Former North Attleboro High Red Rocketeer softball standout Olivia Capobianco definitely made an impression and impact with the Clark University softball team in her first season.
The freshman outfielder socked a team-leading 13 his in nine games, batting .433 with eight RBI, 13 stolen bases and 12 runs scored. Clark (7-5) won four of its final six games with Capobianco in right field and leading off the batting order. Capobianco had hits in eight of the nine games in which she appeared, posting a career breakout game with three hits and four RBI against Lehman College …
New Attleboro High hockey coach Greg Chamberlain has non-league games for the Bombardiers with Bishop Feehan, North Attleboro and D-R/Seekonk, all fellow inhabitants at New England Sports Village. He has penciled in Latin Academy and Westwood too, “you want to make the high school hockey experience a great one for the kids,” Chamberlain said …
Mansfield High hoop star Matt Boen is preparing himself to take control of the Hornet football program, at quarterback after playing in the defensive secondary as a junior, though sidelined most of the season with a broken thumb. “I had always played baseball and I could always throw the ball,” Boen explained of his passing prowess. “I played quarterback, running back in Pop Warner and I can throw it.” …
Hilarie Rose of Norfolk, via Tri-County High, has a MMA bout Aug. 18 in Las Vegas in the “Contender Series” against Chayanne Buys. Both fighters enter with 4-1 records in the 116-pound, “straw-weight” division bout. The 28-year-old Rose has not been in a bout since July, 2019, but has been training at the U.S, MMA Academy in Bellingham. Rose started her ring career, training when she was 14 years old. “As soon as I got in the cage the first time, I knew that it was something that I wanted to do," Rose said. "This is the biggest fight of my life.” …
Foxboro-Mansfield girls’ hockey coach Roy Bain laments that only four or five of his players might be playing in summer leagues. “A lot of them play soccer and lacrosse and field hockey. Bain said. "Hopefully, all the summer leagues (for all sports) will happen.” …
Another one of those former gymnasts who turned to high school swimming and became a diver for coach Noami Boucher’s Foxboro High Warriors was Annika Bridges. “She discovered that she is really good at it,” Boucher said …
Coach Nate Leaman’s Providence College hockey team may well have a pair of intersectional tournaments scratched due to air travel precautions due to the coronavirus. Joe Hulbig of Foxboro, PC class of 1996, is serving in a development, fund-raising capacity at his alma mater. “There’s definitely a lot of talk," Hulbig said. "We’re trying to sell season tickets. There’s a game plan A — everything goes on and gets back to normal; and plan B — let’s be prepared with no fans, and plan C — play a schedule with New England-based teams.” …
Tommy Donnelly, a product of coach Tim Frias’ Mansfield High lacrosse program, was a sophomore defender in his second season at Keene State (0-3) …
Fformer King Philip High Warrior Conor Khung, a junior defenseman with the Clark University men’s lacrosse team (0-5), started the final two matches of the season. Khung has played in 39 games through three seasons with 49 ground balls …
One concern that Norton High golf coach Dan Langmead has is with the Triple-E health issue too, requiring earlier starting times for matches and earlier dismissal times from school. “That was a big factor last year, so we tried to make everything (completion of rounds) as fast as possible,” Langmead said …
Two Xaverian High lacrosse stars from Foxboro, the twin brother senior tandem of Teagan and Tanner Alexander will be playing at Bryant University for coach Mike Presser. Teagan tended goal for the Hawks and was an Eastern Mass. Coaches Association and Catholic Conference all-star while Tanner is a defenseman …
Norton’s Cara Charette is coming off of a prolific (157 goals, 90 assists) career as an Eastern Mass. Lacrosse Coaches Association all-star season last year at Notre Dame Academy. A product of the Mass. Elite program, Charette had yet to make her freshman collegiate debut with the Colgate Red Raiders …
To this day, first-year Dighton-Rehoboth High girls’ basketball coach Chris Perron can never forget one of the greatest single-game performances by any player he’s witnessed on a court by Falcon junior guard Emily D’Ambrosio against Wareham with 20 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and 11 steals. “You can’t teach how well she anticipates on the court,” said Perron …
Rubber bands will replace lanyards at the MIAA sanctioned sectional and swimming meets, which will save the MIAA some $1,600 annually. All coaches, meet officials, timers and staff were provided lanyards in the past, but the change met no resistance with an 11-0 vote in a meeting by the Swimming Committee …
Foxboro’s Lily Marsazalowski, a junior with the Norwich Academy women’s rugby team (6-3), helped the Cadets reach the semifinal round of the NIRA Tier III playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.