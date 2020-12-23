’Twas the day before Christmas — er, make that two or three days or so — and along the beach, not a creature was stirring, just me and the piping plovers.
From out amidst a wall of waves crashing into the sand came ol’ Saint Nick, surfboard in hand. Wiped out and wet, but stoked with delight, Saint Nick zipped out of his wetsuit, now that was a sight! Up the beach he pranced, his red nose beaming bright, he jumped into his “woody” and wheeled off into the night — bringing good cheer to all, and:
To North Attleboro High football coach Donny Johnson and cheerleading mentor Patty Johnson, a fall foliage tour ...
To Norton cable TV producer Debbie Carreiro, a few at-bats at the Home Plate ...
To the pride of Fairhaven, Attleboro’s hotshot queen of the hardwood Sheila McKenna, a bonus situation at the free throw line ...
To Attleboro High football coach Mike Strachan, a “caprese” at Lombardi’s, Love Lane in Mattituck ...
To Attleboro YMCA HR Director Renee Bushell, more members to work up a sweat ...
To Mansfield patriarch Peter DeGirolamo, a plate of tripe, baccala and smelts ...
To King Philip Regional High baseball coach Jeff Plympton Jr., a buffet luncheon with North Attleboro’s Pat Fitzgibbons ...
To Mansfield High girls’ soccer coach Kevin Smith, a dozen New Jersey farm-raised ears of sweet corn ...
To King Philip High booster Peter Jarest, two baseline seats at the Pizzitola Center for the 2021-22 season ...
To KP Warrior followers Patrice and Eltay James, two tickets for the season-opening basketball games at Truman High in the Bronx ...
To Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High football coach Dave Moura, a hat trick and No. 1 star of the game some men’s hockey league night ...
To former Attleboro High hoopster Pat Nadeau, a spot at the front of the line for the Pier Plunge at Narragansett Town Beach ...
To Jimmy McGowan, a healthy return to the scorer’s table for Foxboro High basketball games ...
To former Foxboro High AD Bill Fallon, a one-day pass to the VIP Lounge at the Twin River Casino ...
To Attleboro High cinematographer Jeff Carr, the first home run hit off of the right field foul pole ...
To Foxboro High hoop fans Brian Borde and George Morrison, nominations as co-chairman of the basketball coach search committee, wherever ...
To Dr. Mark Rosenberg of North Attleboro, two tickets to the North Carolina-Clemson football game ...
To Heather Hill CC ambassador of goodwill Ernie Iaconis, a bouquet of Easter flowers for the mail box ...
To the No. 1-rated talk show host “in his time slot,” Jeff Mararian, a gaffer ...
To Delaware Blue Hens hoops fan Steve McCoy of Mansfield, a R.I. Red rooster ...
To Attleboro bicyclist Joe Murphy, no deer, wild turkeys nor distracted drivers ...
To Wrentham’s Sam Smith and North Attleboro’s Joe Farroba, seats with a view at the 7 a.m. mass at St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro ...
To Mansfield’s Bobby Faria, upper deck seating on the Cross Sound Ferry and a patio table at Shinn Estate ...
To the keeper of the gate at Foxboro High’s Sam Berns Field Dave Griffin, two baked stuff shrimp, two oysters, two little necks and a cup of chowder ...
To longtime John “Dino” Denis boxing fan John Shea of Attleboro, two ringside seats for the Friday night fight card at the Roseland Ballroom ...
To boosters of the King Philip High athletic program, Dave Anderson and Wayne Simmarian, cups of chicken soup ...
To contract equipment supplier Jeff Vigeant of Mansfield, lunch with Ward Barry in Tampa ...
To the steward of the scorer’s box at the New England Sports Village, former AHS goalie Evan Kershaw, plenty of ink for the scoresheet for Bombardier games ...
To Stonehill College football team defensive coordinator, former Foxboro High Warrior Kenny Goodwin, an All-Hockomock League team ...
To Attleboro High principal Bill Runey, a platter of Italian Christmas cookies ...
To Kathy and Billy Lima, along with Jimmy and Debbie Vine, lifetime portable seat cushion warranties for basketball games ...
To King Philip Regional High AD Gary Brown, a box of leftover Chick-Fil-A sandwiches ...
To Bishop Feehan High baseball coach Erik Everton, a “Run the Jewels” CD for between innings entertainment ...
To Seekonk High’s man of many hats Paul Lonczak, a new beach chair ...
To North Attleboro High booster Paul Donnolly, a pair of corduroy pants ...
To North Attleboro-bred “Buckeye” Greg Collard, national championships for Ohio State ...
To Mansfield High assistant basketball coach Bruce Bouck, a lifetime pass to athletic events at Schalmont High ...
Finally, remember in your prayers, if you will, former Bishop Feehan High hockey coach Phil Hulbig; the proprietor of the Norton CC, Alex Ohlson; the matriarch of a fabled Foxboro High athletic family Laura Carew; the pride of the 19th hole on Cape Cod, former Bishop Feehan High hoopster Chris Doherty; Norton High and Bishop Feehan rabble-rouser John Atwood; always a salute to the VanDeGiesen family of North Attleboro; former Mansfield High hoopster Fred Baskin; former Norton High three-sport great Vin Ferrini; Mansfield’s Bill Lawrence, the former baseball coach at Middleboro High;
And to all, a Mele Kelekhemakka.
