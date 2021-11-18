North Attleboro’s Morgan Mordini, a senior forward for the unbeaten Elmira College women’s hockey team (5-0), will skate with the Eagles at the New England Sports Village Friday for a 7 p.m. faceoff against Johnson & Wales.
Mordini is coming off of a dynamic six-point (one goal, five assist) game against William Smith College Mordini has 67 points over 71 career games at Elmira with 21 goals, She’s a Lady Byng candidate too with only five career penalties …
Two former local hoop luminaries are off to strong season starts for the Bryant University women’s basketball team. Foxboro’s Nicole Gallagher, a junior by way of Tabor Academy, had 10 points and five rebounds against Lowell along with 11 points and seven rebounds against Iona, while former KP Warrior Shannon O’Connor had 10 points and six rebounds, followed by four points and three rebounds respectively …
Also in Smithfield with the Bulldogs’ women’s soccer team is former Foxboro High flash Jordyn Collins, who was named to the Northeast Conference All Rookie Team. Collins had two goals and two match-winning assists while starting all 18 matches for the Bulldogs (8-10). Also on that team are senior midfielder Corrine Rey, via Norton High, who played in eight matches; sophomore defender Makayla Griffin, via KP High, who played in 17 matches with six starts; and junior defender Melissa Reef, via Mansfield High, who appeared in five matches …
Former Bishop Feehan Shamrock Monique LeBlanc notched her first career win at the helm of the Brown Unviersity women’s basketball program in a 3-point win over Bryant. “I thought our composure was good down the stretch,” LeBlanc said. “The players did a great job on the boards, when you get into games like these it’s nice to see the team come through.” ... …
The Eastern Mass. Soccer Coaches Association will conduct its annual all star games Nov. 26 at Veterans Stadium in Quincy. Among the local futbol luminaries participating are Attleboro High’s Cashel Stuger, Mansfield High’s Matt Hyland, Seekonk High’s Collin Peterson and Bishop Feehan High’s Tate DeMond …
Mansfield High alumnus Jess Haradon, a senior middle hitter for the Westfield State volleyball team, was tabbed the MASCAC Defensive Player of the Year and named a first team all-star selection. Haradon totaled a team-best 448 digs, second-best in the MASCAC, in addition to 40 assists and 32 service aces. Haradon ranks No. 3 on the Owls’ career list for digs (1,296) …
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ basketball coach Bill Cuthbertson, who is also the Falcons’ baseball coach, is all smiles. The school has new hardwood already in place for the winter season and will be cultivating a new playing surface for the baseball team …
Dighton-Rehoboth High boys’ soccer coach Mike Morgado has seen the future of the Falcon program in goal and it’s sophomore Liam O’Neil and freshman Brennan Silva, who he alternated through the season. “We knew what we had, we split them up, every other match and they’ve both done a good job,” Silva said ...
Bishop Feehan senior distance runner Lauren Harkins brought the Division 1-C title home for the Shamrock girls’ cross country team, its 14th title over the past 20 years. Harkins was the Shamrocks’ No. 6 runner, so when it came down to matching times to determine a 72-all deadlock with Oliver Ames, Harkins had a 12-second edge over the Tigers’ No. 6 runner. “She was so very disappointed with herself and her time and thought she hadn’t counted toward the team win,” L’Homme said. “Then all of a sudden, she’s the one who gave us our first title since 2013.” …
On the roster for the University of Connecticut men’s hockey team is North Attleboro’s Sasha Teleguine, a freshman forward who has appeared in seven games for the Huskies. Teleguine attended Thayer Academy for three years playing for former NHLer Tony Amonte and played during the ’20-’21 seasons with the British Columbia Hockey League’s Chilliwack Chiefs …
Foxboro’s Austin Ryan, a fifth-year senior wide receiver for the Bentley football team (9-1), grabbed four passes for 78 yards, including TD catches of 30 and 35 yards, in a Senior Day rout of Assumption. The Falcons’ senior captain has 21 catches for 208 yards on the season. He has 1,868 career receiving yards and 22 TD’s, both among the top 10 in Bentley history …
The Lasell University men’s basketball team took a 78-66 win over Union as former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Jon Friberg, a fifth-year senior, scored 10 points and sparked a 10-0 spurt at the outset of the second half with two field goals …
Ava LaPlante of Plainville, via King Philip High, is a sophomore member of the No. 10 nationally ranked University of Tennessee-Martin equestrian team.
