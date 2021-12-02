“The greatest lesson I’ve learned from being a student-athlete is that hard work does not go unnoticed, both on and off the field,” North Attleboro High grad Ashlyn Gaulin, the Hamilton College All-NESCAC soccer player, said upon being named NESCAC Player of the Week.
The junior striker helped the Continentals (14-3-2) reach the second round of the NCAA Division 3 Tournament. “Spending the extra time to go kick the ball around on an off-day or go on a run separates good players from great players, and as my dad (Matt) always said, it’s important to always push yourself and try to be your best, even when no one is watching.”
Gaulin appeared in 16 matches, starting 14, scoring goals against Russell Sage and Tufts. Her twin sister Emma is a junior midfielder for Hamilton …
King Philip High cross country coach John Berdos brought a quartet of Warriors to the Foot Locker Northeast Regional Championships at VanCortlandt Park In New York City, with all finishing within a minute of each other and all in the top 200. They included junior Nate Sylven (147th, 17:45), junior Max Miller (176th, 18:19), senior Noah Hurd (180th, 18:31) and senior Ryan Andrews (189th, 18:43). “It was a great experience for them in that it’s a tough course,” Berdos said …
Traveling to upstate New York, to Wappinger Falls for the Nike Northeast Regional Cross Country Meet, the ‘Rocks (representing Bishop Feehan runners) had Anna Boyd place10th overall in 19:49 for the sixth-fastest time ever by a Shamrock runner at Bowdoin Park. The ’Rocks finished fifth overall in the championship division with Valerie Capalbo, Morgan Kennedy, Lauren Harkins and Amy Parkinson making up the team …
One of the 111, 156 patrons in the stands at Michigan Stadium last Saturday for the Wolverines’ 15-point win over Ohio State was Mansfield High football coach and AD Mike Redding, a guest of former Hornet, and Wolverine freshman, LB T.J. Guy. Redding met with Guy and his family for a tour of the Michigan football facilities (two indoor turf fields, plus outdoor turf and grass fields), “ a weight room that is double the size of our gym, pretty impressive stuff,” Redding noted. “He’s enjoying it, and the coaching staff is very happy with him,” Redding said …
When the King Philip High girls’ soccer team met Bishop Feehan in the MIAA Division 1 Tournament, Warrior coach Gary Pichel started four freshmen – defenders Rihanna Mason and Addisyn Lamothe-Vaughn, midfielders Mikayla Thompson and forward Dani Lomuscio, the Warriors’ Unsung Hero award-winner. Junior defender Grace Lawler was honored with the Warrior Award, junior striker Ella Pisani received the Warrior MVP award, and Lomuscio was tabbed the Unsung Hero …
The Friends of Bishop Feehan Hockey will gather Saturday for an alumni game with all former Shamrock skaters invited to New England Sports Village with a 6:30 p.m. faceoff. Todd Barbato (Class of ’86), Kevin Altham (’92) and Ryan Gormley (’09) have orchestrated the game, that has 28 former Shamrocks sharpening their skates. The alumni game will follow the Bishop Feehan-Mt. St, Charles Academy scrimmage at 4:30 …
“By far, I think he’s the best lineman, offensive and defensive in the (Hockomock) League — he’s so dominating,” Attleboro High football coach Mike Strachan said of senior three-year starter, tackle Chris Leonardo …
Attleboro High two-way end Chris Dame and North Attleboro High running back-receiver-returner Joe Perriello were the recipients of the Championship Award Guys Thanksgiving Day scholarships …
And without a doubt, the halftime performance of the season was presented by the Attleboro High marching band under the direction of Katie McCarthy during the 100 th Thanksgiving Day meeting on the football field between the Bombardiers and North Attleboro, with Bombardier guitarist and percussionist Alex Harrop most deserving of the “Man of the Match,” “MVP” and “First Star” award …
Attleboro’s Caleb Fauria, a 6-foot-5 redshirt freshman tight end out of Bishop Feehan High, has been on the field of late for the University of Colorado football team (4-8) in games against UCLA, Washington an Utah…
Seekonk High football coach Jason Azulay graduates only three seniors. Freshman Sebastian Garcia, at 5-9, 190 pounds has “been phenomenal” as a two-way Warrior lineman, “a kid that you want to build the program around, a great leader in the locker room,” Azulay said …
“Solidifying that (offensive) line has been a big thing,” Dighton-Rehoboth High football coach Kevin Gousie said likewise with senior center Anthony DeCristofaro “not having a bad snap all year.” Gousie is looking at the potential for junior guard and defensive end Cam Kairit ...
Line of the month comes from members of the Dighton-Rehoboth High football team after a Thursday night victory over Dedham, asking Falcons’ coach Kevin Gousie, “Coach, because we won, do we have to come to school tomorrow?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.