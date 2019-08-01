For the past decade, there has always been a Navoni sister from Mansfield High playing lacrosse at the collegiate level, with siblings Michelle and Maureen representing the family, and the Hornets, over six seasons at Bridgewater State to take six straight MASCAC titles.
Now, it is Liz Navoni who has led Westfield State to three MASCAC crowns.
Liz, an attacker, and King Philip Regional High grad Maria Woodall, a goalie, were both first-team All-MASCAC selections as Westfield (11-10) won the MASCAC title for the third straight year, 13-12 over Framingham State. Woodall logged 14 saves and was named the tournament MVP.
Navoni scored four goals, including the match-winner with 50 seconds left. Navoni netted 43 goals in 21 matches this season for the sixth-best MASCAC mark. The two were among 10 senior members of the team who played all four seasons. Navoni finished with 94 goals and 10 assists during her 76-match career ...
An “ace” of a golfer will be 90 years young on Saturday — AAGA Tournament veteran Joe Goyette. He recorded the 10th hole in one of his career at Foxborough CC on July 25, aceing the 145-yard 17th hole with a 7-wood. The feat was attested to by Henry Cosman and Brad McGrath. “I’ve had nine holes-in-one at Foxborough CC and one in Florida,” gushed Goyette, whose previous aces both came in 2003 — one in Florida in February and his ninth in June on Walnut Street ....
The Nova Under-18 boys’ soccer team fared well at the Eastern Regional Championship Tournament. Nova bowed to the No. 3 nationally-ranked Rangers 2-1 with Connor Dunn of Attleboro scoring the lone goal. In a 6-0 win over West Virginia, Attleboro’s Joey Soucy and Mike Russo each scored twice, while Matt Rogers of Mansfield (Bishop Feehan) had one goal ...
“Everybody wants to come up,” Attleboro High boys’ soccer coach Peter Pereira said of his wildly successful Camp Manitou Summer Camp next week in Maine. Some 372 boys and girls along with 100 staffers will make the four-hour drive north, with the camp now closing in on four decades of being around. “It’s not just soccer, there’s camp fires and constellation-watching at night too,” Pereira said ...
The “Handoffs for Henry” 4x400 relay race in conjunction with the weekly series of track and field meets each Wednesday at King Philip Regional High School will be held Aug. 7. “This is a big fundraiser,” KP track coach Scott Kramer said of the race, donations of which are presented for cancer research at the Dana Farber Institute in memory of former Warrior runner Henry Carr, who lost his battle with cancer in 2017. Carr’s former teammates and classmates organized the fund-raising event ...
With 120 victories and eight Hockomock League divisional titles, Foxboro High girls’ lacrosse coach Brittany Sherry is leaving the Warrior program. “I am going to miss it,” Sherry said. “(When starting) I honestly thought, ‘Alright, I got to beat out Jack Martinelli. How can I be here as long as him?’ And I don’t know how he does it!” ...
One of the truly hard-luck pitchers of the Hockomock League baseball season had to be King Philip High’s Bentley University-bound senior pitcher David Morganelli, who notched the 100th strikeout of his career. Morganelli had 51 K’s in 51 innings ofwork with a 2.31 ERA, but a lack of run support left him with just one mound win ...
After a month-long hiatus in the German Football League schedule, Attleboro’s Nathan Robitaille returned to the field for the defending champion Schwabisch Hall Unicorns (5-0), helping the team rally from a 14-10 halftime deficit to a 48-14 win over Munich ...
Jake Layman was escorted down the matrimonial aisle in Maryland last weekend by his brother, Connor Layman, and one of his best buddies at King Philip Regional High, Chris Fair, much to the delight of over 200 family and friends ...
Captains-elect for the Dighton-Rehoboth High baseball team next season will be designated hitter-outfielder Shayne O’Neil, outfielder Tom Gordon, pitcher Lucas Berube and catcher Marcus Moss. Zach Lyne, Harrison Pray and Will Thibault received Coaches Award at the Falcons’ season-ending dinner, while senior Shahdan Patricio was honored with the Sportsmanship Award ...
“He does nothing but make contact and hit the ball,” Norton High baseball coach Mike Brown said of Lancers’ leadoff batter, junior Jack Patalano, who drove in 21 runs this season, while serving as a catcher, outfielder and relief pitcher. “There’s a lot of potential there,” Brown said ...
Former Mansfield High Hornet Kevin Dow, a freshman left-handed pitcher, worked in 12 games for the UMass-Amherst baseball team (18-27). Dow had a 0-3 record, taking 17 strikeouts over 26 1/3 innings of duty ...
“Going to Durham to compete against Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium is going to be a thrill for all of our student-athletes,” Brown University men’s basketball coach Mike Martin said of the Bears’ Dec. 28 visit to North Carolina. Martin is in Peru this week serving as a co-head coach, along with Seton Hall’s Kevin Willard and PC coach Ed Cooley, for the USA Pan Am Games team. A big recruit coup by Mansfield’s Anthony Ruta, who serves as an assistant coach at the University of Nevada, by landing Martin’s best player of the past two seasons, All-Ivy swingman Desmond Cambridge as a transfer ...
As a reminder from the Attleboro Area Golf Association, all exempt players from the 2018 Open and those who qualified at Heather Hill CC must submit their applications for participation in the 2019 Open, which begins Aug. 15 at Foxborough CC ...
New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena‘s son, Ken Arena, is an assistant coach with the invading LAFC Saturday in Foxboro, “I’m not sure I’ve ever coached against my son, actually, so this will be interesting,” the elder Arena said. “If a fight breaks out, I’m going to take him” ...
The New England chapter of the U.S. Tennis Association will conduct a free clinic for all boys and girls high school coaches on Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Registration should be made to j.jasionowski@att.net.
