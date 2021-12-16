Bishop Feehan High senior A.J. Quetta wheels around the lobby of New England Sports Village, prepared to take his perch high above the ice surface.
He can’t help but feel how “blessed” he is to be welcomed back to the Shamrocks’ hockey family as an assistant coach.
“It’s been so much fun, I’m so grateful to have this opportunity,” Quetta said prior to Bishop Feehan’s first two games of the season at NESV.
More tributes to him will take place Saturday when the No. 1 rink at NESV will be named in honor of the Shamrock, class of 2021, who suffered a life-changing spinal cord injury last January in a game in Springfield. After 10 months of rehab and recovery, Quetta looks in playing shape and form.
“It’s a great way for me to stay connected with Bishop Feehan, some of the guys that I played with last year and help Coach Franzosa (Dave, the Shamrocks’ first-year head coach whose son Tommy skates with the Shamrocks),” said Quetta, who is an official observer and eyes in the sky for critical puck analysis …
“That floor is 60 years old,” Dighton-Rehoboth High boys’ basketball coach Bill Cuthbertson said of the Falcons’ refurbished court. “They sanded it all down, refurbished it and put new lights in.” Cuthbertson also will have a new baseball field with Sports Turf Specialties of Wrentham doing the renovation work. “They were unbelievable. They sloped the (infield) skin so that the water runs off of it instead of having the water run into the low areas at second base and shortstop. They did it all in one day — completely renovated the whole infield with something like 100 tons of infield mix, edged it out, rebuilt the mound, the plate area. Eight hours later, it looked like Fenway Park.” …
Former North Attleboro High record-setting quarterback Chad Peterson finished his junior season with the Amherst College Mammoths completing 68 of his passes (56 percent success rate) for a team-best 762 yards in four games. Peterson finished the season with a 110.8 QB rating. Peterson completed 21 passes for 260 yards and one TD for the Mammoths (5-4) in their season finale against unbeaten Williams …
Mansfield High senior Alok Joarder, a member of the Taunton Rifle and Gun Club and a NCAA Letter of Intent commit to the Murray State rifle team, captured the bronze medal at the National USA Shooting Tournament in Ohio last weekend in marksmanship …
At the breakup dinner for coach Vicki Santana’s Foxboro High volleyball team, Shannon McElhinney received the Coaches Award for leadership and dedication, junior middle hitter Mallorie Meyer received the MVP award, while the Warrior awards went to Sadie Calabrese and Stephanie Amanze …
“She’s very mature for a freshman,” North Attleboro High girls’ basketball coach Nikki Lima-Correia said of 5-foot-10 freshman forward Maryellen Charette. “She has great footwork, she’s aggressive, she can play with her back to the basket” …
Wrentham’s John Dean, a senior linebacker and captain of the Yale University football team, gained first team All-Ivy League acclaim. The Xaverian High product led the Bulldogs with 71 tackles (No.4 overall in the Ivy League). Dean was one of nine first and second team selections for Yale, 31of them being first hits. Dean had five tackles for lost yards, a QB sack against Penn and a pass interception against Princeton and has played in 38 games over four seasons …
Senior midfielder and All Hockomock League pick Caitlin Dumouchel was tabbed the MVP of coach Theresa Nyhan’s Mansfield High field hockey team. Senior multi-task player Maddie Brown received the Leda Levine Award, while defender Bethany Sears received the Coaches Award. Captains-elect for next season are defender Audrey Murphy and forward Rose Maher …
Norton High boys’ basketball coach Marc Liberatore is adamant that sharpshooting junior forward Justin Marando can play at the next level. “I don’t get why there’s no Division III coaches in the gym. He’s got a 4.0 grade index, he’s an unbelievable kid, he’s so coachable and all he does is play basketball” …
After having hand surgery during the spring on her right hand, Norton High volleyball player Lexi Fleming was forced to use her left hand for hitting, blocking and serving for the Lancers. “She taught herself to hit from the other side, which was very impressive,” coach Kelly Allen said of her finishing with 58 kills …
“She’s been like a secret weapon,” Jeff Miskiewicz, the new King Philip High girls’ basketball coach said of assistant Hannah Carroll, who played for Laney Clement-Holbrook at Oliver Ames and then at UNH. “Her and Denise Ryan (a KP Middle School faculty member) have been of great help getting the program established” …
Former North Attleboro Rocketeer Jonny Friberg, a fifth-year senior at Lasell College, continues to have a terrific hoop season, scoring 22 points (on 9-for-11 shooting) and taking in 10 rebounds in a 16-point win over Dean …
King Philip High girls’ hockey coach Ken Assad can’t be any prouder of the play of junior reserve goalie Haley Bright, the netminder for coach Lisa Cropper’s Warrior field hockey team. Bright showed up at the rink for her very first season ever of ice hockey, “she’s learning quickly,” Assad said.
