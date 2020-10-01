There is great news out of Norton High School, where Kent Taylor is back lacing his running shoes and lending instruction, albeit remotely, for his Lancer students and athletes.
After 45 consecutive days of chemotherapy and 30 days of proton radiation as a result of a brain tumor that resulted in brain surgery in June, Taylor is again doing what he loves to do.
“I fought all summer to get back to coaching and I feel strong enough to do it,” Taylor said of the road to his cross country return. “The Tri-Valley League started practicing last Saturday, though for a while, I did not think we would have a season at all. So to have at least a semblance of a season is great.”
When the opportunity arose amidst the Norton High faculty to return to class via a remote, on-line position this fall, Taylor was thrilled to be able to connect with the Lancer student body and be energized.
“I wanted to be back in the capacity of the hybrid,” he said. “However, when there was the option of remote, I was asked by my wife, colleagues, family, and most importantly, my doctoral team, to take it.”
Taylor, who was determined to be at the starting line, undergoes five days of double chemotherapy, “but I get to take it at night so it shouldn’t mess too much with my quality of life every fourth week through March,” he said. “That should cap out my full mitigation plan. I still have to get an MRI every two months for the rest of my life. I also have to take Lovenox shots in my stomach twice a day for the rest of my life, unfortunately, due to deep bone thrombosis and pulmonary embolisms (blood clots) in my leg and lungs.” …
With five receivers on the flanks, North Attleboro’s Anthony Sherman was lined up to the right in the Kansas City Chiefs’ backfield, anticipating to be a blocking back on a third down and goal situation at Baltimore’s 4-yard line Monday night against the Ravens on national television. The NFL veteran of a decade took an underhanded pass from Pat Mahomes for a touchdown. “We had ran it in my first year playing against the Patriots and they accidentally covered it,” Mahomes said of Sherman’s fifth career TD, his fourth on the receiving end. “We felt it was the right opportunity.” …
Mansfield High golf coach Chris Hall and Bishop Feehan High coach Arthur Anderson both have their fingers crossed for an MIAA Girls’ Golf Tournament in the spring, when it normally occurs. That is, Hornet senior Ava Haggis Shamrock sophomore Carol Pignato loom as two of the very best. “Whether they decide to have the tournament in the spring or not, we don’t know,” North Attleboro coach Steve Nelson said. Pignato’s elder sister Hannah was a four-year member of the Shamrock varsity and now attends Stonehill College. “She’ll be one of the best in the state,” Anderson said of Pignato, who had two rounds of 37 in the Shamrock tryouts. “She has a lot of potential.” Attlleboro High has a rising sophomore too in Samantha Fregault …
Former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Jillian Barend, a freshman at St. Francis (Pa.) College won the Foxborough CC’s women’s club championship with a 36-hole score of 160 (78-82), an eight-shot margin over North Attleboro’s Morgan MacLeod (168), the daughter of local links luminaries Angel Fillipovich and Scott MacLeod …
Former Foxboro High Warrior and Bryant Bulldog Mike Pyne captured his fifth Foxborough CC club championship in thrilling fashion, totaling a two-day, 36-hole score of 148 to nudge past Dan Bukoff and Jim Devlin. One of the “Living Legends” of the AAGA, Shawn Gaskin captured the Men’s “A” Division title in a playoff with Mark Cayson. Keith Morris won the Men’s “B” Division title, a total 156 Foxborough CC members participating in the weekend event …
The postponement of the football season to a “gap” season has fostered several student-athletes to pick up their golf clubs to engage in competition, most notably North Attleboro High quarterback and baseball standout Tyler DeMattio, as well as Norton High senior Joe Fasolino, who also plays hockey and baseball — perhaps being four varsity letter award winners …
A non-sanctioned hockey practice among members of the UMass-Dartmouth men’s hockey team at the Hetland Arena in New Bedford resulted in seven Corsairs, who live off-campus, contacting COVID-19. “At no time since the start of the fall semester has athletics engaged in any organized team training activities,” UMD spokesman Jim Seavey said …
There were a half-dozen Hockey East alumni playing in the Stanley Cup finals, five on the roster of the Dallas Stars — goalies Ben Bishop (Maine, 2005-08) and Jake Oettinger (Boston University, 2016-19), defensemen Joel Hanley (UMass-Amherst), Stephen Johns (Notre Dame) and Jamie Oleksiak (Northeastern). Tampa Bay had one, defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (BU), while former BC Eagle Stephen Gionta serves as a scout for the Lightning.
