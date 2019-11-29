Former King Philip Warrior and Northeastern University freshman attacker Alli Meehan was recently named to the second All-Colonial Athletic Association field hockey team, the CAA All-Rookie Team and the National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Region I second team.
Meehan recorded 27 points with 11 goals (four match-winners) in her rookie season as the Huskies’ No. 2 scorer with the third-most goals in the CAA. Meehan helped the Huskies to the highest scoring average in the CAA (2.96 goals per game) and the program’s first appearance in the league championship game since 2013 ...
At the NCAA Division III National Cross Country Meet, two former Foxboro High Warriors — Meredith Cronin of Connecticut College and Lexi Quinn of Tufts University were on the track at Louisville, Ky. Cronin, a junior, earned All-America acclaim in finishing 33rd overall (at 22:07.7). Quinn was clocked at 24:06.9 as Tufts finished eighth among the 32 participating teams. Cronin was in the No. 61 spot at the 1-K marker and moved up to No. 48 at the 4-K mark. Cronin then made a 15-spot jump over the last two kilometers ...
Former AHS Bombardier Jordyn Lako has moved into the starting lineup for the Bridgewater State women’s basketball team and was named the MASCAC Rookie of the Week. Over three games, Lako averaged 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot, shooting 45 percent from the floor and 40 percent from the 3-point line. Lako tallied a career high 18 points in the Bears’ Tip-Off Tournament title game against Bowdoin. Lako is tied for second in the MASCAC in steals and ranks third in blocked shots ...
Returning All-Patriot League selection Lauren Manis, the Bishop Feehan High product and a senior center for the Holy Cross women’s basketball team, has two double-doubles in four games, coming off of a 15-point, 20-rebound, five-assist workout against Merrimack. Manis, No. 4 on the Crusaders’ all-time leading rebounding stat sheet was a member of the Shamrocks’ 2016 MIAA State Championship team. She is averaging 17 points and 13 rebounds per game ...
Former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Nick Rajotte, a junior running back with the Springfield College football team (6-4), had a strong season with 321 rushing yards and four TD’s, two against Maine Maritime. Another former Rocketeer, Nick Raneri, a freshman back, had 15 rushing yards, while former KP Warrior, freshman defensive tackle Terrell Jacobs-Baston played in eight games and had 12 tackles. Former D-R Falcon Matt Moura underwent shoulder surgery and was a red-shirt freshman ...
One of the understated and underappreciated areas in the success of coach Mike Redding’s Super Bowl-bound Mansfield High football team has been the role of Hornet senior running back-linebacker Nick Marciano as the “long snapper. He’s really good at it and comes off of the line and gets downfield and makes tackles” ...
Tri-County Regional High boys’ soccer coach Richard Vernon, who has overseen the program for the past 22 seasons, is ending his reign. “Time for some new blood,” he said. ...
“I’m really excited about our future,” Bishop Feehan High football coach Bryan Pinabell said, citing a 7-4 freshman team that has “a lot of good players. Now we’ll have a full off-season to get our program in place and get our kids in the weight room.” Pinabell has many a member of the MIAA Division 1state championship Shamrock girls’ soccer team (notably Ashley Kelly and Francesca Yanchuk among others) in his classes and understably, “I wish that I could have some of them to line up in the defensive secondary,” Pinabell said. ...
Isabella Pietrasiewicz, the MIAA Division 4 cross country champion, and Paul Wisnaskas were tabbed the respective female and male MVP’s of the Norton High cross country team. Hope LeClaire and Brandon Morabito were recognized as the JFK Award winners for their loyalty and dedication to the Lancer Program while Kevin Mahoney and Ellison Leo were named the “Rookies of the Year,” and Leo and Aiden Masse were honored as the “Most Improved” members of the team. Captains for the girls’ team next fall will be Sarah LaFrancois, LeClaire, and Pietrasiewicz, while leading the Lancer boys’ team will be Gabe Dennett, Sean Wynne and Wisnaskas ...
At the Attleboro YMCA on Saturday starting at 11 a.m., the Bob Fredette Memorial Weightlifting Tournament will be staged for men and women of all ages in various weight division. Five lifts will be contested with all proceeds to benefit the Attleboro High Scholarship Fund ...
One-time King Philip Warrior Ryan Layman, who had stops at Bryant University and the College of Central Florida, has surfaced as a junior forward with the Southern New Hampshire Penmen ...
Former D-R Falcon two-way football team lineman Mason Cadorette played in eight games and was in on 17 tackles for the Franklin Pierce College football team (1-11), which transitioned into a Division II program playing in the Northeast 10 Conference ...
A nice gesture by the North Attleboro High football family to honor referee Jack Springer, who has worked 40 of the 99 Thanksgiving Day games with Attleboro High as his swan song. And here’s a first, after three tickets were called, no one claimed the 50-50 jackpot at Community Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.