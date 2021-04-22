Good news for the Norton High football, soccer, lacrosse and track families is that the town’s voters approved a $41 million Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion package, which will fund the installation of a new playing surface and track at Adams Field.
“The budget appropriation was big news,” Lancers indoor track coach Alex Evans said. “We were really skeptical, but so happy that it passed through. Hopefully we have a fresh new complex in the near future.”
Foxboro High senior Morgan Sylvestre is bidding for a four-varsity letter senior season by starring in goal for the Warriors’ soccer team, playing at small forward for the girls’ basketball team, playing infield for coach Mark Maguire‘s Warriors’ softball team and making her debut on the volleyball court this “gap” season. “She never played before, she just came to practice one day,” Foxboro High volleyball coach Vicki Santana said.”She’s made a huge difference, she got her serve down and she’s not afraid of anything.” …
In her first collegiate golf tournament, Stonehill College freshman and Bishop Feehan High product Hannah Pignato of Foxboro finished 15th in the field at the College of St. Rose Invitational with a 36-hole score of 183 (80-83) as the Skyhawks took fourth place. At the Assumption Invitational at Cyrprian Keyes Golf Club, Pignato finished 16th as Stonehill placed third …
North Attleboro High grad Matt Feid (class of ’98) was recalling the family tradition (with Jason, ’91 and Dan, ’95) of all wearing football jersey No. 7. “I was a sophomore and Anthony Pirri (now an assistant coach at Stoughton High) was a senior and seniors have first pick of numbers. But he comes over and gives me jersey No. 7, saying he knows how important this jersey is to my family. I’ll never forget it.” …
Remember in your prayers, if you will, Mansfield’s Ken Fallon, a longtime football official and dad of new KP softball coach Kate Fallon. “Many of us had the pleasure of working with Ken over the years,” said Mike Rayburg, the president of the Mass. Independent Football Officials Association, of which Fallon was a 48-year charter member working games in the Hockomock League, Tri-Valley League and Bay State League. “He was a top referee, mentoring officials. He gave officials a place to train, learn and work for whatever area assigner you wanted to. He was somewhat of an officiating legend in our area. He will be sorely missed.” ...
Happy birthday to the pugilistic pride of Attleboro, heavyweight John “Dino” Denis …
Former Foxboro High Warrior Alexis Buckner, a junior with the Curry College softball team (5-15) is having a monster season. The first baseman-outfielder has 21 hits in 20 games with 12 RBI and just one K in 58 at-bats. She’s hitting at a .362 rate with a .381 OBP and a .414 slugging rate. Another former Warrior Cam Willis, a sophomore, has made 12 pitching appearances with four starts, having a 1-3 record and former D-R Falcon Sienna Kulpa, a junior utility infielder, has appeared in 16 games …
Members of the area football fraternity might remember when Dan Buron was a member of the Bishop Feehan High football coaching staff under Paul O’Boy. Buron resigned as the head football coach at Bridgewater-Raynham after 28 seasons and 301 games, five Super Bowl appearances and 207 wins …
North Attleboro’s Morgan Mordini, the junior forward for the once-beaten Elmira College women’s hockey team and MVP of the United College Hockey Conference Tournament, has an astonishing pus-60 rating through 66 career games (plus-18 in 12 games this season). Mordini unleashed 16 shots, scored three goals and collected three assists in the playoffs. Mordini earned 10 varsity letters (softball, field hockey and hockey) while attending Worcester Academy …
Former Mansfield High Hornet Kevin Dow, a sophomore southpaw, and Tyler Dalton, a freshman righthander, have been pitching for former King Philip Regional High Warrior and UMass Amherst pitching coach Nate Cole and the Minutemen. Dow has appeared in 7 games, having a 1-2 record with 26 strikeouts over 15 innings. Dalton has worked in four games and nine innings with a 0-2 record. Seekonk’s Kevin Gower, a freshman outfielder via Bishop Hendricken High, has appeared in 11 games with three hits …
Northeast Generals Tier 3 defenseman Deacon More finished as the leading scorer among all defensemen in the NAHL this season with 21 goals and 30 assists in 41 games, having six, seven and eight game point streaks. More totaled 126 points over three seasons skating out of the New England Sports Village …
The Stonehill College women’s track team received second place in the high jump (4-11 ½) from freshman Cassidy Becker, a North Attleboro High grad, and a sixth place in the 1,500 (5:47) from Bishop Feehan grad Liz Parkinson, a freshman from North Attleboro, in a meet against Bentley …
Also in Easton, former Mansfield High Hornet Matt Farragher has been playing second base for the Stonehill baseball team, having six hits, three walks and five RBI in 10 games, striking out just twice in 24 plate appearances …
WooSox manager Bill McMillon relates that second-term Boston manager Alex Cora, “has been very good connecting with players, we saw that since Day One. The naysayers who had them picked in the middle or bottom are going to be surprised. People like the way that he (Cora) interacts with people” …
North Attleboro’s Claudia Grunewald and Rehoboth’s Catherine Donnelly are members of the Assumption College women’s rowing team which began its season with a 2K race on Lake Quinsigamond.
