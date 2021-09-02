Derek Johnson, the 2019 AAGA Open champion and the reigning club and senior champion at Ledgemont CC in Seekonk, added more hardware to his mantel Wednesday by winning the Rhode Island Golf Association’s Senior Championship at Warwick CC.
Johnson produced a 36-hole score of 141 for a two-shot margin of victory in the two-day event. The 59-year-old former King Philip Regional High Warrior had called Highland CC and Foxborough CC home before moving down Route 152 to Ledgemont CC.
Johnson shot a 1-over-par final round of 70 with birdies at No. 6 (25-feet), No. 8 (two-feet), No. 9 (three feet) and No. 14 (10 feet) to claim the title ...
Coach Brian Lee‘s King Philip High football team scrimmaged coach Jack Martinelli’s Foxboro High Warriors and both were pleasantly pleased with the progress of their teams.
“The kids have surprised me so far, they’ve done a pretty good job — I’m more than pleased to this point,” Martinelli said,
Foxboro had scrimmaged Attleboro High on Saturday.
“They (Foxboro) had a really good scrimmage against KP,” said one observer. “KP is big, but Foxboro looked really good.” …
At the breakup cookout for coach Erik Everton‘s Bishop Feehan High baseball team, Brendan Flaven received the Offense MVP, Justin Neidel was the recipient of the Defense MVP, Mike Hutchins received the Cy Young Award, Matt Mason was the recipient of the “Hungry Man” award and infielder Kevin Barrerra was tabbed the Shamrock MVP. Captains-elect for the 2022 team will be Matt Saunders, Andrew Cook and Matt Linehan …
Captains-elect for coach Kourtnie Wilder‘s King Philip High girls’ lacrosse team in 2022 will be 35-goal scoring midfielder Haley Izydorczak, 41-goal scoring midfielder Lily Brown and 50-goal scoring midfielder Julia Marsden …
Former King Philip Warrior field hockey star Alli Meehan made her varsity debut with the defending national champion University of North Carolina Tar Heels, starting both matches against Michigan and Iowa in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge …
Former Bishop Feehan High Shamrock Fiona Kane has now made 23 consecutive starts as a defender for the UMass-Amherst women’ soccer team (2-2). The junior was an attacking midfielder (90 career points with 51 goals) for Shamrock coach Phil Silva and also played in the Scorpions FC program …
Attleboro High football coach Mike Strachan not only added former Stoughton High assistant Anthony Pirri to the staff, he recruited former Boston College High assistant and offensive coordinator John Lane. “This is probably the strongest staff we’ve had,” Strachan said of his nine-year tenure. “We needed to do some stuff to get the offense going.” …
Former Foxboro High Warrior multi-sport star Jordyn Collins had her first collegiate shot on goal for the Bryant University women’s soccer team (0-2) against Binghamton. Also lining up for the Bulldogs is senior midfielder Corrine Rey, by way of Norton High, junior defender Melissa Reef, via Mansfield High, and Makayla Griffin, a sophomore defender and former KP Warrior …
Across the pitch, one-time Attleboro High defender David Medeiros, a product of the Boston Bolts program, a sophomore with the Bryant University men’s soccer team (0-2) returns to the starting lineup. Coming off the bench at forward is freshman Cam Lawrence, a former KP Warrior …
The dean of area golf coaches, Dighton-Rehoboth High’s Bill Cute, laments the lack of interest he experienced thus far in the sport among the Falcons and throughout his peers across southeastern Mass. “This is the smallest number (12) that I’ve had in 30 years,” Cute said of his roster, which has just five veterans. “Everybody is saying the same thing and nobody can put their finger on it. COVID hurt some. I had one kid who went out for soccer instead and another kid tell me Franklin, I’m just not enjoying the game” …
Former Mansfield High soccer standout Steph Kemp, a junior forward with the University of Lowell women’s soccer team (1-2-1), has appeared in all four matches, totaling 132 minutes and five shots …
Former King Philip High soccer standout Jenna Hitchen, a sophomore midfielder is one of 16 (10 freshmen, six sophomores) to be taking the field for the first time in their collegiate careers for the St, Michael’s women’s soccer team …
Mansfield High boys’ lacrosse coach Tim Frias handed out the Hornet “Heart and Soul” award to senior midfielder Ethan Bruce, the “Most Improved” honor to freshman longstick midfielder Nolan Bordieri and the Hornet MVP award to senior midfielder Nico Holmes …
Registration is underway for the Attleboro Area Golf Asosciation’s annual John “Buck” Renner Memorial Two-Ball Tournament Oct. 2 at Heather Hill CC and Oct. 3 at Wentworth Hills CC, all proceeds to perpetuate the AAGA Scholarship Fund. Participation is limited to 60 teams with entries being accepted until Sept. 25 …
Registration is underway for the Attleboro Doubles Tennis Tournament to be held Sept. 9-12. Competition will be conducted in men’s Open and Senior divisions, a women’s Open division and a mixed doubles division. Registration forms are available at cityofattleboro.us/218/recreation-department ...
Count Bishop Feehan High girls’ tennis coach Jennifer Jackson-Bartlett Is welcoming 2022 when non-league matches can be played. “It doesn’t help come tournament time when you’re beating league opponents 5-0 all the time,” Jackson-Bartlett said. “You need to play good people.” …
Former Bishop Feehan High, Bryant University and University of Tampa distance runner Ryan Poholek, tending to the pro shop at Wentworth Hills CC over the summer and his dad, Connie, will be opening the Green River Canibas Dispensary in Greenfield soon.
