Former North Attleboro High pitcher Nick Sinacola, a key ingredient to the Rocketeers’ MIAA Division 2 state championship team in 2018, is off to a terrific start in his sophomore season with the University of Maine baseball team.
Now projected as an MLB Draft pick, Sinacola is 4-0 with a 1.01 ERA, 54 strikeouts and only three earned runs allowed over 26 2/3 innings for the Black Bears. Sinacola has allowed just 12 hits, nine of them singles, while foes are hitting at a measly .132 rate off of the righthander …
“I have been in the America East for 10 years and the only other pitcher that has been as dominant against us was Sean Newcomb,” University of Maryland Baltimore County coach Liam Bowen told the Bangor Daily News of Sinacola, comparing him to the Los Angeles Angels’ first-round draft pick out of Hartford, now with Atlanta.
Sinacola struck out 16 UMBC batters over seven innings, one shy of the Black Bears’ single game record.
“I wasn’t aware of how many strikeouts I had,” Sinacola said. “My goal isn’t to strike people out, it’s to get people out.”
The former Rocketeer pitched a three-hitter with 15 strikeouts in a shutout of Binghamton. He pitched with the Brockton Rox last summer …
Attleboro High volleyball coach Mary Katherine Runey admires the athleticism of her Bombardiers. “We have some good athletic individuals,’ she said, “but we’re learning to play together. It takes time to learn to play volleyball together.” The Bombardiers have just three seniors (Kosi Igbobi, Krista Greening, Ana Leonardo) on the roster …
If you haven’t been counting, seven area football games have been COVID-19 related postponed thus far, Attleboro-Taunton twice, Mansfield-Taunton, Tri-County-Blue Hills, Tri-County-Upper Cape, Norton-Dedham and Norton-Millis …
Coach Jim Artz and his Norton football team will host Dedham High Tuesday (instead of Friday) at Adams Field. “We’ve been in limbo,” Artz said of the Lancers not having played a game for 18 days. “We debated whether to go find another opponent,” Artz said after the April 3 game with Millis was postponed. “I wanted to keep the league (TVL) integrity and give Dedham a chance to play. What’s crazy is I don’t know how anybody else is doing it,” Artz said of practicing and playing, never minding scouting and preparing game plans. “With everything (COVID 19 protocol) going on, it’s crazy.” …
Coach Ryan Hippert and his Tri-County High golf team got to tee the ball up at the No. 1 tee at Brookmeadow CC in Canton as its home course for the Fall 2 gap season. We had a hard time finding a course,” Hippert said, the Cougars generally using the New England CC as its home base. But with few courses open, options were limited. Even worse, two of Hippert’s best two players, the Dalzell brothers, Brody and Bryce are currently playing hockey with the Cougar Fall 2 team …
At 6-foot-2, 250 pounds, Bishop Feehan High senior captain Carter Campbell is an imposing figure on the offensive and defensive lines. “He’s a tough kid, but what a leader he is,” Shamrock coach Bryan Pinabell noted …
“This group has done a good job in a short amount of time of getting some chemistry going,” former KP Warrior and current Minnesota Timberwolves’ Jake Layman said. “I come off the bench and bring energy, attack the basket and be a leader on defense.” He’s averaging five points and two rebounds, shooting 49 percent from the floor in 34 games. Layman has scored points in 28 games with eight double figure games and a season high 16 against the Thunder …
Meg Marcotte, coach of the unbeaten Dighton-Rehoboth High field hockey team, has found the amended 7-on-7 COVID rules for competition a benefit to her Falcons — “this is one of the best teams we’ve ever fielded. They’re fast, they all have stick skills and with the open space from 7-on-7, that’s to our advantage.” …
Who will the Chippewas turn to now? Former PC Friars’ men’s hoop coach Keno Davis was released as the Central Michigan coach after posting a 142-143 record over nine seasons …
Also in “Hoop du Jour,” former PC Friar Greg Gantt has ended up at North Carolina State, while Al Durham, one of 53 players with 1,000 points in Indian hoop history, will come to Friartown as a fifth-year senior, becoming the second Hoosier (also Emmitt Holt) to leave Bloomington to play for coach Ed Cooley. Durham averaged 11 points per game and shot 38 percent from 3-point range this season …
North Attleboro’s Kaylee Mankins, the former Bishop Feehan High Shamrock and sophomore third baseman for the Bentley University softball team, drove in the game-winning run in the ninth inning as the Falcons edged Stonehill 7-6 in the first game of a Northeast 10 Conference doubleheader Wednesday. Mankins had five hits in the two game set. Bentley (4-6) won the nightcap 10-2 as former King Philip High Warrior Elise Pereira, a junior at Bentley, pitched a two-hitter with seven strikeouts...
Luke Nickerson was atop the ladder for coach Gary Belastock‘s Mansfield High boys’ tennis team for two seasons. Now, the former Hornet is No. 1 on the ladder in both singles and doubles competition as a sophomore at Stonehill College after transferring from Johnson & Wales University in Providence. Also on the Skyhawks roster is sophomore Ben Simmons, the former Bishop Feehan High ace …
Foxboro’s Connor Baughan, via the Portsmouth (R.I.) Abbey School, has two goals and seven ground balls in two matches for the Bentley men’s lacrosse team …
Mansfield’s Joe Boushell, the senior shortstop for the Bentley baseball team by way of the Wheeler School in Providence, scored the game-winning run for the Falcons in a 4-3 decision over No. 16-ranked Franklin Pierce on a wild pitch in the seventh inning.
