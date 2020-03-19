North Attleboro High’s Kyle Briere, a three-year starter in goal for the Rocketeers’ boys soccer team — as well as a Hockomock League All-Star and Eastern Mass. Coaches Association selection — has verbally committed to attend the University of Connecticut.
“Kyle played out of his mind during our playoff games, especially against Oliver Ames,” North Attleboro boys soccer coach Geoff Burgess said of Briere.
As fate would have it, an Oliver Ames assistant coach got in touch with a friend in Storrs and Briere received an invite to a showcase camp.
“They scooped him up from there,” Burgess said ...
Pam and Tom Sheerin are taking over area lacrosse programs. Tom is the new-old face of the Bishop Feehan High boys’ lacrosse program, being named the Shamrocks’ head coach. A founding father of the program and with 21 years of service with the Attleboro Titans Youth Lacrosse program, he has has served on the Shamrocks coaching staff since 2005 as an assistant coach, helping the team to the Division 2 South finals. Pam Sheerin has been the long-time assistant coach for the Bishop Feehan High girls’ lacrosse program, serving with Nancy Anderson-Semple ...
Foxboro’s Diana and Sophia Prinos were honored at halftime of a recent Fairfield University basketball game as members of the Stags’ MAAC championship women’s tennis team, which qualified for the NCAA Division 1 Tournament. Diana, Fairfield’s senior captain, played at the No. 1, 2 and 3 singles spots while Sophia, a sophomore, played at the No. 4,5,6 singles positions ...
Former Foxboro High Warrior Cassidy Harrison completed her collegiate basketball career at Becker as the program’s all-time leader in points (1,758), 3-pointers made (223), steals (316) and games played (110). Her final season saw her set school single-season records in points scored (491), scoring average (18.9) and field goals made (169). She is only the second Hawk in school history to be voted to the All-Conference team for all four seasons of her career. Harrison guided Becker to two NECC Tournament semifinal-round games and 65 wins over four seasons, the most of any player ever. She ranked No. 6 among all active NCAA Division III players in points ...
Coach Tom Fecteau had four members of his Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk hockey team gain All-SCC acclaim, including three underclassmen — junior defenseman Wyatt Nastar, sophomore forward Devin Dailey, freshman forward and 42-point scorer Liam Fecteau — along with senior goalie Paul Jarvis ...
“We don’t get in the tournament without her,” Attleboro High girls’ basketball coach Marty Crowley said of sophomore center Meg Gordon, who averaged 17 rebounds per game over the Bombardiers’ final seven outings. “She did that against a lot of good teams too, Crowley said. “She can dominate.” ...
Coach Russ Eastman’s 12-member Norton High boys’ and girls’ swimming teams were the recipient of the Tri-Valley League’s Sportsmanship Award ...
At the Northeast Conference Championship Track and Field Meet on Staten Island, N.Y. for the Bryant University Bulldogs, former Norton High Lancer Adam Winiarz, a grad student, clocked a 22.85 time in the 200 and was a member of the fifth-place 4x400 relay team, while another ex-Lancer Chris Wrenn, clocked a 1:59.72 time in the 800 and was a member of the sixth place distance medley team. North Attleboro’s Brett Cloutier, a junior, took sixth place in the shot put (49-3 1/2) and Foxboro’s Tom McNeil, also a junior, launched the weight 42-7 1/2. For the Bryant women’s team, North Attleboro’s Julia Mechlinski, a junior, had a toss of 41-5 in the weight throw, while former KP Warrior Courtney Kelleher, also a junior, took 10th place with the shot put (49-1) ...
Multi-event student-athlete Paul Wisnaskas and distance runner Isabella Pietrasiewicz, both representing Norton High School, were tabbed the respective male and female Tri-Valley League Small School Division MVPs for the winter season. In addition, Sean Wynne was named to the boys’ all-star team, while Eve Rodriguez, Ali Murphy, Meg Cross and Heather Kurland were selected to the girls’ all-star team ...
”Gabby (Devlin) was our leader on and off the track,” Mansfield High track coach Kevin Butera said of the Hornet speedster, who clocked a 7.67 time in the 55 dash at the Hockomock League and anchored the 4x200 team to a third-place finish ...
Hockey East tabbed Boston College freshman forward Matt Boldy of Millis, whose dad is a member of the Attleboro public service sector, a member of its All-Rookie Team. Boldy totaled nine goals and 17 assists as the No. 4 scorer among all Eagles. He was also the No. 4 scorer among all Hockey East freshmen, one of three Eagles in the top five ...
The Northeast 10 Conference handed out weekly honor roll acclaim to Bentley University softball pitcher Elise Pereira, a sophomore and former KP High Warrior. In three appearances, Pereira was 2-1 with a 1.75 ERA and five strikeouts in 12 innings of work. She pitched a one-hit shutout with five K’s in a 2-0 win over St. Thomas Aquinas.
