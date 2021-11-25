One-time Bishop Feehan Shamrock Jason Medeiros of Rehoboth, via the Noble and Greenough School, is a senior linebacker for the Brown University football team and was in on 40 tackles this season with 28 first hits (6 ½ for lost yardage) and four quarterback sacks for 23 lost yards.
Through 30 career games, Medeiros had a hand in 133 tackles. Medeiros received the Eugene C. Swift ’42 Award, presented to the senior who demonstrates given for character, devotion, fairness and personal courage …
Former King Philip Regional High Warrior Meghan MacDonald, a senior captain and midfielder for the Tabor Academy field hockey team (15-3), guided her team to a 3-0 win over Brooks for the ISL title to gain the No. 3 seed for the NEPSAC tournament. MacDonald is bound for Tufts University next fall and her dad is former KP hockey star Brad MacDonald …
Coach Jim Artz‘ Norton High football team had seven players named to the Tri-Valley League All-Star Team: senior defensive back and quarterback Nathan Tripolone as Defensive Player of the Year, senior center J.D. Artz as Offensive Lineman of the Year, senior Anthomy Tripolone at wide receiver, senior defensive back Jack Nihill, senior kicker Tom Mulvaney, senior defensive tackle Ben Litchfield and junior tackle Logan Moberg …
Former Bishop Feehan and Maine hoop great Missy Traversi earned her first victory as coach of the West Point women’s basketball team, an eight-point decision over Sacred Heart. The Cadets collected 38 rebounds and shot 56 percent from the floor, but committed 26 turnovers and shot just 58 percent at the free throw line. “Winning the rebound battle helped us finish possessions and get those second chance opportunities,” Traversi said. “Starters set the tone and got us off to a strong start. We were slowed down by foul trouble, it was a tough and gritty road win.” …
North Attleboro High grad Justin Silva, a freshman for the Bridgewater State men’s soccer team (8-10), started 17 matches this season and was named to the second All-MASCAC Team. Silva was one of five first-year players to gain league-wide recognition …
The Attleboro High athletic family convened for their NCAA Letter of Intent signings by basketball standout Meg Gordon (Southern New Hampshire), golf star Brendan Raymond (AIC), field hockey standout Maddie Ellis (East Stroudsburg) and field hockey standout Olivia Hillman for the first-year varsity bowling team at Bryant University …
“By far, I think he’s the best lineman, offensive and defensive in the (Hockomock) League – he’s so dominating,” Attleboro High football coach Mike Strachan said of senior three-year starter, tackle Chris Leonardo …
“It has been my greatest pleasure and so rewarding having the opportunity to coach the last eight years in the Hockomock League,” outgoing AHS girls’ basketball coach Marty Crowley said. “Our league is special. You know as a coach that you have to bring your ‘A game’ every night because of the caliber of players and coaches in our league, by far the best league in the Commonwealth.” …
Don’t ask Foxboro High football coach Jack Martinelli or North Atleboro football coach Don Johnson about the quality of the MIAA officiating crews working their playoff games. “I understand that there’s a problem getting officials, but the MIAA brings in guys who haven’t worked together,” observed another Hockomock League coach. “They should try at least to get a couple of guys from one league (Hockomock League) and a couple of guys from the other league.” …
Among coach Phil Silva‘s Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team, senior central defender and captain Anne Pearl received All-New England acclaim, while senior central defender Grace Robison was named to the Mass. State Coaches Association Team and sophomore midfielder Kileigh Gorman to the Eastern Mass. Coaches Team …
Line of the month comes from members of the Dighton-Rehoboth High football team after a Thursday night victory over Dedham in asking Falcons’ coach Kevin Gousie, “Coach, because we won, do we have to come to school tomorrow?” …
Senior guard Alex Carlisle (St. Johnbury, Vt.) put on a record-setting show Tuesday for coach Brian Walmsley’s Wheaton College basketball team (5-3), hitting 21 of 32 shots from the floor in scoring a single game record 46 points in an 85-82 barnburner win over Roger Williams.Carlisle eclipsed the previous record of 41 points (and 15 field goals made) set by Anthony Coppola against MIT in February, 2011 …
The Mansfield girls Grade 8 team (6-2-2) won the Division 1A Boston Area Youth Soccer championship, beating Newton 2-0. Members of the team included Kelsey O’Connor, Olivia Dunham, Alexandra Fernandes, Neave Doyle, Katelyn Troilo, Madeline Fernandes, Madeline Boyle, Emma McPherson, Madelyn Buckley, Lauren Signoriello, Sophia Foley, Addison Frenette, Sydney DiVasta, Allison Koppy, Sophie Shone and Riley Austin …
