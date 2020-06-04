Five senior members of coach Wade Lizotte’s 2020 Norton High softball team signed their college Letter of Intent to continue their careers. They include two-year starting pitcher Sofia Knopf (Wheaton College), four-year varsity veteran second baseman Olivia Menyo (Colby), two-year designated hitter and catcher Erica Ransom (Framingham State); two-year starting first baseman Julia Alves and three-year starting center fielder Janet Jolly (Bridgewater State).
“This is a special group that lost the opportunity to play one last season together as classmates, neighbors and friends,” said Lizotte, who also noted another senior starter, third baseman Brenna Bramwell. “This team would have had an incredible season, I have no doubt about it.”
The Lancers were the defending Division 2 South Sectional and Tri-Valley League champions.
“I had six six seniors who would have been starting,” Lizotte said. “They will never get the opportunity to play together again. These girls are incredibly nice people, not to mention their talent on the field and being fierce competitors. We were looking forward to defending our titles this year. We are all feeling a little bit cheated. There are so many questions and so few answers, it affects the juniors for college recruiting, they’re missing their biggest season.” …
Get-well wishes are in order for Norton High cross country and track coach Kent Taylor, who underwent brain surgery at Brigham Hospital in Boston earlier this week to remove a tumor. Taylor had developed vertigo and a lack of depth perception after collapsing on a golf course last week. The good news is that Taylor is to be released from the hospital by the weekend to begin his recovery period. To date, some $40,000 has been raised to assist Taylor with his medical expenses. Friends and colleagues can donate towards Taylor’s care at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kent-taylor. “He’s such a great person, teacher and coach,” Norton High AD Aaron Sumner said. “He’s made an impact on so many.” ...
In any other year, coach Joe DeMelo‘s Seekonk High baseball team would be contending for the MIAA Division 4 South Sectional title, and likely would already by South Coast Conference champs. ‘We had nine seniors on the team, eight of which were seniors,” DeMelo said, citing veterans like Kam Casala, Jack Murphy, Kevin Moszkowicz, Charlie Lehourites and Josh Morales among other. “The team that we had, I was expecting big things. Next year, I’ll have seven freshmen on the field.” …
The American Legion baseball squads at Seekonk, Norton, Attleboro, Franklin and Milford still have hopes for a summer non-affiliated season starting in early July. Details on field availability are being ironed out …
Attleboro High boys’ basketball coach Mark Houle pressented the Bombardier MVP Award to senior guard Bryant Ciccio and senior center Qualeem Charles. Senior guard Nick McMahon was the recipient of the Bombardier Award, Lorenzo Wilson received the Defensive MVP honor and Mike Tamayo received the Coaches Award. Selected as captains for next season were Alec Eaton and Justin Daniels …
Former Dighton-Rehoboth High principal and track coach Mike Rubin, now at Uxbridge High, was named the MIAA’s Principal of the Year for his “exemplary skills in instructional leadership.” …
Former D-R Falcon baseball standout Arthur “Bubba” Correia had pitched in four games for the Qunnipiac Bobcats (3-11) this season, totaling nine strikeouts over 14 innings of work. Correia was coming off a terrific sophomore season in which foes batted .275 against him, striking out 45 batters over 62 2/3 innings, started a MAAC Championship Tournament game and had three K’s in his first NCAA Tournament work against East Carolina …
Former D-R Falcon softball standout Emily Reid struck out seven over four appearances and 10 innings for the University of Maine. Reid pitched a team-high 92 2/3 innings as a freshman for the Black Bears over 23 games, 15 of them starts …
Foxboro High boys’ basketball coach Jon Gibbs has his fingers crossed for the soldout Warrior boys and girls camp July 6-9 at Foxboro High School. “It’s always been well-attended and we like to have it early so that the kids can play all summer and develop,” Gibbs said …
Making their marks for the defending NEWMAC champion, 33-win Worcester Polytech softball team, which went 3-1 on its California trip, were former King Philip Warrior Hailey McCasland, a sophomore and junior Skylar O’Connell of North Attleboro, via Mt. St. Charles Academy. McCasland played in three games, starting at second base and has 25 hits over 37 career games with the Engineers while O’Connell has played in three games, mostly at catcher, and has 26 hits through 51 career games …
PC men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley said he “thought long and hard about who we really area and what I wanted our core values and culture to be,” as a Friar. “But at this very moment in our country, the matter at hands is that Black lives are ending abruptly. I am heartbroken, saddened and outraged over the deaths of George Floyd and and many others. His death and the ones that came before him bring into full view the clear injustice and change of heart that is needed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.