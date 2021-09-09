Mike Michel will be back on the links for 24 consecutive hours once again, beginning at noon Friday Sept. 17 until noon Sept. 18 at the MGA Links course in Norton to raise funds for youth golf programs in the area.
Now in its ninth season, Michel, the former Bishop Feehan High and Rutgers University standout, as well as being a member of the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s Tournament Committee, will have Rehoboth’s Greg Reynolds, an amputee and Guiness Book of Record-holder in several events on hand Saturday for a motivational talk.
“Once again, I want to give back to the community what the game of golf gave me back when I was a kid, to learn the game, one that you can play for a lifetime and develop confidence,” Michel said.
Reynolds is an U.S. Army veteran and baseball player, Reynolds lost his arm in a horrific motorcycle accident, but continues to play with the Wounded Warrior Softball Team. Boys and girls of all ages in the area are invited to attend Saturday. Michel can be reached at mmichel@rsgilmore.com for the donation protocol.
If King Philip Regional High golf coach Myles McHugh were to tip his hat to the interest in the program of 34 candidates for the team, and the creation of a developmental junior varsity program, it goes to resident Wentworth Hills CC instructors Tom Ihley and Bruce Hamilton …
Sean Hill, who helped guide Nipmuc Regional to the MIAA Division 5 Super Bowl in 2018, has been added to coach Brian Lee‘s King Philip High football staff as offensive coordinator …
Former Mansfield High (2012) and Stonehill College lineman Nick Chiocco, an admissions officer at Stonehill has been added to coach Mike Redding’s Mansfield High football staff with Ed Rodrigues moving up from the freshmen level …
Former King Philip High Warrior Abby Campbell of Norfolk, a senior making her second career start in goal for the No. 10 regionally ranked Stonehill College field hockey team, totaled a career-high seven saves in a match against West Chester State …
“I think we’ve seen the end of lines people,” King Philip High girls’ tennis coach Bob Goldberg, himself a USTA official, said of the U.S. Open (among many others) doing away with linesmen by opting for technology to make the calls and reducing budgetary expenses. Only the French Open and Wimbledon remain steadfast with men and women as linesmen. “The days of John McEnroe contesting line calls are over” …
Attleboro High junior running back Adrian Rivera has the potential to be a trump card despite his 5-foot-7 stature. “That kid is going to shock some people, he’s very dynamic, he could be somebody special – he’s fast,” coach Mike Strachan said. The Bombardiers welcomed their largest freshmen class ever (45) in Strachan’s nine seasons to the roster too …
“He’s not a secret weapon anymore,” Foxboro High football coach Jack Martinelli said of strong-legged, soccer convert and junior kicker Sam Carpenter, who attended a slew of summer camps. “Just label him as a weapon,” Martinellii said. “He had some success last year and he keeps getting better.” …
The “voice” of North Attleboro TV Sports Jared Ware captured the Division 2 club championship at the Triggs Golf Course in Providence …
Suiting up for the Assumption College football team are senior tight end C.J. Herson of Plainville, via Bishop Feehan, sophomore tight end Ethan Friberg from North Attleboro High, freshman linebacker John McCoy of Mansfield High and freshman receiver Wes McQuillan, via Dighton-Rehoboth High …John McCoy
Cited by coach Mike Vitelli‘s Bishop Feehan High girls’ lacrosse team for meritorious Shamrock service was Kelly Coady as the “Unsung Hero,” Katie Faust as Catholic Central League MVP and CCL Goalie of the Year Riley Brennan. Kristy Norko, Betsy Norko and Livi Brennan were tabbed as captains for next season …
Making their season debuts with the Springfield College football team in a loss to Western New England College were former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Nick Raneri, a junior fullback and former King Philip High defensive lineman, junior Terrell Jacobs-Baston …
Making his first start of the season and 12th of his career with the Southern New Hampshire men’s soccer team was former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Gabe Pinhancos, a senior midfielder. Now in his seventh season as an assistant coach with the Penmen (a 2014 SNHU grad and two-time All-Northeast 10 selection) is former Norton High Lancer standout Keegan Campbell …
Norton High baseball coach Chris O’Brien lauded the play of third baseman Austin Nosky, a converted catcher, who was stellar in the field, hit .357 and played all but two innings of every game …
North Attleboro High grad Amelia Murphy, the junior outside hitter for the R.I. College volleyball team totaled 12 kills and 16 digs in the Anchormen’s season opening 3-0 win over Salem State …
