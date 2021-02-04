Providence Bruins’ owner H. Larue Renfroe has donated $25,000 to the family of Bishop Feehan High hockey player A.J. Quetta for his rehabilitation.
“The Providence Bruins and New England Sports Center are proud of how the New England hockey community has rallied around A.J.” Renfroe said in a statement. “We want both him and his family to know we are with them.”
Jamie O’Leary, the GM of the New England Sports Center added that “this is a tragic accident and everyone has AJ in their thoughts and prayers. The hockey community looks after their own and we are with AJ.” …
King Philip Regional High grad Faye Veilleux had a strong debut with the UMass-Dartmouth women’s basketball team. In two games against Rhode Island College, Veileux had five points and four rebounds in 18 minutes in her first game, then eight points and three rebounds in 15 minutes …
With her 22 points Thursday night at Canton, Foxboro High senior guard Katelyn Mollica became the fifth-leading all-time scorer among the Warriors, surpassing the boys’ No. 1 point producer Mark Gaffey (1,350). Mollica, who now has 1,372 points, is next chasing No. 4 all-time Foxboro girls’ leading scorer Heather Morgan (1,394) …
At the MSTCA Challenge Cup series held at Wheaton College last weekend, Norton High senior Paul Wisnaskas won the triple jump (44-3 ½), took second in the 600 (1;23.5) and third in the long jump (20-2).
Norton High senior Bella Pietrasiewicz won the 1,000 meters by a three-second margin at 2:59.6, while Lancer sophomore Shea Podbelski was ninth in the mile at 5:29. King Philip High senior Jovan Joseph took second in the 500 (51.93), Mansfield High’s Chris Leonard was sixth in the 800 (2:17.2) and Norton High’s Sean Wynne was seventh in the 1,000 (2:51) …
One of the unsung workhorses of coach Lisa Downs‘ Foxboro High girls’ basketball team has been junior forward Andrea Slattery. “She works so hard, she does a lot of good things for us,” Downs said …
Dighton-Rehoboth High senior hoopster Megan Reilly has “really been one of those behind-the-scenes kids,” Falcons coach Chris Perron said of the team’s success due to her defense and rebounding. Reilly is also a member the Falcon tennis team. “We’ve relied on her energy, it’s 100 percent defense with her,” Perron noted. “She’s been a special contributor the last two years.” …
Ditto for Attleboro High senior Emma Reilly, a sweet-shooting southpaw within 15 feet of the basket anywhere, who scored 23 points in last weekend’s sweep of King Philip. “She’s one of those kids doing a little bit of everything,” AHS coach Marty Crowley said. “ She’s given us a boost, she works hard, she knows what the deal is.” …
Another senior southpaw shooter making noise is King Philip High senior forward Jake Silveria. “There’s a kid who works hard every day at practice, trying to get better,” Warrior coach Jim Danielson said …
Add to that Bishop Feehan High senior captain and southpaw-shooting forward Charlie Olson. “He’s been good all year, he’s versatile and a great team player,” Shamrock coach Dean O’Connor said …
It would have been an emotional homecoming (in pre-pandemic times) for newly named (this week) St. John’s University president, Rev. Fr. Brian Shanley, the ousted former president of Providence College, when the Red Storm invade Friartown and Alumni Hall Saturday. In other years when the Red Storm of St, Joihn’s arrives in Providence to meet the Friars, it’s always a special event, considering that its the117th renewal of the rivalry which dates back to 1927. “They’re connected now,” second-year “Johnnies” coach Mike Anderson said of his team which was on a five-game win streak. “They’re trusting one another.” …
Former Wheaton College Athletic Director John Sutyak, now at Ferrum College in Virginia, related that his NCAA Division III program are seven games into a men’s basketball season and three games into women’s basketball. “We are planning on baseball, softball, wrestling and lacrosse in mid-February and the fall sports (football, soccer, field hockey, volleyball) in late February and early March,” Sutyak said. “If we can get it done, it will be hectic but worth it.” …
New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner made quite a debut for the U.S, Men’s National Team against Trinidad and Tobago, making a stop on a penalty shot in the 66th minute and preserving a shutout in Orlando, the same Exploria Stadium where he denied Orlando City’s Nani on a penalty shot in an MLS match in November. “It’s just a fantastic story,” said USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter. “He picked up goalkeeping late, a late bloomer, really performs well in the league, gets his opportunity with the national team. It’s a storybook type of saga.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.