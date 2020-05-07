The next goal would have been the 100th of Christian Thomas’ career with the Merrimack College men’s lacrosse team. Meanwhile, the brother of the junior attacker from Wrentham, Dom, a senior midfielder, finished his four-year career for the Warriors with 97 points.
The COVID-19 pandemic closed the chance for three straight NCAA Division II national championships for the Thomas brothers. Over the span of Dom’s four-year career, the Warriors compiled a 51-13 record, losing nearly as many matches this season (5) as they had over the previous three (8).
Dom scored 65 goals and had 32 assists over his career, having five goals (on 11 shots) this season, two against Dartmouth.
Christian’s next assist will be the 100 th of his Merrimack career, having 99 goals and 99 assists over 45 matches. He scored four goals in Merrimack’s season opener against Holy Cross and had multi-points in all six games, totaling 11 goals (on 41 shots) and 11 assists in the abbreviated season …
Following in the footsteps of his dad, legendary former Bishop Feehan High runner and U.S. Olympic Team member Mark Coogan, William Coogan has been on the national radar running for Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire. Coogan, a National Scholastic Foundation All-American miler, is heading to the University of North Carolina. Coogan has quite a resume with his times, two mile (10:30.2), mile (4:13.3), 1,500 (3:56.9) and 800 (1:53.7) …
Former North Attleboro High slugger Zach DeMattio had been serving as a sophomore designated hitter and catcher with the Wheaton College baseball team. DeMattio had five RBI in six games with seven walks, “his stat line doesn’t look great,” said Lyons’ coach Eric Podbelski. “But he was hitting the ball really hard – the balls weren’t falling in for him. He’s going to be good” …
DeMattio’s Big Red teammate Nick Sinacola, a sophomore pitcher at the University of Maine, had worked five innings-plus in all four of his starts for the Black Bears (1-12) against Winthrop, Villanova, Louisiana Tech and Missouri State, having 23 strikeouts over 21 innings. Last year, he worked in 19 games, a span of 35 2/3 innings …
The “tough guy” award in the Hockomock League among basketball players has to include Mansfield High senior guard Andrew Rooney, who averaged 25 minutes per game in a defensive stopper role. Rooney’s “intangible” numbers were off the charts this season with 100 assists, 103 rebounds, 32 blocked shots and 27 steals …
Another tough guy there was Bishop Feehan High junior forward Billy Oram, who averaged eight points and eight rebounds in 20 outings for coach Dean O’Connor’s 13-win Shamrocks. Oram collected 163 rebounds (64 on the offensive glass), in addition to having 27 steals and 16 blocked shots …
From the ”who knew?” department – Dr. Anthony Fauci has run 50 or so 10-kilometer road races and four marathons, maybe tracing back to running the foothills of Worcester while at Holy Cross …
And from the “bad news” department — the guardian of Lucy Vincent Beach on Martha’s Vineyard crumbled into the Atlantic Ocean, a victim of the ocean’s power …
Former Foxboro High Warrior Owen Campbell completed a terrific four-year career with the Skidmore College men’s hockey team (11-11-4) in upstate New York, appearing in 96 games with 22 goals and 20 assists. A product of the South Shore Kings program (39 points in 48 games), the defenseman was Skidmore’s third-leading scorer this season with eight goals and five assists, taking just two penalties …
Aden Schwartz and Maireed Shannon were tabbed as the respective MVP’s of the Mansfield High boys’ and girls’ swimming team for the winter season. Owen Lasbury-Casey and Julia Courtney were honored with the Coaches Award for team sport and work ethic; Ryan Morley and Tori Detch received the “Most Improved” awards; while Jack Friedman and Katherine Elliott were the recipients of the “rookie of the year” awards. Captains-elect for the boys’ team will be Mike Deasy and David Piccirilli, while Jessica Harris and Shannon will lead the Hornet girls’ team …
It’s hard to believe that former King Philip High Warrior softball great Kali Magane is four years removed from the Butch Waters Field at the PAL, the Boston University senior pitcher appearing in three games, against South Dakota State, UCLA and Long Beach State in games played in Arkansas and LA …
PawSox President Dr. Charles Steinberrg said the the club “has faith that we will play baseball again, but I don’t think we know anything about a timetable. We don’t know anything yet about resumption — baseball has always been there for us in times of trouble.” …
With conjecture that the NHL season might resume and with expanded rosters for teams, the Providence Bruins and head coach Jay Leach projected no less than a half-dozen skaters to be promoted from the AHL – leading scorer Jack Studnicka (23 goals, 26 assists, Paul Carey (22 goals, 17 assists), Brendan Gaunce (18 goals, 19 assists), Peter Cehlarik (16 goals, 21 assists), Trent Frederic (eight goals, 24 assists) and Rob Lantosi (11 goals, 20 assists).
