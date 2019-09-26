The new National High School Federation rules for football have proven to be an albatross for local teams thus far with 12-minute quarters, new interpretations of rules (leading to more on-field discussions and stoppages of the clock), stretching games to nearly three hours, not to mention the new MIAA mandated “heat index rules.”
Said one local coach lamenting a heat-infused Saturday afternoon game, “I know our school obeys the rules to the letter of the law, but I’m not sure that can be said about other schools.”
Furthermore, the extension of time has added at least some 20-25 more plays from the line of scrimmage, heightening the risk for injury and heat exhaustion.
“It’s harder for the kids, no doubt,” said another area coach. “The kids are out there for a lot of plays, I don’t think they (MIAA) thought about it. The games are longer. They haven’t made the game safer.” ...
Another linkster of renown, Attleboro’s Davis Chatfield, via Bishop Feehan High, came in with birdies at the No. 7, 8, 15 and 18 holes during the final round of the Winder Memorial Tournament in Chicago for an even-par 71, finishing at 1-over-par 214, tied for the No. 16 spot with another local product, Norfolk’s Andrew O’Leary, via Catholic Memorial. “What a gutty performance,” Notre Dame coach John Handrigan said of Chatfield, who helped Notre Dame finish first among the 13 teams in the field at 10-under-par ...
Bad news out of the NHL Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues’ training camp where Mansfield’s Erik Foley, the former PC Friar, failed his physical according to GM Doug Armstrong. Foley suffered a concussion prior to last season at the Traverse City Prospect Tournament and was forced to miss the entire season, not even being able to suit up for the Blues’ AHL affiliate. Word out of the Blues’ camp is that Foley’s potential career is in jeopardy ...
Former North Attleboro High hockey goalie Ryan Warren, now with the Worcester Railers in the Eastern “Premier” Hockey League was named the loop’s “goalie of the week” after backboning the new franchise to its first ever win, 4-3 in overtime against the Vermont Lumberjacks, making 22 saves ...
Mansfield High field hockey coach Theresa DeGirolamo-Nyhan finished as the runner-up to Beth McSorley in the Foxborough CC’s women’s club championship last weekend. Nyhan delivered rounds of 82 and 85 over the two-day, 36-hole medal play tournament, two strokes off of the winning pace ...
Former AHS Bombardier and Stonehill Skyhawk Nathan Robitaille grabbed seven receptions for 166 yards and two TD’s for the Schwabisch Hall Unicorns in the semifinals of the German Football League playoffs, a 45-24 win over Berlin. The Unicorns, riding a 49-game win streak, meet the Dresden Monarchs Saturday GFL Super Bowl title ...
“It was time to take a step back, a step away, now there’s no stress,” former Wheaton College AD John Sutyak said of the past four months since leaving the post and considering future options ...
Former King Philip High Warrior Ali Meehan is the No. 2 scorer for the Northeastern University field hockey team (4-2) with five goals (two match-winners) and two assists, having a goal in four matches thus far, moreover have a 77 percent shot on goal rate ...
Sophomore Ian Pereira scored his first career goal with an assist from his brother Dan, both Norton High products for the Stonehill College men’s soccer team (3-3) in its first Northeast-10 Conference win over St. Anselm’s ...
The MIAA Football Committee convened Thursday and will maintain 10-minute quarters for its Super Bowl games, but 12-minute quarters for all playoff games. In addition, the Mayflower League lost its appeal for 10-minute quarters ...
Declaring himself “100 percent healthy” and with an NCAA granted additional red-shirt year of eligibility, PC Friar fifth-year senior Emmitt Holt began practice with the team Thursday. “I am improved version of myself,” said impact forward of his the 2016-17 season, then missing two seasons after abdominal surgery. “It started with my confidence, my aggression, my approach. It was frustrating (sitting out), I wasn’t ready to play but on a day to day basis it was the best decision” ...
Rehoboth’s Jason Medeiros, the one-time Bishop Feehan Shamrock and starting linebacker as a sophomore for the Brown University football team, made a win-clinching pass interception late in the fourth quarter at Bryant ...
One of the new runners in the stable of Warrior girls for coach Lauren Farkash’s King Philip cross country team is Erin Regnier, who has been KP’s No. 1 singles tennis player for three seasons. Regnier opted to try running for the first time, “and she’s running really well, happy to see that she’ll be among our top seven,” Farkash said ...
Wearing No. 13 and starting in the defensive backfield for the unbeaten LaSalle Academy football team in Providence is North Attleboro’s Jordan Pugh, who picked off a pass in a shutout rout of South Kingstown last week ...
Former Norton High distance running star Austin Carroll, a freshman with the UMass-Dartmouth men’s cross country team, finished 38th overall (26:26.3) on the 9-kilometer Bob Dowd Course for the Corsairs at their 47th annual Invitational Meet ...
There will be no jump shooting sessions, boat trips to Block Island or miniature golf for AHS assistant basketball coach Tom Houle, on the mend after knee surgery ...
Golfers are reminded to register for the two-day, 36-hole Buck Renner Memorial Tournament sponsored by the Attleboro Area Golf Association, to be played Oct. 4-5 at the Wentworth Hills CC in Plainville ...
Former D-R Falcon Brittany Perry, a junior, scored the match-winning goal with an assist from another former Falcon, freshman Mya Amaral for the UMass-Dartmouth field hockey team (2-4) in a win over Clark ...
Sophomore outside hitter Amelia Murphy of North Attleboro totaled a career-high 24 kills with five digs for the R.I. College volleyball team (3-7) in a five-set win over Becker College ...
