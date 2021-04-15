Meg Mordini of North Attleboro, a junior forward by way of Worcester Academy, scored the go-ahead goal in the final minute of the first period and set up another for the Elmira College women’s hockey team in a 5-1 victory over Nazareth College, leading the Flying Eagles to their fourth straight United Collegiate Hockey Conference championship.
Mordini was tabbed the tournament MVP with three goals and four assists in three tourney games. Elmira (13-1) also posted shutouts over Neumann (10-0) and Manhattanville (3-0). She finished the season as Elmira’s fifth-leading scorer with seven goals and 11 assists, scoring in nine games. During her three-year career, Mordini has 58 points and 20 goals …
Believe it or not, former Norton High record-setting track great Brooke-Lynn Williams is already a senior at Penn State and was named as a student-athlete to the campus-wide Task Force on Policing and Communities of Color to advance greater inclusion, diversity and equity. “I’m blessed for the opportunity and have plans to make the most of it,” Williams said …
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High golf coach Bill Cute began his 44th season in taking the Falcons to the first tee for competition, in this abbreviated Fall 2 MIAA season of nine matches and a South Coast Conference playoff tournament. “It’ll go fast,” he said of the condensed schedule for his 14-member team, six of which are seniors, D-R being permitted use of the Hillside CC in Rehoboth for matches …
At the North Carolina State-hosted Stitch Invitational at Cary, N.C., former Bishop Feehan High Shamrock Davis Chatfield of Attleboro, the Notre Dame University senior, captured the No. 11 spot individual with an 8-under-par 54-hole score of 208. Chatfield had two straight 3-under-par 69 rounds, having three birdies on the front nine of his second round. Norfolk’s Andrew O’Leary, a junior via Catholic Memorial High, posted a season-low score of 7-under-par 209 to finish 14th individually as Notre Dame took second place – the fifth straight tournament in which the Irish have posted lower team scores …
Senior captain and libero Emma Brooks of the once-beaten King Philip High volleyball team is a service special, having 16 points the other night against Oliver Ames with just one error in 19 attempts. “She’s got a good floater,” KP coach Kristen Geuss said “When it’s moving around like that, it’s tough to (receive) and for them to watch it hit their arms. There’s a lot of movement and she puts a lot of speed on it” …
Coach Don Johnson and his unbeaten North Attleboro High football team has a bye date on the calendar this weekend. “The whole (Hockomock) league schedule is in a state of flux, so we have a chance to heal up and get ready for Attleboro (April 24, The Century Game),” Johnson said. The limited 45-man roster has really hurt us. At this point of the season, you get a lot of injuries and you don’t usually have that depth.” …
Foxboro High football coach Jack Martinelli has no regrets not having Sam Carpenter boom a second 25-yard field goal in the final minute of the third quarter for a 6-point lead against the Rocketeers, instead opting to try for a first down twice at the North 8-yard line. “That was a classic North-Foxboro game,” Martinelli said. “Did we deserve to win? No more than they did. Under normal circumstances, if North doesn’t go on that (near 10-minute) drive, we probably have the ball for two more series.” …
Former Norton High Lancer Corey Stalters, now with the Bridgewater State track team, ranks No. 12 nationally among NCAA Division III javelin throwers with a distance of 184-2, having finished first in both of the Bears’ dual meets thus far. In addition to winning the event at the Fitchburg Invitational, Stalters took fourth in the long jump (20-3). Former KP Warrior Tom O’Brien, a Bear senior, took fourth with the discus (114-4), seventh with the hammer (100-7) and 11th with the shot puit (32-5). North Attleboro’s Jared Lang, a sophomore, was fourth with the javelin (152-5), while former D-R Falcon Blake Kerwin was seventh in the 100 (24.04) and a member of the first-place 4x100 relay team …
Former Attleboro High Bombardier and current Dean College Bulldog Matt Callahan belted a solo homer in the first game of a doubleheader 5-3 win over Albertus Magnus, then clubbed three hits in the nightcap of a 9-3 victory, the Franklin school’s first ever baseball competition in the GNAC. Callahan, the senior infielder, has six hits in four games, owning a .429 batting average …
Mansfield High product and Stonehill College No. 1 singles and doubles player Luke Nickerson, a sophomore, lost just won game in his combined matches against St. Michael’s, while Bishop Feehan grad Ben Simmons, another sophomore, won his No. 6 singles match 6-0, 6-0 for the No. 10 regionally-ranked Skyhawks …
Pencil in Saturday June 26 at noon on the calendar, the official dedication of “The Bull,” the Gary DiNardo Baseball Complex at North Attleboro High, moreover the 100th season of baseball competition between the Rocketeers and Bombardiers for the 1 p.m. game. …
Freshman Kevin Riggs of Plainville (two goals, two ground balls), via King Philip High and freshman Peter Canning of Plainville (one assist, three ground balls), via Xaverian High sparked the St. Michael’s College men’s lacrosse team (3-3) in a loss to Franklin Pierce …
Former King Philip softball star Elise Pereira, a junior at Bentley, took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and finished with a two-hitter in a 3-0 win over St. Michael’s. Pereira, now 2-2, struck out a career-high nine batters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.