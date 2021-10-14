Former Norton High Lancers track and cross country record-setting great Bella Pietrasiewicz has proven herself to be among the elite runners in New England. The Dartmouth College freshman took the No. 17 spot at the New England Intercollegiate Championship Meet at Franklin Park in Boston, closing at 18:11.8 as the Big Green finished third in the field …
In that race, former AHS Bombardier Kelly Neuendorf, a freshman at the University of Hartford, finished at 21:16.5, while former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Emily Kaiser, a sophomore at Sacred Heart University, finished at 20:31.7 …
Former North Attleboro High soccer standout Ashlyn Gaulin scored match-winning goals for NESCAC-leading Hamilton College (7-0-2 with five shutouts) in 1-0 wins over Russell Sage and Tufts. Gaulin, a junior striker, has started seven matches, while her twin sister, Emma, a junior midfielder, has appeared in four matches …
Bishop Feehan girls’ soccer coach Phil Silva was hoping that junior midfielder Sydney Kofton might return from ACL surgery in the spring. But the reality was that the Shamrocks’ player of influence was physically not ready. “Not having her changes the dynamics a bit,” Silva said of Kofton’s ability to maintain possession, create turnovers and transition. “She’s such a nice ball-winner,” Silva added, while citing the work of senior Grace Robison and freshman Brooke Kennedy in her absence …
Attleboro High senior Brendan Raymond has been the bellwether for coach Jon Burre’s Bombardier golf team this season. “He averages with the best in the league,” Burre said. “His short game and putting have always been good, but he’s really been much better off of the tee, having added more length to his game” …
Former Bombardier golfer Kyle DelSignore, a Westfield State senior, fired a medalist round of 1-over-par 72 at the Cold Spring CC in Belchertown in leading his team to a third-place finish at the Elms Blazer Invitational Tournament. DelSignore had two birdies during his final round, paired with a first-round 83 left him in 10th place with a two-day 36-hole score of 155 …
Former Mansfield High Hornet Tommy Lanzillo, a freshman midfielder, has started 10 matches for the Rivier College men’s soccer team (3-8), although the Raiders have suffered eight shutouts …
Former AHS Bombardier Joey Soucy, a freshman striker with the Emmanuel College men’s soccer team (7-3-2), has five goals and two assists, appearing in all 12 matches, factoring in the team scoring two or more goals in seven matches …
Across campus, former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Anna Caristi, the senior middle hitter for the Emmanuel volleyball team (7-9) and Saints’ “unsung hero” last season, has a team-best 115 kills to go along with 34 blocks and 31 digs …
Former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Justin Silva has started all 11 matches at centerback for the Bridgewater State men’s soccer team (4-7), which has won two of its last three matches to move into third place in the MASCAC. Former AHS Bombardier Will Halben, a sophomore midfielder, has played in all 11 matches as well …
Former Foxboro High two-sport star Jordyn Collins, a freshman striker for the Bryant University women’s soccer team, scored her first collegiate goal in her 11th match, against Mt. St. Mary’s. Collins has started all 12 matches for the Bulldogs (4-8) …
Former Bishop Feehan High and St. John’s University soccer great Jen Leaverton-Bethea is now in her seventh season with the Red Storm as an assistant coach, and the club owns a 6-3-2 record, outscoring foes 25-10 with six shutouts …
Senior striker Tate DeMond has been quite a gem, creating turnovers and chances with his speed for coach Mike Pariseau’s Bishop Feehan High boys’ soccer team. “He enjoys working and he enjoys making assists rather than scoring” …
Another Shamrock of influence is Samantha Blette, the sophomore central defender-sweeper for coach Betsy D’Ambrosia’s once-beaten Bishop Feehan field hockey team. “She’s so tough, so steady,” D’Ambrosia said of the first-year starter factoring into five shutouts, while limiting seven other foes to one goal …
Former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Emma Bailey, a freshman with the Framingham State field hockey team (4-6), scored her first collegiate career goal against Dean, while junior midfielder Meghan Croteau, via Attleboro High, has appeared in all 10 matches with six starts …
Attleboro hotshot hoopster Sheila McKenna, with the Connecticut-based High Fives women’s basketball team, has qualified for the National Senior Games in Ft. Lauderdale in May in the 80-84 division. Former Penn State hoopster Jane Grilley coaches the team with McKenna, Mary Berlyn of Iowa, Phyllis Serafin of Kansas, Joan Youngs, Paula Passarello and Dency Sargent, all from Connecticut as teammates ...
After 14 seasons in the Red Sox organization, the past three as manager of the Pawtucket Red Sox and Worcester Red Sox, Boston parted ways with Billy McMillon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.