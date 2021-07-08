Attleboro High product Tyler Koppy, a senior captain and defenseman with the Eastern Connecticut State men’s lacrosse team, was one of six defenders to be named to the North team for the USILA’s Division III North-South senior All-Star match at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I.
Koppy, a First Team All-Little East Conference selection, became just the 10th ECSU player, and the second ECSU defenseman, to be named to the team. Koppy led ECSU this season with 27 forced turnovers and was second among non-faceoff men with 41 ground balls. The second-year captain appeared in 47 matches in his career, starting all 30 since his sophomore season …
Of all of the coaches under his wing, Attleboro High Athletic Director Mark Houle has treasured the impact of track coach and Dean of Students Martin Tighe on the Bombardiers. “His passion and drive to always push beyond one’s comfort zone helped athletes to exceed even their own expectations,” Houle said. “Coach Tighe has had an incredible impact on the thousands of student athletes he coached,. All of our athletic staff, coaches and athletes wish him many more miles running and a healthy retirement.“ …
One unheralded member of coach Pat Coleman‘s state championship Norton High wrestling team is sophomore 120 pounder Kate Connell. “She is judo-trained and throws a great headlock,” Coleman said. “She is exceptionally flexible and hard to pin. I expect to see her in our starting lineup next winter.” …
One reason for the steady play of Bishop Feehan and Notre Dame’s Davis Chatfield of late on golf courses has been his caddy, longtime Wannamoisett CC colleague and College of the Holy Cross student Brendan Rogers …
“We tried and we tried,” several local baseball coaches lamented of the Norton Post 222, Foxboro Post 93 and Seekonk Post 311 American Legions not being able to field a complete complement of players for teams for the season in a sign of the times …
North Attleboro’s Emma Wymes, a member of the Moses Brown Academy girls’ lacrosse team, participated with her teammates at the Top 50 National Tournament in Farmington, Conn. The Quakers went 1-3 in the round robin, losing by two goals to No. 2 ranked Spencer Academy and No. 4 Wilton, Conn., as Wymes scored eight goals …
Norfolk’s Andrew O’Leary, a junior on the University of Notre Dame golf team, was named to the All-ACC Academic Team. O’Leary, a Catholic Memorial grad and Marketing major, qualified for the honor with a grade index of 3.0 or above. O’Leary averaged 73.33 strokes per round for the Irish, having three top 25 finishes, including a a career-best fourth place at the (Michigan State) Spartan Collegiate …
Bobby Beach and Bobby Gay, the co-chairs of the Attleboro Area Golf Association, expect to have at least three dozen players involved in Monday’s annual Junior Tournament, with the youngsters playing at MGA Links and the older players taking to Chemawa Golf Course. “After the turnout (125) that we had at TPC-Boston for the youth clinic, we’re expecting more,” Beach said …
The late Attleboro native son and Bishop Feehan product Chris Doherty will be immortalized by his many friends on Cape Cod and with the Hyannis Mets of the Cape Cod Baseball League. A long-time supporter of the Mets and its players, the Hyannis team will now present the Chris Doherty 19th Hole (in member of his tavern) MVP award annually. The Doherty family will honored in a pregame ceremony July 30 …
The ‘Rocks Track Club 4x400 relay team of seniors Maddie Breckner and Amelia Mignacca along with sophomore Valerie Capalbo and junior Maeve Parrish of Bishop Feehan High ran a 4:04.85 at the Nike Outdoor National Interscholastic Meet in Oregon, some 22 seconds off of the winning pace by a team from Colorado. “A once in a lifetime experience with the nation’s best track athletes,” said coach Steve Smith …
As a prelude to the launch of the second half of their home season, the Worcester Red Sox are inviting all fans to a free open house at “Saturday in the Park,” from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Polar Park …
The series of developmental youth track and field meets for boys and girls of all ages will once again return to the calendar at King Philip Regional High School’s Macktaz Field. The events will be staged July 21 and Aug 4. Registration will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the starter’s gun going off for the first event at 6 p.m. There will be a $10 registration fee per individual per session. The events will consist of the 100, 200 and 400 sprints, the 800 and mile runs, the long jump and high jump, hurdles, javelin, shot put and relays …
The International Tennis Hall of Fame Tournament in Newport next week has added South African Kevin Anderson,a 2017 U.S. Open and 2018 Wimbledon finalist to the field joining Ivo Karlovic, Sam Querry and Jack Sock.
