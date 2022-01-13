After playing professional football with the Universe, Unicorns and Crocodiles in the German and Finnish Football Leagues, former Attleboro High Bombardier and Stomehill College Skyhawk Nathan Robitaille has surfaced with the expansion Dusseldorf Rhein Fire of the European League of Football.
Robitaille earned two German Bowl championships with the Schwabisch Hall Unicorns of the GFL from 206-19. He spent the past two seasons with the Seinajoki Crocodiles of the Finnish League. The 28-year-old Robitaille, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound receiver and return specialist, became the first American import to sign with Dusseldorf.
Robitaille was limited to eight games last season with the Crocodiles due to injuries. In addition to his usual receiving and return duties, Robitaille played at quarterback, safety and cornerbacks. Robitaille began his GFL career with the Frankfurt (German) Universe in 2016, totaling 23 catches for 577 yards. He then moved on to the Schwabisch Hall Unicorns for three seasons, amassing 3,597 yards and 57 TDs …
Mansfield’s Matt Copponi, a freshman forward with the Merrimack College men’s hockey team (8-10-1), makes his area debut Saturday at PC. Copponi played the final two seasons of his high school career at Dexter Southfield, with 20 goals and 22 assists over 30 games as a senior captain during the 2020-’21 season. Copponis has played in 15 games for the Warriors, scoring his first two Hockey East and Merrimack career goals last weekend against Brown and UMass-Amherst ...
Attleboro High freshman swimmer Zuri Ferguson rewrote a 30-year-old Bombardier record dating back to 1991, set by former AHS great Liz Kotch, in the 500 freestyle, “I was her counter, that was a great swim,” said AHS coach Sarah Faulkner as Fergsuon was clocked at 5:16.44, bettering Kotch’s mark by 2.28 seconds …
Bombardier boys’ basketball coach Mark Houle has a special sophomore in combination guard Neo Franco, a fundamentally sound 6-foot-1 ballhandler and distributor, who is a lefthander too. “He’s up from jayvees, he plays under control, he’s a good-sized kid and has a nice shot,” said Houle …
Former Bishop Feehan High Shamrock Emily Miccile, a fifth-year senior with the Adelphi women’s basketball team (4-8), had a monster game in a loss to Stonehill the other night with 13 points on 6-for-12 shooting with six rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots …
It was a Rocketeer-Bombardier matchup on the basketball court as North Attleboro High grad Jonny Friberg, a fifth-year senior with Lasell College, scored 16 points in a three-point win over Emmanuel, which had 19 points, including 11 points in 12 attempts at the free throw line, from sophomore Bryant Ciccio. The former Bombardier is averaging 11 points and 26 minutes per game for Emmanuel (7-3) …
Former Bishop Feehan Shamrock Riley Lahiff of North Attleboro, a senior with the 8-1 Emmanuel women’s team, is having a great season, having started all nine games, averaging nine points, 4.6 rebounds and 25 minutes playing time. Lahiff has 26 assists and 22 steals, while shooting 49 percent from the floor. Former Foxboro High Warrior Shakirah Ketant, a freshman center-forward, has played in all nine games, averaging three points and three rebounds …
Another ex-Shamrock from North Attleboro, Anna Shaughnessy, is a senior captain of the Assumption College women’s hoop team (5-5) and has appeared in eight games with a season-high 11 points against Georgian Court. Shaughnessy is averaging 16 minutes and nearly four points and three rebounds per game, the Greyhounds having six games scratched due to the pandemic …
Attleboro’s Katie Grivers, the junior goalkeeper for the LaSalle Academy women’s hockey team (5-2), has allowed just three goals over the past three games, beating teams from New Canaan, Conn., and Hanover, N.H. Grivers has tended goal for the two-time defending R.I. League state champions, being tournament MVP as a sophomore. She played in the NESV-based Pioneers program …
Former King Philip Warrior Pharaoh Davis, a senior guard with the Rivier (N.H.) College men’s basketball team (3-6), scored 12 points against Lesley College and 15 points against Albertus Magnus College, making 11 of 14 free throws …
Norton High wrestling coach Pat Coleman received a nice surprise when junior Maxx Bieksha stepped onto the mat to replace an ill Jason Winston in the 132-pound class during a quadrangular meet, winning all three of his matches in his varsity debut, two on pins …
Norton High hockey coach Mike Donovan had his Lancers off the ice for nearly 10 days due to health and safety precautions. “It’s taken a while, but we’re skating better,” Donovan said of the not-so-easy stop and start physical challenge. “For kids, that’s a long period to be off the ice, but we (one win) still have to find a way to win.” …
Faces in the crowd: The Alksinis brothers from Mansfield High, Mike (’02) and Matt (’07), both football and baseball Hornets. Mike attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and Matt was a four-year starter on the football team at Curry College, the school’s male student-athlete of the year as a senior.
