Former Bishop Feehan High court standout Katie Nelson, a junior guard for the Boston University women’s basketball team, has been honored with her third straight All-Patriot League honor.
Nelson averaged better than 39 minutes a game for the 18-12 Terriers, who won 11 of their final 13 games with a seven-game win streak, advancing to the Patriot League quarterfinals before the tournament was canceled.
Nelson led the Terriers in scoring (12.5 points per game), hitting double figures in 22 games — with a career-high 29 against Northeastern. Nelson hit 56 3-pointers, tying a Terrier single-game record of seven against Dartmouth. In addition, she hit 74 percent of her free throws (67-for-91), collected 101 rebounds (3.4 per game), while dishing out a team-best 108 assists and taking 27 steals …
Senior center Shakirah Ketant, who averaged 10 points and nine rebounds this season for the 24-win Warrior girls’ basketball program at Foxboro High, was tabbed the Most Improved Player. Junior shooting guard and 1,000-point scorer Katelyn Mollica took home the MVP Award, Senior Lizzy Davis earned the Defensive MVP honor, senior Yara Fawaz earned the Coaches Award and senior Abby Hassman was the recipient of the Warrior Award. Jordyn Collins and Mollica were selected as captains-elect for the defending Division 2 state co-champs …
As one local football coach lamented of the COVID-19 pandemic and the future of the game as we now know it, “How do you practice social distancing among five guys on the line of scrimmage?” …
Attleboro High boys’ basketball coach Mark Houle appreciated the points and rebounds that senior Qualeem Charles totaled, but more so his passing skills. “He is an unselfish player and an outstanding passer who reads double teams well,” Houle said. “He always gave us an effective inside-outside threat each game.” …
In memory of the late Bill Finnegan of Wrentham, a healthy reminder that when walking or jogging, do so while facing traffic, so as to see the approaching vehicles, rather than be potentially blindsided from behind …
While Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will likely be hunkered down at Gillette Stadium for next week’s NFL draft, new New York Giants head coach Joe Judge will be in his North Attleboro home with his four children providing ad-hoc draft board postings, in a profile this week by ESPN and Sports Illustrated…
Bishop Feehan and Assumption College grad, and current PawSox man-behind-the-scenes, Community Relations Project Co-Ordinator Alex Richardson of Rehoboth, recorded himself reading “Jackie Robinson, He Led the Way,” in honor of Jackie Robinson Day on YouTube. “By reading this book, it is just a small token of appreciation for all of his hard work fighting for racial equality,” said Richardson. “It is humbling knowing that I was able to play college baserball and look up toe baseball icons like David Ortiz and Pedro Martinez because of the sacrifices Jackie made for generations to come.” …
The MIAA recently featured a video memo “One Team Together” from student-athletes on the current health crisis, featuring Foxboro High soccer and track standout Emma Dahl along with King Philip High football player A.J. Jaber …
Roll these numbers around — 11-2 and 8-0 in ice hockey, 77-29 and 60-32 in boys basketball, 60-19 and 53-26 in girls basketball. Those are the margins of victory for athletic teams representing Bishop Feehan High against Coyle-Cassidy this winter, the final winter competition between the Shamrocks and Warriors …
“She never came off the floor for us,” North Attleboro High girls’ basketball coach Nikki Lima-Correia said of Olivia Forbes, the Big Red senior point guard. “She was our quarterback, she finds open people, she controlled the game, her basketball IQ is unbelievable.” …
Speculation from some Pawtucket and PawSox officials have it that with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting the progression of the construction of a new home in Worcester for the 2021 season, the club very well could play another season at McCoy Stadium …
The hockey world is saddened by the loss of one-time Providence Bruin (2014-19) Colby Cave as the 25-year-old died over the weekend after suffering a brain bleed. Cave, who was most recently in the Edmonton Oilers organization, was in a medically induced coma at a Toronto hospital, underwent surgery and passed on …
When the Big East Conference canceled its tournament at halftime of the first of four quarterfinal round games March 12 at Madison Square Garden, the conference was able to have its “event cancellation” insurance policy clause be activated because of a directive from the Office of Emergency Management in New York City. However, the cancellation of NCAA Championships have resulted in a potential $600 million jackpot to be reduced to $225 million as a result of lost media rights and ticket revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.