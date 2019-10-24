Former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Ryan Warren, now tending goal for the Worcester Junior Railers "elite" level team in the Eastern Hockey League, was named the goalie of the week, taking two wins in a three-game sweep of Philadelphia. Warren has a 5-1 record thus far with a 2.28 goals-against mark and a .912 save percentage for the 9-3 Railers ...
"I actually think that it's brought the referees and coaches closer together," Bishop Feehan High football coach Bryan Pinabell said of the new Federation rules employed this season. "It's been challenging for everybody, and to the refs' credit, they've been very good about doing their best and explaining. You can sense their frustration too. It does seem to be that there are inconsistencies from week to week, there are certain things not being called consistently" ...
Attleboro High product Lexi Pereira, a sophomore outside hitter with the Curry College volleyball team (13-9), is having a monster season, leading the team in touches (621), kills (203) and digs (173) ...
The presence of senior midfielder and captain Hailey Goodman has worked wonders for the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High girls' soccer team (14-0-1). "Her dribbling skills and her serves are outstanding," coach Phil Silva said. "In every match, we can count on her for a half-dozen great crosses and serves into the box." And this from King Philip High coach Gary Pichel, who has scouted the Shamrocks: "She is one terrific player, she makes them go" ...
The Frank Mooney Invitational Cross Country Meet gets underway at the Wrentham Developmental Center Saturday, honoring the legendary Seekonk High coach, and the school's Andrew Cabral is a favorite in the boys' race. He jockeyed for position among the 350 starters at the Twilight Meet last weekend with the 8:10 p.m. gun, received his fair share of chucking elbows at the outset and finished third, two seconds out of second place ...
Foxboro High cross country coach Joe Cusack rates Warrior senior Abby Hassman -- also captain of the Warriors' hoop team -- as a favorite to win the Hockomock League Girls' Championship Cross Country Meet title Saturday in Wrentham. "You look at the comparative times, and she's been flying," said Cusack ...
Twelve-year-old Cory Almeida (and dad Gilbert) of Seekonk was one of two young PawSox fans to win the Boys and Girls Club of Pawtucket's "Acts of Kindness," with tickets to games 3 and 4 of the World Series Friday and Saturday in Washington, D.C. “It is one of our joys of autumn to send children to the Fall Classic,” said the PawSox' president, Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. “This tradition dates to 1950" ...
The Attleboro YMCA's long-time track and field coach and wellness advocate Ed Poirier will be honored by the Boston Athletic Association at its facility Tuesday evening with his Jaguars Track and Field team on hand. In recognition of his years of involvement with youth track and field, the BAA will present Poirier with the "Finish Line," a commemorative decal from the Boston Marathon ...
Former AHS Bombardier Kyle Lameiras, a senior defender, has emerged as the No. 2 scorer with the Dean College men's soccer team (4-10), collecting three goals and five assists over 11 matches, with seven starting assignments ...
Former Mansfield High Hornet Hannah Reiter, the marking back and a junior midfielder with the Quinnipiac women's soccer team (8-7; 2-4 in one goal matches), has started all 15 matches, with the Bobcats' defense allowing just an average of nine shots per outing ...
"He made a really good showing, we'll see how much he grows," North Attleboro High golf coach Steve Nelson said of the potential for freshman Jake Gaskin, who was routinely the Rocketeers' No. 1 or 2 scorer throughout the season, and was the team medalist at the Division 2 Tournament ...
Down in Bourne with the Mass. Maritime Academy men's soccer team (2-10-3; four one goal losses), Foxboro High product A.J. Bubencik, a junior forward, has made 15 starts, while former D-R Falcon Logan Pimental, a freshman midfielder, has appeared in 15 matches ...
It was a long afternoon for Rehoboth's Jason Medeiros, the sophomore linebacker for the Brown University football team (via Bishop Feehan and Noble and Greenough) last weekend, even with taking in a pass interception and running 19 yards for the return. The Bears' defense was on the field for 81 plays, yielding 634 net yards, 30 first downs and 65 points to Princeton ...
Get-well wishes are in order for Ron Stanovitch, the uncle of former Bishop Feehan High gridder John Stanovitch. The elder Stanovitch, a long-time auto mechanic in Mansfield and big-time Hornet football booster, suffered severe burns in the station's explosion and is still hospitalized ...
Foxboro's Riley Collins, a junior defender, has made quite an impact with the Wheaton College women's soccer team (7-3-3; 5-0-2 in Norton), making 12 starts among her 13 appearances, with the defense allowing nine foes to one goal or fewer ...
Seekonk High girls' soccer coach Phil Fontes is constantly in awe of senior center midfielder Charlotte Drainville, also the Warriors' No. 1 singles player. "She's been asked to do a lot of different things during her career, first playing behind Ally Patterson, then taking on different roles. She's so much more confident and steady" ...
Both Attleboro High grad Jonathan Sandoval, a sophomore midfielder, and North Attleboro High product Joe Hilf, a freshman forward, are getting in some action with the Curry College men's soccer team (2-12-1) ...
Across campus, former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Felicity Monfils has two goals and two assists for the Curry women's soccer team, appearing in 14 matches, with 10 starting assignments, while Norton's Meg Mahoney, a freshman forward, has appeared in 11 matches ...
Former Mansfield High soccer team scoring whiz Luke Savoie, a freshman with the WPI men's soccer team (8-2-4), registered his first collegiate point with an assist against Mass. Maritime. Savoie has appeared in 10 matches, with four starts, and the Engineers have not allowed a goal through the past five matches ...
The South Attleboro Girls Recreation Association 14-and-under softball team won the Southeastern Mass. Fall League title, beating Brockton 14-7 and Walpole 4-2 for the crown ...
With David Ross about to be tabbed as manager of the Chicago Cubs, he would become another MLB manager with PawSox ties -- joining Joe Morgan, Eric Wedge, Torey Lovullo, Kevin Cash, Chris Woodward, Gabe Kapler, Rocco Baldelli and Alex Cora.
