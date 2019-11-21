It was a great collegiate career start for former Mansfield High hoopster Tommy Dooling at Wentworth Institute.
Dooling sparkled on the court for 42 minutes of a double-overtime, one-point win over Wheaton College and hit the game-winning basket. Dooling scored 21 points (on 6-for-13 shooting) with five 3-pointers and eight assists ...
Former AHS gridder Kyle Murphy, the senior captain of the URI football team, a three-year starter on the offensive line and a projected NFL Draft pick, is going to have to miss his career finale Saturday at Meade Stadium after having rolled his ankle in each of the past two games ...
When King Philip Regional High senior Mike Griffin was the first to finish at the MIAA Division 1 All-State Cross Country Meet, his 16:06 championship pace improved his placement by eight spots from ninth in 2018 and by 50 seconds ...
One of the oddities of the football season for Attleboro High and coach Mike Strachan is that the Bombardiers did not play one Friday night game at Tozier-Cassidy field due to various health concerns, with AHS playing just two night games (at King Philip and Franklin) for the season ...
Former Foxboro High Warrior Mary Beth Sweeney, who played lacrosse at Southern New Hampshire and has served with the Gold Star girls’ lacrosse program, is taking over as the Warriors’ lacrosse coach, succeeding Brittany Sherry. Sweeney is taking over a defending Hockomock League Davenport Division and MIAA Division 2 South Tournament title team. In fact, Sweeney was a freshman on Sherry’s first Foxboro High girls’ team eight seasons ago ...
North Attleboro High boys’ soccer coach Geoff Burgess admired the progress of senior Matt Mordini, an outside left back early in the season, then converted to a striker as North opted to generate more offense. “He has good instincts and he’s got a good shot,” Burgess said ...
The Bishop Feehan High field hockey team tabbed sweeper Gabby Dorrer as its Unsung Heroine defender Julia Guthrie as its Most Improved Player, midfielder Julia Horack as the Sportsmanship Award-winner and defender Grace Klingaman as the Rookie of the Year. Alexandra Robinson, Katie Faust and Horack were selected as captains for the 2020 season ...
Speaking of field hockey, the firestorm about boys playing for the Somerset Berkley team continues. As one area coach lamented, “We can’t let that happen. Coaches have been trying for years, but the MIAA shot us down every year because they don’t want to get involved in the legal issue. They (MIAA) won’t even listen to the suggestions that coaches have that would limit what boys can do on the field.” ...
More than one area soccer fan mused about the placement of the King Philip-Bishop Feehan girls’ Division 1 South Sectional title match in Hingham and the Tri-Valley League Route 495 battle between Norton and Medway for the Divisiohn 3 South boys’ tournament title at Norwell. Said a fan, “Couldn’t the MIAA haves scheduled them for Attleboro High or Franklin High instead? The stands would have been jammed.” ...
Former King Philip High field hockey (and ice hockey) standout Meghan MacDonald, now attending Tabor Academy, helped her team as a defensive midfielder to an 18-3 season and to the NEPSAC championship match, a 2-1 loss to Sacred Heart of Greenwich, Conn. ...
Former Seekonk High soccer star Ally Patterson, a junior midfielder with the Southern New Hampshire University women’s soccer team was chosen for the Academic All-District Team. Patterson, a secondary mathematics major with a 3.75 GPA, was recognized with a Northeast-10 All-Conference First Team selection, being the No. 3 scorer in the Northeast 10 Conference. Patterson delivered a team-best 10 goals and five assists for the PenMen in 16 matches, registering at least one point in 13 matches this season, including nine straight ...
North Attleboro’s Joe Farroba has 388 career wins in tow as coach of the men’s basketball team at Bridgewater State and is looking to improve upon a .500 season from last year. “Chemistry is important, we’ve talked about that, “ he said, “Being willing to share the ball, play together — you can’t have all scorers out there.” ...
The UMass-Dartmouth men’s soccer team (8-8-2) has limited 11 foes to one goal or less with some terrific work from a trio of former Seekonk High Warriors — sophomore Rony Morales (two goals, three assists in 18 starts), freshman midfielder Evan Pacheco (18 appearances with 16 starts) and freshman striker Matt Alvarez (one goal in 17 matches with seven starts). Also on the Corsairs’ roster are the Danneker brothers from Mansfield, via Mt. St. Charles Academy, Dylan, a junior midfielder and Dawson, a sophomore defender, who have both appeared in seven matches ...
A two-year member of the Attleboro-based Northeast Generals hockey team (47 points in 58 games), sophomore Justin Jallen of St. Paul, Minnesota has scored six goals in six games to start the season for the Brown University hockey team as the Bears’ leading scorer ...
“He came out smoking from day No. 1,” Dighton-Rehoboth High golf coach Bill Cute said of junior Peter Anghinetti, who shared the Peter Kelly Memorial Award for the Falcons “most improved” player with sophomore Andrew Machado, who played himself off of the practice squad into 14 matches this season. Senior captain Dylan Walsh received the Coaches Award, while sophomore Peter Torres claimed the Falcon MVP honor ...
“The kids get spoiled playing at TPC,” Norton High golf coach Dan Langmead was saying of his PGA course-based Lancers in comparison to road TVL courses. Langmead graduates five players from a team which won nine matches overall and finished fourth at the Division 2 South Sectional Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.