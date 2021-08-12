Norton High grad Jared Winiarz, a senior at the University of Hartford, was selected to the Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar Athlete Team.
To be eligible, an individual must have a stroke average under 76.00, maintain a cumulative career GPA of at least 3.2 and participate in 40 percent of the team’s competitive rounds.
Winiarz, who will be in the field at next week’s AAGA Open, is coming off of a solid junior season for the Hawks, posting a career-best 75.45 stroke average over 11 rounds and six tournaments. Winiarz, a marketing major, also was named to the Big Sky All-Academic Team …
Hockomock League All-Star defender Freddy Wheaton was tabbed the MVP of coach Kevin Patton‘s Attleboro High boys’ lacrosse team. His brother Harry, the Bombardiers’ freshman goalkeeper, was named the Defensive Player of the Year, while Colorado transfer Carter Shelton received the Offensive MVP award. Long-stick midfielder William Runey, III received the unsung hero honor, while Chad Beaupin was the recipient of the Blue Pride Award …
It’s a good omen that Anthony Pirri did not qualify for the AAGA Open at Heather Hill CC two weeks ago. If he did, he most likely would have to scratch himself because of the business at hand — resurrecting the offense of the Attleboro High football team. By chance, Pirri got to talking with Bombardiers boss Mike Strachan and two hours later, he became the AHS offensive coordinator. The former North Attleboro High quarterback, and for the past 14 years, an assistant football coach at Stoughton High, Pirri figures some early-season wing-T offense motion against Durfee, New Bedford and Bishop Feehan will lend to a better acclimation of the playbook for the skill position players. “To get the zone running game going,” Pirri said. “I just couldn’t tell Mike I’m going to miss four days of practice to play golf.” …
Sharing the “Unsung Hero” award for coach Kourtnie Wilder‘s King Philip High girls’ lacrosse team were junior midfielder Haley Izydorczak and junior defender Margo Riley. Lily Brown and Julia Marsden, who combined for 91 goals, shared the Warriors’ MVP award, while junior attacker Ally Donovan was named “Most Improved Player” …
Coach Hal Bean‘s King Philip High boys’ lacrosse team named senior midfielder David Lawler as its “Unsung Hero,” senior midfielder Sam Mattson as its MVP, sophomore goalie James Boldy as its Defensive MVP, faceoff specialist Matias Galvez as the recipient of the Coaches Award, while senior Mitch Breen, who missed all of the 2019 season with a leg injury, all of the COVID-canceled 2020 season and returned to the field for the first time since his freshman year as the “Most Improved” Warrior …
Junior shortstop and three-sport star Bri Dunphy, along with infielder-pitcher and hoop standout Kate Leinson have been tabbed captains for coach Kim Pellerin‘s 2022 Seekonk High softball team …
The newest member of the Attleboro Area Golf Association Tournament Committee is Carter Alan Greim, who was welcomed to the first tee July 27 by her mom Erin Hennigan and dad Keith Greim, whose grandfather is former Highland CC pro and a AAGA Committee member as well, Alan Greim …
North Attleboro’s Sean Walsh coached the North Redhawks 9-and-under baseball team to two wins at the Cal Ripken Experience Tournament in Maryland. The Redhawks beat the Pennsylvania Playmakers 6-3 as pitcher Colin Gill allowed one run over four innings. A.J. McLaughlin belted a three-run triple and Henry Messier had two hits, while shortstop Rory Hartigan and third baseman Robert Vorlicek turned a double play. In a 17-13 slugfet win over Beaver Valley (Pa.) Henry Joubert stroked three hits and drove in six runs, Keeghan Walsh was on base three times and Vorlicek drove in three runs on two hits …
Heading to the starting line for coach Norton High cross country and track coach Kent Taylor and his wife Kaylene is Vera Mary Taylor (named after his grandmother), born Aug. 9 …
Playing for the Bridgewater State baseball team (11-18) this past season were junior shortstop Pat Cashin (eight hits, eight walks in 23 games), via Bishop Feehan High, and freshman first baseman Dan Saraceno (eight hits, four walks in 15 games), via Mansfield High …
Foxboro’s Charlie Baughan, the junior attackman for the Portstmouth Abbey boys’ lacrosse team (6-3) scored 25 goals for the Ravens, who won their first six matches of the season …
It’s no telling how coach Derek Suess‘ Foxboro High baseball team would have fared with senior Sean Yoest in the lineup for the full season, the pitcher-outfielder having to undergo Tommy John surgery two weeks in. “That was a kid who was with us all four years who had a good bat too,” Seuss said …
Former Foxboro High lacrosse great Brendan Tully made his debut with the Providence College men’s lacrosse team (4-9) against St. John’s and then missed the remainder of the season due to illness. A sophomore midfielder, Tully was a three-time Hockomock League All-Star who scored 124 goals over four seasons for Warrior coach Matt Noone. Another ex-Warrior, Colin Spinney, a senior midfielder, appeared in three matches for the Connecticut College Camels.
