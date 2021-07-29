And the awards keep coming for those deserving local star athletes who contributed on the high school sports front this spring.
The Foxboro High baseball team handed out its postseason hardware, with outfielder Griffin Morris the recipient of the Eddie Guy Award, presented for loyalty and sportsmanship while senior Cam Prescott received the "Pitcher of the Year" award from coach Derek Suess, and sophomore infielder Sean O’Leary was tabbed as the Warriors' MVP. Sophomore Ryan LeClair received the Offensive MVP honor, senior Dylan Quinn received the “Unsung Hero” award and the “Warrior” award went to junior outfielder Sam Watts …
Among the award recipients at the break-up soiree for coach Pat Coleman’s Division 3 state champion Norton High wrestling team were Branden Lasker (Student Athlete of the Year), Ryan Browne (Comeback Wrestler of the Year), Maxx Bieksha (Junior Varsity MVP), Nick Andreasen (JFK Award) and Steven Chaffee (Coaches Award). Tabbed as captains-elect for next season were Nate Arduino and Andreasen …
Selected as captains-elect for the 2022 edition of coach Tom Sherrin’s Bishop Feehan High boys’ lacrosse team were CCL MVP attacker Craig Scharland, faceoff specialist John O’Reilly and Eagan Coia. Scharland was tabbed the Shamrocks’ Offense MVP on the season, goalie Owen Fitzgerald received the Defense MVP; O’Reilly was named the “Most Improved” Shamrock, while Mason Kosloski and Evan Paturzo were selected the “Rookies of the Year” …
The ”Newcomers of the Year” award for coach Steve Dunlea’s Attleboro High baseball team were sophomores Danny Johnson and Dillon James. Johnson, an outfielder and pitcher, batted .350 in his first varsity season, while James posted a 2-2 mound record with a 2.54 ERA …
The "Most Improved" member of the Norton High baseball team was none other than senior pitcher Nick Giovanello, who owned a 3.70 ERA, working against the iron of the TVL schedule (Dedham, Hopkinton, Medfield), according to coach Chris O’Brien. Giovanello worked 21 innings with five starts. “He kept us in games,” O’Brien said. Infielder Joe Fasolino received the Lancer MVP award, while the JFK Award went to Austin Nosky …
With the New York football Giants beginning their training camp this week in East Rutherford, N.J., former Attleboro High Bombardier and URI Ram Kyle Murphy, in his second season with the NFC East team, has been penciled in as the back-up at left guard …
Rehoboth’s Jason Medeiros, the former Bishop Feehan Shamrock and senior linebacker for the Brown University football team, along with Foxboro’s Cooper Deveau — a junior cornerback via Xaverian High, return to the field after a pandemic-stricken 665 days for the season opener Sept. 18 against URI on a new artificial turf field …
Over at Foxboro High, one of the most improved players for Warrior softball coach Mark Maguire was Kaylee Bruce, a first-year senior starter at third base, who batted No. 4 in the order and delivered with a .378 average …
At the Blessing of the Fleet 10-mile road race in Narragansett, R.I., former Seekonk High Warrior Abby Tenreiro, now at Lehigh University, finished eighth among all female runners (139th overall) at 1:07, while former Bishop Feehan High Shamrock Ryan Medeiros of Rehoboth, now at Ithaca College, was the 37th male runner overall at 57:26. Also among the leaders in the field of nearly 3,000 were Mansfield’s Steve Polito (64th at 59:29), Rehoboth’s Scott Grandfield (77th at 1:01), the Salit brothers, via Seekonk High (Matt, 154th at 1:08 and Tim 169th at 1:09), Rehoboth’s Ashley Burnett (166th at 1:08) and North Attleboro’s Connor Mastropoll (288th at 1:16) …
One Hornet that Mansfield High baseball coach Chris Hall could count on for leadership and a stellar defensive performance was junior catcher Eric Sullivan, who caught every inning of Mansfield's 16 games. “Having a kid like that day-in and day-out is so valuable,” Hall said …
Juniors Casey Moussette and Alanna Conley are both destined to be foundations for the 2022 Mansfield High softball team as both batted .314 this season and shared the team lead each with 12 RBI. Sydney Fernado, Olivia DeTrolio and Moussette have been tabbed as captains-elect for next season …
John Nestel, the first-year girls’ tennis coach at Mansfield High, says that “it’s all relative” to whatever level is the competition, the work put in and the staying power, having coached at the high school level in the Hockomock League or coaching with an NCAA Tournament-qualifying Bridgewater State women’s team, a regionallyranked Thayer Academy with a bevy of potential No. 1 players, or on the courts as he was in Florida at the Bolletieri Academy, grooming his pro game with Monica Seles, Jim Courier and Andre Aggassi …
Captains-elect for coach Jim McGonigle’s King Philip High boys’ tennis team next season will be respective No. 2 and 3 singles players Brady Jannell and Jon Cohen …
One of the players drafted by the NHL’s new Seattle Kraken is former PC Friar Brandon Tanev, who scored the winning goal against BU in the national championship game. The left wing and defensive specialist was earning $3.5 million on a four-year contract.
