrock Emily Miccile in a four-point win in overtime against Pace; 13 points and six rebounds in a 14-point win over New Haven; and 11 points and nine rebounds in a win over Southern Connecticut. Former AHS Bombardier Julia Strachan scored 21 points, hitting seven 3-pointers against Southern Connecticut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.