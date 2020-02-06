“The best feeling is when you can run the ball,” the pride of North Attleboro, Super Bowl champion Anthony Sherman told the Kansas City Chiefs’ website after beating San Francisco Sunday. The Chiefs totaled 129 yards on the ground, and “anything is possible with him (QB Pat Mahomes),” Sherman said of the 21-point fourth quarter. “When they (foes) know you’re going to run the ball, and you impose your will on that team, that’s the best.” Incidentally, Sherman’s wife, Jessica, a native of Griswold, Conn., started at shortstop for the University of Connecticut softball team ...
Former Seekonk High running great Johnny Gregorek, representing Asics, will be one of 13 runners in the elite field for the Wanamaker Mile Saturday night at the Millrose Games in New York City. The 28-year-old Gregorek, via Columbia University and the University of Oregon, became just the second American to crack the 3:50-mile mark indoors last year when he clocked a 3:49.18 time in March in Boston at the Lehane Invitational. Gregorek broke the four-minute mark for the very first time in his career during the 2015 Wanamaker Mile, at 3:57.47 ...
North Attleboro’s Megan Mordini, a sophomore forward with the No. 4 nationally ranked Elmira College women’s hockey team (15-2-2 on an eight-game win streak), is the No. 4 leading scorer, with a career-high seven goals and 11 assists. Mordini, who attended Worcester Academy, had 10 points in 27 games last season. Elmira’s Athlete of the Week, Mordini had a pair of four-point games against Morrisville and Chatham, with three assists and her first career hat trick, respectively, during a five-game point streak ...
Foxboro’s Kate Keenan, the hotshot junior guard for the Wheeler School (Providence) girls’ basketball team (8-5), ranks among the top 10 scorers in the R.I. Interscholastic League, averaging 18 points per game. She eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in her career in just 48 games ...
Among Patriot League women’s basketball players, two products of coach Mike Deady’s program at Bishop Feehan High, Lauren Manis (17.5) at Holy Cross and Katie Nelson (13.2) at BU, rank No. 1 and No. 8, respectively. Manis ranks No. 2 in rebounding (11.2) and No. 3 in 3-point shooting (48 percent, 31-for-65), while Nelson ranks No. 5 in assists (73) ...
Former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Jonny Friberg continues to light it up for the Lasell University men’s basketball team (8-11), which is on a five-game win streak after Friberg hit eight of 10 shots from the floor, scoring 18 points while taking down 15 rebounds in an eight-point win over Rivier ...
Upon further review, when King Philip High hoopster Alex Fritz scored 42 points against Plymouth North on Jan. 6, it was not a single-game Warrior scoring record. Joe Cataldo owns the KP record, having scored 49 in a game against Bellingham back on Jan. 3, 1981 ...
And when Qualeem Charles reaches the 1,000-point mark (now at 956) for the Attleboro High boys’ basketball team, he and Bryant Ciccio (now at 1,013 points) will be one of three sets of Bombardiers to do so, joining Leland Anderson and Derek Swenson (1998), along with Rebecca Hardt and Nikki Lima-Correira (1994) ...
Former Bishop Feehan High Shamrock Anthony Delasanta, a senior with the URI track team, took second place in the 500-meter dash (1:04.9) at the New England Championship Meet at the RLC, while also being a member of the title-taking 4x400 relay team (3:15) ...
Former Foxboro High Warrior Cassidy Harrison, the 1,000-point scorer with the Becker College women’s basketball team (8-12), was named the school’s Athlete of the Week. The senior guard averaged 17 points, five steals and two rebounds over a three-game stretch. She scored 20 points with five steals in a 12-point upset of Eastern Nazarene. Harrison was named the New England Collegiate Conference Player of the Week for the previous week, matching a career-high 32 points against New England College, eclipsing the 1,500-point mark and then scoring 24 points in a win over Bay Path. Harrison leads the team in scoring at 17 points per game, reaching double figures in 16 games, with eight of 20 points or more. She has hit 32 3-pointers, with 62 rebounds and 62 steals. Harrison currently ranks No. 2 on Becker’s all-time scoring list with 1590 career points, trailing only Beth Pion (1625 points). Harrison has been tabbed Becker’s Athletic of the Week eight times during her career. Also a member of the team is former Tri-County Cougar Kelsey Maynard, a senior guard averaging five points and three rebounds per game. Maynard has points in 13 of the 17 games she has started, with a season-high 13 against Eastern Nazarene ...
Former Foxboro High Warrior Will Ogbebor, a freshman with the Roger Williams University wrestling team, won four matches (three by pins) in his 285-pound weight bracket to claim the individual title at the UNH Urquhart Invitational Meet. Former D-R Falcon Ben Dubois, another freshman, has been regularly on the mat in the 125-pound weight class. Jayden Curley, a freshman (174) from Mansfield High, and Tom Gallagher, a freshman (141), are also on the team ...
“She may not show up on the stat sheet, but this kid is playing her heart out on both ends of the floor for me, and never comes out,” North Attleboro girls’ hoop coach Nikki Correia said of Olivia Forbes (above)...
North Attleboro High’s two-way tackle Ethan Mottinger has signed his NCAA Letter of Intent to play football at UMass Amherst. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Mottinger is projected as an offensive lineman ...
Playing to a packed gym of local supporters in Waltham, former AHS Bombardier Julia Strachan and former Bishop Feehan Shamrock Emily Miccile (11 points, 7-for-7 at the free-throw line, five rebounds) led coach Missy Traversi’s No. 10 nationally ranked Adelphi women’s basketball team (20-2) to a 15-point win at Bentley ...
“We’ve had three days of practice, hopefully we will be able to make the necessary adjustments to make up the difference,” Attleboro High boys’ gymnastics coach Rich Butler said of the Bombardiers’ bid to win the MIAA Boys’ Championship Meet title Friday at Newton North, being led by sophomore Andrae Butler ...
One area Hockomock League boys’ basketball coach was lamenting the woes of his team the other night, nearly wilting away a win by shooting 6-for-16 at the free-throw line in the game, just 1-for-7 in the fourth quarter ...
It has been a mostly forgettable season for coach Brian Walmsley’s Wheaton College men’s hoop team (5-14, losers of 10 straight, eight by double-digit margins) were it not for Foxboro High fifth-year senior guard Alex DuBrow having a terrific assist (104)-to-turnover (38) ratio, while another ex-Warrior, senior Rob Lowey, leads the Lyons in rebounding (134) ...
Participating in Friday’s National Women in Sports Day in Boston were Attleboro High’s Anna Beck (field hockey, track) and Jess Matheson (volleyball, track); Mansfield High’s Mary Muldoon (cross country, softball) and Paige Peterson (field hockey, lacrosse); Seekonk High’s Maddie Costa (soccer, track), Maria Duggan (basketball, track) and Charlotte Drainville (soccer, tennis); Tri-County High’s Gina Castagna (volleyball, basketball) and Rebekah Gable (soccer, basketball); along with Foxboro High’s Shakirah Ketant (volleyball, basketball) and Jaime Notarangelo (field hockey, lacrosse) ...
Opening Day at McCoy Stadium for the PawSox is April 9, and en route to Jet Blue Park in Ft. Myers, Florida, the 53-foot Red Sox equipment van stopped by with 20 cases of bubble gum, 60 cases of sunflower seeds, 20,400 baseballs, 1,100 bats, 200 pairs of batting gloves, 200 helmets, 320 batting practice tops, 160 white game jerseys, 300 pairs of pants, 400 T-shirts and 400 pairs of socks.
