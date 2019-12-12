Babson College senior forward Frank Oftring of North Attleboro, via Bishop Feehan High, scored 29 points and was tabbed the MVP of the New England Big 4 Basketball Challenge in a title-taking 99-85 victory over Tufts. Oftring hit 11 of 16 shots from the floor, snared 10 rebounds and dished out four assists — his third consecutive double-double for the unbeaten (9-0) Beavers. A second team All-NEWMAC selection last season, the 6-foot-6 Oftring is averaging 16.8 points (shooting 57 percent from the floor) and 12.8 rebounds ...
North Attleboro’s Julia Strachan, who played her high school hoops at Attleboro High, poured in a career-high 22 points for unbeaten (9-0) Adelphi in a 24-point win over AIC. The junior guard hit on seven of 10 shots from the floor, six of which were 3-pointers ...
Also on the hoop du jour, former Mansfield High Hornet Meg Hill, a sophomore forward with the Stonehill College women’s basketball team (6-3) is averaging four points, four rebounds and 18 minutes of playing time in seven games ...
Another ex-Hornet, freshman guard Tommy Dooling at Wentworth (7-3) has hit double scoring figures in four games with a team-best 16 3-pointers made. In nine starts, Dooling has 17 assists and six steals, while averaging seven points per game ...
Coach Brian Walmsley’s Wheaton College men’s basketball team (3-4) has scored 80 points or more in all seven games heading into a Dec. 27-28 Staten Island, N.Y. Tournament. The Lyons are shooting 43 percent from the floor, 32 percent from 3-point range. Former Foxboro High Warrior Alex DuBrow is averaging 17.4 ppg with six double figure games and nine 3-pointers, ex-Warrior Rob Lowey is averaging 12 points per game with nine 3-pointers and Attleboro’s Mike Perry is averaing 10 points per game with six trifectas ...
In the final polling of high school soccer coaches across the nation, coach Phil Silva’s unbeaten MIAA Division 1 State champion Bishop Feehan High girls’ team was ranked No. 1 in New England and No. 6 nationally ...
Junior defender and “throw-in” expert Edward Abouzeid was the recipient of the MVP Award presented by coach Eric Greene’s Norton High boys’ soccer team. Sophomore midfielder Jack Rilli earned the “Most Improved Player” award, sophomore midfielder Nolan Winfield received the “Rookie of the Year” honor, senior defender Alex Turcotte received the “Unsung Hero” award, senior defender Declan Diestel was honored with the Lancer Award for loyalty and dedication, while senior defender Ben Pescod was the recipient of the Coaches Award and JFK Award ...
At Mansfield High when girls’ soccer coach Kevin Smith assembled the Hornets for its year end soiree, senior defender Erin Dooling received the MVP award, sophomore defender Anna Darlington was honored with the “Most Improved Player” award, while sophomore defender Maria Sevastos was the recipient of the “Lady Hornet Core Value” award. Also recognized were Eastern Mass. Coaches Association second all star team selections Katie Miller and Sevastos ...
North Attleboro’s Ken Nally and his “Championship Award Guys” staff are at it again, designing and producing Super Bowl championship rings for all eight divisional winners of MIAA football titles ...
With their first four games at home, Seekonk High senior basketball team guard Mia DiBiase will likely crack the 1,000 point mark in her career before Warrior fans, having 979 entering the season and a potential milestone in a Dec. 23 game against Norton ...
Former Attleboro High Bombardier Nick Evans had a strong freshman season on the defensive line for the Monroe College (New Rochelle, N.Y.) football team (8-2), having 26 tackles in eight games. The Mustangs allowed an average of just 30 yards rushing, while the offense scored an average of 52 points per game ...
Norton’s Connor Reynolds, a sophomore running back with the Mass. Maritime Academy football team (6-4) was the team’s No. 2 leading rusher (373 yards over 10 games with one TD). Former KP Warrior Leo Munafo had seven catches for 57 yards in nine games, while also getting onto the field was freshman defensive lineman Nate Lussier of North Attleboro, via Tri-County High and freshman offensive lineman Arthur O’Neill, the former Norton High wrestling great ...
Cut from the Bishop Feehan High golf team as a freshman, Shamrock senior Dan Mills just kept improving every season. Even this year, he was ranked no higher than No. 4 or 5 on the pre-season depth chart, but then shot himself into the No. 3 spot overall at the MIAA Division 2 Tournament ...
Seekonk High football coach Vernon Crawford can’t sat enough about sophomore receiver-free safety Jack Murphy, who rushed for 337 yards on 64 carries and totaled 548 receiving yards on 43 catches “and he was our best tackler (over 100) too. If he didn’t make the tackle, we didn’t make the tackle.” ...
It’s been a hectic two weeks for Mansfield High Super Bowl football champion coach Mike Redding, but his Lady Hornet basketball team takes to the floor Friday against Foxboro. “They have no choice to grow up in a hurry,” Redding said of his Hornets, who will also host two tournaments bringing in Newtown, Conn. (Dec. 27) for the Holiday Classic, then the Roundball Classic. “this will be a good basketball team by February.” ...
Belgium’s Jasper Verplancke, the son of former Bishop Feehan High and Boston University tennis star Diane Ison of Attleboro, concluded his soccer career with the Terriers (4-12-1 this season), appearing in five matches this season, 19 during his days on Comm. Ave. ...
Somerset Berkley High’s veteran boys’ tennis coach Doug Chapman, a member of the U.S.T.A.-New England board was selected as the national high school coach of the year by Tennis Industry magazine ...
Former URI, Northeastern and New Haven women’s basketball coach Daynia La-Force, whose son Terrence Mann is a rookie with the NBA’s LA Clippers, was recalling several of her collegiate games while representing Georgetown University and the Hoyas trying to stop then Big East scoring phenom, Foxboro’s Sarah Behn of Boston College. “We tried everything to slow her down or stop her — we just couldn’t.” ...
