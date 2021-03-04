North Attleboro native son Mark Schmidt has his St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team with a No. 32 spot in the NCAA NET rankings as the Atlantic 10 Conference-leading Bonnies head into the postseason tournament in Richmond, Virginia, as the No. 1 seed.
“Our guys didn’t quit,” Schmidt said of a three-point loss at home to Dayton to finish the regular season at 13-4. “We were just sluggish and didn’t have a lot of energy,
“Four games in nine days is a lot to ask. We’ll get some rest and, hopefully, play better on Friday.”
St. Bonaventure will face ninth-seeded Duquesne in Friday’s Atlantic 10 quarterfinals after the Dukes beat the Richmond Spiders 67-62 in Thursday’s second-round action.
The Bonnies, who went 8-1 at home this season, had six games cancelled due to COVID-19 protocol.
“We’re an unselfish team and do what it takes to win and that’s what makes me really happy,” Schmidt said ...
Mansfield High senior guard Matt Boen became one of four area student-athletes to achieve reaching the 1,000-point milestone with 1,047 this season, joining Foxboro High’s senior guard Katelyn Mollica (1,407), the Wheeler School’s Kate Keenan, a senior from Foxboro (school record 1,644 and counting) and Dighton-Rehoboth High’s senior guard Emily D’Ambrosio (1,114). Mansfield’s Mia Mancini (19 points) and North Atttleboro’s Lily Routhier (10 points) teamed with Keenan for a 43-40 quarterfinal round win over Scituate in the Division 1 playoffs. Mancini, a junior, converted a three-point play with 49.2 seconds left to put No. 4 seeded Wheeler up 42-40, then came up with a block and a rebound on the next possession to preserve the lead before Keenan (14 points) hit a three throw with 3.5 seconds left …
... Former King Phiilp High Warrior Avery Snead scored her first collegiate goal, and the match-winner, as the unbeaten 3-0 Providence College women’s soccer team edged Connecticut 2-1 Thursday in a Big East Conference match. Snead, a freshman striker, scored in the 72nd minute on a header to the lower left corner of the net ...
“He’s the most talented freshman I’ve had in my time,” King Philip Regional High hockey coach Paul Carlow said of rookie center Brad Guden, who led the Warriors in goals (10) and points (20) and could become the envy of a decorated prep school program …
Members of the Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team, led by senior captain Francesa Yanchuk and Lily Gustafson, raised $31,000 for the A.J. Quetta “A.J.’s Army” fund to assist with the fallen Shamrock hockey player’s rehabilitation in Atlanta. Yanchuk and Gustafson designed the bracelets with orders received from as far away as Michigan …
The Hockomock League-trained duo of Foxboro’s Nicole Gallagher and King Philip Regional High’s Shannon O’Connor continue to sparkle for coach Mary Burke‘s Bryant University women’s basketball team (7-12. In a series against Wagner, Gallagher, a sophomore via Tabor Academy, scored 26 points, took in 18 rebounds and had six assists, playing all but two minutes in the two games. O’Connor, a red-shirt freshman, totaled 12 points and nine rebounds in an average of 29 minutes off of the bench. Then in a two-game set with LIU, Gallagher had 21 points and 19 rebounds, while O’Connor had eight points and five rebounds …
With 10 wins this season, Attleboro High boys’ basketball coach Mark Houle was elated that “our team had a solid season and played with terrific energy throughout,” citing the work of seniors Justin Daniels, William Runey, III and Alex Eaton. “We were all so thankful for the opportunity to compete,” Houle said …
Senior guard Josh Coffey and junior swingman Justin Marando gained nods as Small School Division selections to the Tri-Valley League’s boys’ all star basketball team. “Marando could have a big senior season,” Lancers coach Marc Liberatore said of his 13 points per game, five rebounds and three assists average, all while shooting 38 percent from the 3-point line …
Foxboro’s Connor Baughan, a senior captain and defensive midfielder with the Bentley University men’s lacrosse team was tabbed an NCAA Division II preseason All American for the second straight season. A product of the Portsmouth Abbey (R.I.) School, Baughan has played in 30 career game for the Falcons. He was named to the All Northeast 10 Conference team as a sophomore, having a team-best 40 ground balls …
Former Mansfield High Hornet (2017-18) Coleman Jenkins, a 17-year-old forward with the Boston Junior Bruins in the National Collegiate Development Conference, has six goals and six assists through 26 games. The 6-foot-2 right wing had previously played with the Neponset Valley Riverrats (30 goals in 73 games over three seasons) and at Tabor Academy …
Selected to the All-SCC girls’ basketball team from Dighton-Rehoboth High were 1,000-point scorer Emily D’Ambrosio and Ella Damon. Damon had a terrific season, averaging 10 points, three assists and three rebounds per game. “She’s athletic, she’s fast and she jump-started the defense,” D-R coach Chris Perron said …
After going 0-for-8 on the power play during three games over a six-day period, PC hockey coach Nate Leaman surmised, “Our power play is not executing – we have too many good players for it not to execute. They got to be a little more poised, we got to hit the net, we’re forcing things through the box. We look great in practice, but it’s not translating into the games. If we’re going to win anything this year, our power play has got to get going” …
Former University of Maine All-Hockey East goalie Jeremy Swayman, the top goalkeeping prospect in the Bruins’ organization has won all four of his starts for Providence, having a 2.00 goals against mark and a .929 save percentage …
Former Wheaton College AD John Sutyak, now at Ferrum State in southwest Virginia, had his football team start its “gap” season with a 17-0 loss, its baseball team win one of three games in a weekend series (of a 35-game season) and is allowing only two family members per student-athlete into games with a capacity at 150. “It was great for our student-athletes to get back playing.”
