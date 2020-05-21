Former PC Friar and Big East Player of the Year Kathy Finn-Hill of Mansfield was the recipient of the Margaret Conaty Distinguished Service Award from the Mansfield High girls’ basketball team for her commitment to the program and all of MHS sports …
Captains-elect for the 2020-21 season of Hornet girls’ basketball will be season MVP Ashley Santos, forward Brooke Berube and guard Sarah Dooling …
The new face of the Attleboro High volleyball program will be Mary Katherine Runey, who has been an assistant with the Bombardier program over the past three seasons. “We believe she has the passion vision and skills needed to positively impact our student-athletes,” AHS Athletic Director Mark Houle said of the 2012 Bishop Feehan High grad, who played hoops for Mike Deady and volleyball for Joe Reardon. She went on to Qunnipiac, graduating with her B.S. in 2016, and MAT in Mathematics from Hamden, Conn…
The Bombardier AD lamented the fact of the day-to-day existence for all sports, the summer season and perhaps the fall. “ It’s not going to come down to what you can do, but the Board of Health,” Houle said of the prospect for summer leagues in all sports and camps. “Even the fall sports calendar and school, everything is up in the air.” Houle, incidentally, began interviews for the vacant Bombardier hockey coaching position with “several solid candidates,” he said …
North Attleboro High hockey coach Ben McManama will be in an offensive bind next season as the seven seniors he graduates accounted for 38 goals, two-thirds of the team’s output of 56 this season. “We’re losing a lot,” said the Big Red boss …
“You look at some of those teams (Norwell, Notre Dame, Canton) that advanced far into the (Division 2) tournament, we played them all close,” King Philip High girls’ hockey coach Ken Assad said. “We have a lot of kids coming back, we have kids playing in the Canton and KP-Walpole spring and summer league. We’re looking forward to next season.” ...
Seekonk High girls’ basketball coach Bill Paulo owned a pair of the most prolific 3-point shooters in the South Coast Conference, as well as in the area, with Kate Leinson (49) and Lauren Paulo (44), a big reason why the Warriors have made two straight MIAA Tournament appearances for the first time since the 1993-’94 teams …
When coach Dan Langmead’s Norton High girls’ basketball team assembled for its postseason awards, junior Hannah Sheldon earned the Lancer MVP award, while sophomore Mikayler Patch was cited as a Tri-Valley League All-Star. Freshman Kate Andy was the recipient of the “Most Improved” Lancer award, while Sheldon and Patch were named co-captains-elect for next season …
The MIAA reported a net loss of $72,000 in revenue due to the cancelation of the winter sports season tournaments. “The winter tournaments were going great until COVID-19 made an impact,” said the Tournament Management Committee …
Former Bombardier Jon Candiales appeared in five games for the UMass-Dartmouth baseball team (9-1), with his first hit of the season against Emerson while playing at first and second base. Joining him on the Corsairs’ roster were freshman righ-thanded pitcher Matt Seavey, via North Attleboro High, and freshman infielder Adam Horowitz out of Seekonk High …
“When looking at different schools, Union was the one that spoke volumes to me,” said former King Philip High Warrior Dana Truini, a three-time Hockomock League All-Star and member of the Dutchmen’s women’s lacrosse team as a freshman midfielder. She played in all four matches for Union (2-2), starting two, and scoring her first career goal against N.Y,. Maritime …
Tri-County Regional High 132-pound wrestler Cole Guertin, the Cougars’ senior captain and two-time Vocational Schools champion, moved into the No. 2 spot on the school’s all-time win list with 142 after going 46-7 this season with 35 pins, second only to Kevin Carlucci’s 145 wins …
“That’s the biggest issue as I see it, where are you going to play?”” asked Seekonk High baseball coach Joe DeMelo of the cancelled American Legion season. “Unless a school gets a clearance from the Board of Health to open, you can’t use the fields. And the rest of fields in towns are closed as well. The kids are dying to play baseball.” …
“It’s been frustrating because you think next week we’ll be back together,” New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena said of the two-month and counting delay in restarting the MLS season. “You’re pretty much sheltered, but we’ve had player evaluations, you can’t jam too much stuff in. We’ve all been waiting, we’ve made the best of it.” …
Up the road at Wheaton College, the men’s lacrosse team (4-2) was off to a high-scoring start behind junior Mike Abramo (13 goals, five assists) of Bethpage, N.Y., sophomore Alec Morin (10 goals) from Belmont and sophomore Lou Mainella (11 goals, 11 assists) from Falmouth, Maine. The Wheaton women’s team already had 30 goals from senior Kyra Schwartzen of Kennebunk, Maine and 32 points (20 assists) from Molly Covarobias of Framingham …
Pro Tennis Hall of Fame member Tracy Austin related to its Newport headquarters that she hopes for a U.S. Open (which grosses $400 million in revenue) and the future of the sport. “You see how much people love tennis, just going out and hitting a ball against a wall, they’re looking for anybody to play live tennis,” Austin said. “There’s nothing better than a night match at the Open. I love the energy at the Open, the history of our sport.”
