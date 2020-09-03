The MIAA has cited Attleboro High gymnastics coach Rich Butler as its Boys Coach of the Year once again in guiding the Bombardier program as one of the best in the state.
“I feel so lucky that I an honored with the title of coach,” said Butler, who with his wife Nicole, operates the Butler School of Gymnastics. “Being a coach means so much more to me than teaching a sport. It is molding student-athletes to be hard-working, confident, determined individuals who never give up on their goals no matter how unreachable they may seem. It is my job as a coach to encourage each athlete to press on and help them turn their dreams into reality.” …
Mansfield High golf coach Chris Hall has the makings of a truly outstanding team as the top three Hornets finished 1-2-3 in the Norton Country Club “junior” championship — Jason See (73), Brian See (76) and Ryan Dow (78) — the brothers qualifying for all four days of the Attleboro Area Open after both finishing among the top 50 in the field of over 120 at the Gately Invitational in Connecticut …
Captains-elect for Coach Erik Everton‘s 2021 Bishop Feehan High baseball team will be Mike Hutchins, Zach Stephenson, Kevin Barrera and Adam Walker …
“What separates him as a point guard is his ability to communicate — he’s a table-setter, he’s a general out there,” PC men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley said of incoming freshman Jared Bynum. “He’s able to score at three different levels — he can drive it, he can shoot it, he can dish it. How he communicates, his messages are very direct, they’re so good. He’ll be a great extension of the coaching staff. He will have a major impact on our program.” …
C.W. Post College-bound Jake McNeany, who would have been starting in goal for coach Kevin Young’s North Attleboro High lacrosse team, told a funny tale about how he became a goalie. It seems that at the age of seven, after falling off of his bicycle and suffering a nasty cut on his knee, he told his dad, who was also his youth lax team coach, that he couldn’t run because his leg hurt too much. “I never got out of goal after that day,” McNeany said …
The annual Attleboro Area Golf Association’s Senior Championship Tournament is slated to be held Sept. 11 at Chemawa Golf Course. Players 50 years of age and older with local residences or course affiliations, are eligible to participate in the 18-hole gross and net competition. Registration is available at the AAGA website before the Saturday deadline …
Former Seekonk High baseball coach Jimmy Pereira, who has had coaching tours of duty in the Cape Cod League and Cranberry League, has assumed the role of Commissioner in the college-centric Hamptons (Long Island, N.Y.) League, where he has also been a coach …
“I definitely did reach out to (Zach) DeMattio, I did talk to him about it,” Wheaton College-bound Tim Callahan said. The former Attleboro High baseball shortstop was being wooed by Lyons’ baseball coach Eric Podbelski to the Norton campus and sought out the insight of the former North Attleboro High Rocketeer, a junior catcher and designated hitter. “I was able to talk to him about his experiences” …
Signed as an undrafted free agent offensive lineman out of URI in late April, former Attleboro High Bombardier Kyle Murphy remains in the NFL camp of the New York Giants. All NFL teams have until 4 p.m. Saturday to reduce their rosters to 53 players ...
In Worcester, former Mansfield High Hornet Aidan Cahill, a junior, had been tending to duties at second base for the Clark baseball team (3-7), appearing in games against Albion and Keene State …
Former Bishop Feehan Shamrock Ryan Medeiros of Rehoboth, a freshman with the Ithaca College track team, clocked a season best time of 4:43 in the mile at the Blue and Gray Meet and a 9:22.8 in the 3,000 at Cornell’s Deneault Invite …
Norton High senior softball player Janet Jolly was “the best all-around athlete on the team,” Wade Lizotte, the Lancer coach said of the center fielder. “She was an incredible talent on the field, in the batter’s box and on the bases.” And she was the voice of the Lancer boys’ basketball team, signing the National Anthem prior to home games at the Larry Laroque Gymnasium …
Millis’ Matt Boldy, the 6-foot-2 All-Hockey East freshman forward with the Boston College hockey team whose dad serves the City of Attleboro, is rated as the No. 2 prospect in the Minnesota Wild organization. John Wroblewski, who coached Boldy with the U.S. National Development Team told The Hockey News, “he gets into the offensive zone and magic happens” …
One of the incoming freshman recruits for coach Mike Martin’s Brown University Bears 6-foot-7 Malachi Ndur of Ontario by way of Cushing Academy has an NHL background as his dad Rumun played from 1996-2009 with the Atlanta Thrashers, Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers …
One of the legends of New York Islander hockey Joihn Tonelli will be in the stands at Meehan Auditorium next winter as his son Jordan is among the incoming freshman class at Brown University.Tonelli attended the Taft School and then played the last two seasons with the USHL’s Cedar Rapids Roughriders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.