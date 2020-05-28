Former North Attleboro High wrestling standout Mateusz Kudra, a redshirt freshman with the University of Virgina program, was recently profiled on the Cavaliers’ website.
“You go from being one of the top dogs back home and then you get to college and it’s totally different,” said Kudra, a heavyweight at Virginia. “It’s humbling.
“You start at the bottom of the pyramid again, you have teammates that force you to improve. You have coaches that want to see you improve. It’s a huge transition, the style of college wrestling compared to high school.”
Mentored by former Big Red coach Wayne Griffin and current coach Geoff Burgess at North Attleboro, Kudra compiled a 4-7 record in his first varsity season for Virginia, winning three matches on pins and taking three rounds at the (North Carolina State) Wolfpack Open.
“It was the best year of my life,” Kudra told the UVA website. “Making connections with other first-year students, the team an the community. Your redshirt year is a good way to transition from high school. You don’t have the added stress of competing right away. You focus on building yourself. The staff did a great job of stressing building myself and wrestling ability. Rather than focusing on result, it was focusing on getting better – I really appreciated that and felt like it’s been a huge growing experience for me.” …
Former Bishop Feehan Shamrock Maddie Jolin of Rehoboth, a former PC Friars hoopster, will return to Friartown in the fall to complete her second year of graduate studies while also serving as a graduate assistant in the athletic department business office …
Brown University AD Jack Hayes issued word Thursday that the Bears will eliminate 11 varsity sports in an athletics initiative with President Christina Paxson, affecting 150 student-athletes and seven coaches. Track, golf and squash are among the sports to transition from varsity to club status. The $500,000 for the 11 sports will be reallocated into the athletics budget. Brown had 38 varsity sports that included 900 athletes ...
“Yes, we had a 1,000-point scorer (Mia DiBiase), but the reason that we’ve made the tournament two straight years is that we have five or six other kids who get five or six points,” said Seekonk girls’ basketball coach Bill Paulo. “Having that balance definitely helps” …
Foxboro High boys’ basketball coach Jon Gibbs applauds the new six-quarters eligibility rule instituted by the MIAA because “now it gives you a lot of flexibility, even at the freshmen level. You might have a top-notch freshmen who could play all four quarters of the freshmen game and still play two quarters of jayvee. For a small school like us, it maximizes the roster that we have.” …
The MIAA Executive Committee is looking to “demystify MIAA finances” with a year-long communication effort to clarify the Association’s financial dynamics. According to the MIAA, “with input at numerous membership forums, with a commitment to resourcefulness and operational frugality, and at its own initiatives, MIAA executive leadership has developed adjustments,” while an 11 percent reduction in the budget has been realized …
Former King Philip Warror Meg Gorman was a freshman utility player with the Central Connecticut State softball team (1-3). Gorman had three hits, including her first collegiate career hit against Bowling Green in Nashville …
“I guarantee him becoming a Lancer Legend (member of the 100-win club)’” said Norton High wrestling coach Pat Coleman of junior 106-pounder Steven Chaffee, who won 20 of his 28 matches by pins this past season. Three of those came in winning the Division 3 South Sectional title …
Foxboro High boys’ hockey coach Mark Cedorchuk had his fingers crossed about running a youth hockey camp at the Franklin arena starting next week. “We don’t know how the virus reacts in that (rink) temperature too,” Cedorchuk said. “It’s not a good situation for everybody.” …
Matt Berard, the senior captain of the Norton High boys’ swim team, was the Lancers’ high scorer on the season, placing among the top six in the 50- and 100-meter freestyle events at the Tri-Valley League Meet …
A pair of Warriors out of coach Matt Noone‘s Foxboro High lacrosse program were with the Connecticut College Camels (1-2) before the season was suspended. Junior midfielder Colin Spinney appeared in two games while freshman defender Pat Stapleton was awaiting his collegiate debut …
Seekonk High alumnus Latroya Pina played in just four matches this season for the Howard University women’s lacrosse team (0-5) before it was canceled. She appeared in 29 matches over four seasons as a defender after never having played the sport. She started nine matches last season, scored her first career goal against Kennesaw State and was named to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference All-Academic Team …
Former King Philip Warrior Allison Kuchy was a backup catcher for the Bridgewater State softball team (4-8, with three one-run losses) …
North Attleboro’s Joe Farroba has arranged for the annual Bridgewater State men’s basketball team benefit golf tournament to be held July 27 at the Waverly Oaks Club in Plymouth …
The spring wasn’t kind to another Belichick, his daughter Amanda, the sixth-year coach of the Holy Cross women’s lacrosse team (5-3). The younger Belichick (Crusader class of ’07) had an explosive offensive team, scoring 10 goals or more in seven matches.
