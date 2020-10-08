“I know the Big East is working on a lot of scheduling models to get our season in if we can,” Providence College men's hoops coach Ed Cooley said of various amendments to the non-league and league schedules. “The only thing we can do is be flexible and make adjustments the best way we can.”
The Big East and the Friars have yet to release any tentative schedules. PC generally has a mid-October scrimmage with Stonehill and its first non-league game in early November. Friars hockey coach Nate Leaman and his skaters generally begin the regular season in mid-October, but there is no word out of Schneider Arena when the puck will drop either …
Norton High boys’ soccer coach Eric Greene is happy to be “on the pitch” with all of the COVID-19 restrictions, but is not a fan of the revised Tri-Valley League scheduling format which eliminates weekday matches for home and away weekend series with a select rival, in the Lancers’ case Saturday and Sunday afternoon against Route 495 belt members. “I’ve never liked it, but there is nothing that we can do about it,” Greene said. “From my point of view, I’m a firm believer that weekend time should be family time.” …
The number of girls who wish to represent their high schools playing field hockey has grown to astonishing numbers. “You have to thanks the Melissa Bordieri’s (of Foxboro High) and Lisa Cropper’s (of King Philip) for that for getting kids into the game at an earlier age,” Mansfield High coach Theresa DeGirolamo-Nyhan said of the interest. “At Mansfield over the last two years, our numbers in the freshman class were low, but now we have 20-plus. You have people like Melissa and Lisa prioritizing the game to the kids at a younger age.” Bordieri will have a freshman program for the first time at Foxboro High since 2002. Cropper had nearly 60 candidates for her KP team. Bishop Feehan coach Betsy D’Ambrosia had “62 kids come out for our program, but we don’t have a freshman program yet.” One of those is Ava Meehan, the sister of former King Philip High great and current Northeastern University Husky Ali Meehan …
Ditto for first-year head coach Heidi Bruschi and the Bishop Feehan High volleyball team, which had 76 candidates for the varsity, junior varsity and freshmen teams. Senior setter Gianna Detorie and senior libero Maria Romsey lead the varsity squad, “it should be a strong team,” Bruschi said, even with the revised rules in place. “It’s taken a bit of adjusting, it’s not been easy to play. It’s like we have to re-teach everything, it alters your offensive strategy, your defensive strategy.” …
The Mansfield High “Hornet” will be 75 years young according to historians Bill Breen and Andy Todesco, whose research dates the introduction of the mascot on Oct. 16, 1945. Prior to that date, Mansfield teams were referred to as the “Green and White” …
Shades of former Big East basketball with the Marquette Golden Warriors -- Jimmy Butler and Jae Crowder with the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. During their 2010-11 senior seasons, Butler scored 15 points in the first Big East meeting with the PC Friars, a 24-point win in Milwaukee with Crowder having 12 points and 13 rebound. Then at the Big East Tournament in New York, Butler totaled 19 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high eight assists in a 21-point win, while Crowder had 10 points and four rebounds …
You know it’s a good day when you shoot your age (73), which Attleboro Area Golf Association co-president Bobby Beach did Sunday at Wentworth Hills CC, playing with Gary Delude in the second round of the annual Buck Renner Memorial Tournament, the team charging into third place as a result …
No, you’re not seeing double as Attleboro High where senior soccer players Andrew (No. 5, a defender) and Ben (No. 9, a midfielder) Fasoldt are identical twins, in their third varsity seasons, both products of the NOVA FC program …
Remember if you will, a practitioner of golf and tennis, Dr. Mike Malik and Bishop Feehan High cross country runner John Sivyllis ...
“The way that he’s playing, he’s going to be the MVP of the league,” King Philip High golf coach Myles McHugh said of Warrior junior captain Mike Matheson, who was the team’s medalist in its first two matches …
Bishop Feehan distance runner Amelia Mignacca of Seekonk was selected as a finalist for the Positive Coaching Alliance’s Triple Impact scholarship award, the senior nominated for her commitment to the success of the Shamrock cross country, winter and spring track programs …
Mignacca is one of 52 female candidates along with 42 male runners with coach Bob L’Homme’s Bishop Feehan High cross country program this fall, a not so surprising number, “a lot of kids want to get involved in something,” he said of the consistent annual interest. Two of those are the twins, Camdyn and Ryleigh Asselin, sophomores who are the daughters of former Shamrock golf and hockey standout Tate Asselin …
Hockey East had 25 players selected in the recent NHL Draft, including PC Friar freshmen and forwards, Riley Duran, Chase Yoder and Brett Berard. Hockey East had 16 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders chosen ...
You know that it’s a sad day when the last outdoor shower of the season has been taken, the beach chairs get yanked from the trunk and the blanket gets put in the car.
