North Attleboro’s Ken Nally and his “Award Guys” team designed and produced the 32-pound Harry Agganis Super Bowl Trophy that will be presented to each of the MIAA Super Bowl divisional winners.
“I came up with the design and, thankfully, we have toolmakers that we work with that we were able to get it done in a quick turnaround,” said Nally, a former Red Rocketeer football player and current Big Red assistant coach, of the month-long project, which was underwritten by the MIAA.
The trophy will be presented annually to the Super Bowl winners ...
Mansfield High’s 11-time Super Bowl-bound football coach Mike Redding was presented with not only the New England Patriots Coach of the Week award, but with two tickets to the NFL Super Bowl in Miami by Patriots ambassador Andre Tippett. “Now I have to decide who (among family members) to take,” Redding said, all while jockeying the first week of winter practice for the Hornet girls’ basketball team. “We had a snow day Tuesday so I could finalize some game-planning (for football), then we have a (basketball) scrimmage (against Notre Dame Academy) Saturday. Thursday we have a half-day so I’m going to do basketball during the lunch break and then we have parent conferences Thursday night just to add to my fun list of things to do” ...
Bill Belichick on Kansas City Chief and former North Attleboro High Red Rocketeer Anthony Sherman: “He’s a versatile player — plays in the kicking game, plays a little bit on offense ... can run, catch, block. He’s got good versatility. His primary role for them is in the kicking game, but he shows up a little bit on offense.” ...
Competing at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional Championship Cross Country Meet at VanCortlandt Park in New York City, King Philip High senior phenom Mike Griffin finished ninth in the boys’ championship division at 15:32.5 — 15 seconds off of the winning pace — while Mike Norberg took the No. 51 spot (at 16:41). Also with KP Warrior roots competing in the Junior-Senior Division, Jovan Joseph finished 41st (at 17:33.4) and Dan Botte came in 83rd (at 18:01.1) ...
Former Bishop Feehan standout Emily Miccile and former AHS Bombardier Julia Strachan, both juniors, have had a big hand in a 7-0 start to the season for ex-Shamrock and Adelphi University women’s basketball coach Missy Traversi. Adelphi is coming off of an eight-point upset of No. 16 ranked University Sciences and has four players averaging double scoring figures with Miccile averaging 10 points and six rebounds with three straight double figure contests. Strachan is averaging six points over seven games, pumping in a season-high 14 against New York Tech ...
At the breakup bash for coach Mike O’Neill’s King Philip High boys’ soccer team, senior Matt Clarke received the Warrior MVP award; junior Jeremy White earned the Warrior Defensive Player of the Year; juniors Cam Lawrence and Evan McEvoy shared the Warrior Offensive Player of the Year honor; senior Wes Orzell received the Coaches Award; and senior Brian McCarthy was the recipient of the Warrior Award ...
Midfielder-striker Michael Russo and central defender Josh Smith shared the MVP award presented at the Attleboro High boys’ soccer team awards dinner. In addition, Bombardier coach Peter Pereira honored Andrew Fasoldt as the “Most Improved Player,” Jack Sweeney as the “12th Player Award” winner, Esvin Morales as the “Rookie of the Year,” and Dan Hasenfus with the United Soccer Coaches Senior Excellence Award ...
“It was good to see them get there,” Seekonk High football coach and former Patriot Vernon Crawford said of Abington, contending for the Division 7 Super Bowl after having beaten the Warriors in the semifinal round. “We had them on the ropes too in the first half,” Crawford said ...
Remember in your prayers, if you will, the modern day Harold Berberian and champion of Attleboro High athletics, Tony Viveiros ...
“Our offensive line, with two juniors and a sophomore, has gotten a lot better,” Tri-County High football coach Kahn Chace said of the Cougars’ improvement. Senior two-way tackle Jake Benton was the Cougars most consistent” lineman through the season, while the most improved lineman may have been junior Sean Kubacki.” “He came on really strong in the second half of the season,” Chace said ...
Former Wheaton College (‘89-’90) and Brown (1995-’09) men’s soccer coach Mike Noonan has his No. 2 nationally ranked Clemson Tigers (18-2-1, 13-0-1 at home) possibly headed for a national title after taking a 2-1 double OT victory over PC in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. “That bond has gotten stronger and stronger, it comes down to belief,” Noonan said after the win. “In sport, the margins are down to what you believe.” ...
“He was such a solidifying force for us,” North Attleboro High boys’ soccer coach Geoff Burgess said of 2020 captain elect and junior center back Justin Silva’s defensive prowess as the Rocketeers took 13 shutouts this season. “He played really strong all season.” ...
There will be no boys and girls swimming team at Dighton-Rehoboth High this upcoming winter season due to “not enough kids” having signed up according to Falcon athletic director Doug Kelley ...
Attleboro Area Football Hall of Fame inductee Brandon Mooney, class of ‘12 at AHS, now knows how hard it is to coach — the Thunderbirds of Missiquoi Valley Union High in Swanton, Vt. were not just winless in eight games, but scoreless in six games. Mooney is serving as an offensive line coach, a linebacker coach and defensive co-ordinator there ...
Though he is 7-1 in his role as coach of the PC Friars, one-time URI assistant (under Al Skinner) Ed Cooley refuses to use the “rivalry” word in the 130th meeting with the Rams in Kingston Friday. “My job is to keep every game the same — I appreciate the energy and the passion, but it’s one game, a really good game. We’re not satisfied where we’re at (5-4), we have to do be better to start games and to close out games.” ...
The countdown has begun — 85 days and counting to the home season opener March 7 at Gillette Stadium for the New England Revolution against the Chicago Fire ...
