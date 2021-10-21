Former Bishop Feehan High hoopster great Monique LeBlanc has been busy preparing her Brown University women’s basketball team for its first Ivy League season under her reign, looking to capitalize on defense and rebounding.
To affix those principles, LeBlanc noted that having one of her former Merrimack assistant coaches Tyler Patch, the former Seekonk High hoop hotshot from North Attleboro, on the staff has been a bonus.
“He’s a really smart coach, he has added a lot of value,” LeBlanc said of Patch, who previously worked at Brown under Sarah Behn. “He’s been great because he has Division I experience — understanding the rules and allowing us to maximize our opportunities.”
The Bears’ first game is Nov. 9 at Fairfield with the Pizitola Center home opener on Nov. 18 against Central Connecticut …
Coach Jack Martinelli’s Foxboro High football team has won seven of the last 17 meetings with North Attleboro, including in 2000, ’04, ’05, ’09, ’12, ’19 and ’21 with no games in 2013, ’14, ’15, and ’16 due to Hockomock League alignment changes …
Former Bishop Feehan High Shamrock Gianna Detorie, a freshman setter with the 21-4 University of Scranton volleyball team, has 30 assists and 12 digs through five matches …
Another ex-Shamrock, Davis Chatfield, was the low scorer for the University of Notre Dame golf team at its Fighting Irish Classic, finishing tied for eighth overall at 4-under-par 206 (rounds of 69, 67 and 70), while Norfolk’s Andrew O’Leary came in at 213. The Irish took second place, three shots behind Washington …
North Attleboro High boys’ soccer coach Geoff Burgess moved senior midfielder Jaad Ismail back into a central defender role alongside Brody Rosenberg and the move has worked wonders with four shutouts over the past five outings. “He’s in that holding roll, kind of a stopper,,” Burgess said. “He’s still learning how to play that position, but he’s athletic and he’s hardly ever out of position. Best of all, he’s one of my wrestlers.” …
A pair of former D-R Falcons have been prominent for the UMass Dartmouth field hockey team (5-9). Fifth-year senior Brittany Perry has points in seven matches and leads the Corsairs with nine goals, while junior midfielder Mya Amaral has four goals and two assists, having started all 14 matches. Former Foxboro High Warrior Hannah Trombly has appeared in four matches as goalie, two of them starts, having 22 saves …
Across campus, former Rocketeer Lydia Hershey has played in eight matches, three of them starts as a sophomore defender with the Corsair women’s soccer team (1-10) …
Members of the Plymouth State football team (2-4) which has taken two straight wins, are a pair of locals in freshman wide receiver Collin Lyons out of Norton High and defensive back Luis Sulham out of Foxboro High …
Jon Kourtesis, a senior defensive lineman for the St. Anselm’s College football team (1-5), is the son of former D-R Falcon and Boston College Eagle Jon Kourtesis, the younger gridder having played at Tabor Academy. Also a member of that St. Anselm’s team is junior wide receiver Brett Mancini out of Seekonk High …
Products of coach Eric Greene’s Norton High soccer program, Andrew Kubinski and Jack O’Brien, are helping the St. Anselm’s men’s soccer team (6-6). Kubinski, a freshman midfielder, notched his first collegiate point with an assist against Stonehill, while O’Brien, a freshman back, has aided a defense which has allowed one goal or less in eight matches. Both have started two matches …
Former Seekonk High Warrior Devon Bento, a junior defender, has helped the Roger Williams University men’s soccer team (8-5-2) to six wins over its last seven matches, while holding 10 foes to one goal or less …
One of the unsung heroes for coach Phil Silva’s once-beaten Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team has been the emergence of freshman midfielder Brooke Kennedy. “She’s solid, she’s been very good at the holding midfielder role,” Silva said …
At the MSTCA Twilight Cross Country Meet in Barnstable, Bishop Feehan High senior Patrick Healey, the CCL Meet champion, finished 10th with a personal best time of 16:18. Shamrock senior Anna Boyd, also the CCL titlist, posted a Bishop Feehan-best time of 20:01 on the 3.1 mile course ...
“It’s getting back to how great it feels to coming to the rink every day,” Providence Bruins head coach Ryan Mougenel offered. “The biggest resource for me is (Boston coach and former Providence coach) Butch Cassidy. He’s someone I can call and ask questions, just the stuff on dealing with players. It’s not always questions of how we play or what we’re supposed to do.” Providence has home games Saturday (against Laval) and Sunday (against Springfield) …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.