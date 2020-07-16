“As I move through this experience, I find myself valuing the little things i used to take for granted on a daily basis,” Norton High cross country and track coach Kent Taylor said in a message to his friends and followers as he recuperates from brain cancer surgery last month.
“I’m ready for the race of my life,” Taylor added. “I have run over 630 races (marathons, triathlons, college meets, road races, etc.) and this is the biggest and toughest (and least anticipated) I have encountered so far. Early on this journey, there were nights without any sleep at all. I went 50 hours without sleep at one point.”
Taylor is in a six-week stage of Proton therapy, an advanced form of radiation that only 10 percent of people are eligible to receive.
“I am going to run this race smarter and harder than any race I have ever run,” Taylor wrote ...
A trio of locals were with the Minutemen baseball team at UMass-Amherst this season, two out of coach Joe Breen‘s stable of Mansfield High Hornets — junior lefty pitcher Kevin Dow and redshirt freshman Tyler Dalton. Dow had appeared in three games (against Georgia, Navy and Delaware State), allowing just two walks, while striking out three in five-plus innings of work. Dalton had yet to make his season debut. A third local is freshman outfielder Kevin Gower of Seekonk, a graduate of Bishop Hendricken High, who had his first collegiate hit against Georgia …
Former Bishop Feehan Shamrock, Attleboro’s Davis Chatfield, the University of Notre Dame junior, has been laboring through the field for the 114th Southern Amateur Golf Tournament at Maridoe GC in Carrolton, Texas. Chatfield finished with a most forgetful 10-over-par opening day round of 82, one which included seven bogeys and double bogeys at No. 17 and 18 ...
North Attleboro High product Jillian Barend, heading to St. Francis University (Pa.) delivered rounds of 72 and 74 to capture first place in the NEPGA’s 36-hole, two-day Girls’ Junior Open at Ponkapoag Golf Course in Canton. Another North Attleboro product Morgan MacLeod, a junior at Bay View Academy in East Providence and daughter of local links legends Scott MacLeod and Angel Fillipovich, was fourth, having rounds of 77 and 79 ...
Former Attleboro High Bombardier softball standout McKenzie Bergdoll owned a 2-1 pitching record over seven appearances with the LeMoyne College softball team (7-8). She struck out 16 batters over 14 1/3 innings of work, earning her first collegiate career win in the Dolphins’ season opener against Seton Hill. She was hitting at a .333 rate too, striking out just once. LeMoyne had played all 15 games in South Carolina or Florida …
A big loss to the sporting world is Mansfield’s Bill Lawrence. In addition to being a football official, Lawrence was the baseball coach at Middleborough High from 1998-2018, never having a losing season and qualifying for the MIAA Tournament every year. He owned 327 career wins and state titles in 2013 and 2015. “He officiated many of my football games and he was smart, funny, patient and he always enjoyed being part of the game,” Mansfield High football coach Mike Redding said. “The Mansfield community and all the coaches that have benefitted from his officiating will miss him very much.” …
Area softball standout, Brooke Sroczinski, via Bishop Feehan High, was a freshman pitcher with the unbeaten (12-0) RPI Engineers. She notched her first career hit against Penn State-Dubois and notched her first pitching win in her collegiate debut against Marian, scattering four hits over five scoreless innings without issuing a walk …
North Attleboro High football coach Don Johnson is longing for a 2020 season in that the Rocketeers “had our best offseason weight training program in years going on this winter and it all came to a screeching halt.” Former Red Rocketeer Kevin Mahoney has been providing virtual training for team members …
The Attleboro Area Golf Association reminds all players wishing to partake in the qualifying round for the 60th annual Open July 29 at the Heather Hill CC in Plainville must have their applications filed by July 24 …
Co-coaches Lisa Anastos and Nikki Luongo at Mansfield High did not have any sophomores on the roster and just two freshmen, while losing two All Hockomock League competitors in Kira Goldman and Lily Goulding. In addition, the Hornets graduate two solid citizen seniors in balance beam specialist Sandy Whitaker and Emma Liljeblad …
The MIAA recognized Bishop Feehan High three-sport standout Thomas Potenza with an in-person ceremony Wednesday as its Student-Athlete of the Month for January. Potenza tends goal for the soccer and lacrosse teams, plays hockey and captained all three sports …
Former North Attleboro High hoop and track standout Julia Feid, a freshman with the University of Maine indoor and outdoor track team, had her spring season cut short, having a season best put of the shot 31-6 …
Officials in Pawtucket remain positive that plans for a 7,500-season soccer stadium and a retail and residential complex in the downtown for 2022 can be fulfilled. “Everything is moving forward and seems very promising,” said Mayor Don Grebien …
Word out of Providence College and the Big East is that “no decision” is being made at this time regarding fall sports conference competition and championships. If there is competition, it would be “conference only” with no air travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.