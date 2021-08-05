Having gone from Wrentham and the fields of the Hockomock League to the Back Bay and the Colonial Athletic Association competition for Northeastern University, former King Philip Regional High field hockey star Alli Meehan is moving along again as a transfer student to the nation’s top-ranked NCAA Division I program at the the University of North Carolina.
Meehan scored 11 goals in 19 matches, 18 of them starting assignments at Northeastern as a freshman, then had the pandemic wipe out her sophomore season. The Norfolk resident opted to put her name into the NCAA transfer portal with an added year of athletic eligibility. Meehan, who had dreamed of playing in the ACC, was contacted by four member schools. With 40 seasons and over 900 wins as the UNC coach Karen Shelton, made her pitch to Meehan.
Six players from UNC, the three-time defending national champion, were named to the U.S. National Team, four of whom are All-Americans and one is the national Player of the Year. The Tar Heels had 19 wins in 20 matches last season and won its eighth NCAA championship. Already training in Chapel Hill, Meehan and the Tar Heels open their season Aug. 27 in Iowa in the Big Ten-ACC challenge against Michigan …
With the Worcester Bravehearts of the Futures Baseball League, former North Attleboro High Rocketeers Zach DeMattio and Dennis Colleran are having good seasons. DeMattio, the All-NEWMAC catcher with coach Eric Podbelski’s Wheaton College program, has 21 hits in 26 games, a team-best five homers and 14 RBI. Northeastern-bound Colleran is 1-0 with two saves in eight appearances to go with a 1.68 ERA and 26 strikeouts over 16 innings, allowing just three earned runs …
Foxboro’s Reece Rappoli, a sophomore at Brown University, via Xaverian High, has 27 hits in 30 games playing for the North Fork Ospreys in the Hamptons (N.Y.) Summer Collegiate League. Rappoli, an all-star selection as well, has belted four homers and driven in 21 runs. He is the brother of Foxboro High star Dylan Rappoli while his dad Paul Rappoli played in the Red Sox organization …
Mansfield’s Jackson Atwood, a junior at Middlebury College via Moses Brown Academy in Providence, is 1-3 in 13 appearances with four mound starts for the Pittsfield Suns of the Futures League. He has 34 strikeouts in 29 innings. With the Brockton Rox, Foxboro’s Justin Garcia, via Roger Williams University, is 1-1 in five starting pitching assignments, totaling 24 strikeouts in 20 innings …
The Mansfield under-12 softball team captured the Hockomock summer league title with a 13-1 win over Walpole, finishing the season at 17-0. The same team, coached by Amanda Waldron, won the under-10 title two years ago. Nikitha Veetil was the team’s main pitche. In the title game, shortstop Mallori Waldron (two RBI), third baseman Ayla Dolores (two RBI) and Paige Rogan (two RBI) led the hitting parade …
Bishop Feehan High baseball coach Erik Everton is not bashful when it comes to praising the work of Westfield State-bound senior Justin Neidel — “the best all around” shortstop — and Clemson University-bound senior third baseman Tyler Ahmed, who have anchored the most dependable left side of the infield in Everton’s tenure …
“He’s the best wrestler on the team, he’s a takedown machine,” Foxboro High wrestling coach Bill Ivatts said of 152-pound junior and captain-elect Max Kornbluth, who competed in a tough weight class. Also leading the Warriors next winter will be Sean Bubencik, 182-pounder Ryan Addeche and heavyweight Aiden Hughes …
Captains-elect for coach Steve Dunlea‘s Attleboro High baseball team next season will be pitcher Billy Saltmarsh, shortstop Evan Houle and infielder Owen Taber …
Coach Chris O’Brien‘s Norton High baseball team will be guided next season by pitcher-outfielder Jack Nihill, pitcher-first baseman J.D. Artz and left fielder Ryan Fitzroy …
At the New England Candlepin Bowling Tournament in Millis, North Attleboro’s Mike Legendre captured first place in the 10 rounds of match play competition among 74 entrants, while Mansfield’s Rob Linehan finished sixth …
Former King Philip High Warrior 6-foot-4 Terry Murray, a sophomore pitcher for the R.I, College baseball team, pitched a scoreless eighth inning of relief in his debut for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox of the Cape Cod League against Cotuit. Murray had played with the Mohawk Valley (N.Y.) DiamondDawgs in the Perfect Games League. In upstate New York, Murray had a 3-1 record with two saves in 13 appearances. He also struck out 33 and walked just six over 30 innings of work …
Bishop Feehan High assistant football coach Tedy Bruschi, a resident of North Attleboro, was on the field with the New England Patriots at practice, “Certainly, Tedy’s meant as much to this program as just about anybody,” said coach Bill Belichick. “He was a tremendous player and leader and inspiration both on and off the field. He had a great career, and I appreciate his friendship and his support. Certainly, anybody with the kind of experience that he has could lend some good insight to all of us.” …
