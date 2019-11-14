The North Attleboro High varsity, junior varsity and freshman girls’ soccer teams collected over 700 items to be donated to the local food pantry (Lenore’s Pantry) for needy families with all three three squads collecting food for each win.
“The girls bagged up all the items and the captains — Regan Fein, Abi Slaney and Alex Moulson — will bring them over,” North coach Bill Wallace said.
Earlier this week, a trio of Wallace’s Rocketeer softball stars — Abby Gallagher (WP), Bella Erti (AIC) and Ashley Cangiano (Franklin Pierce) — signed their NCAA Letters of Intent ...
King Philip High grad Shannon O’Connor and Foxboro’s Nicole Gallagher, by way of Tabor Academy, made their NCAA Division I collegiate basketball debuts with the Bryant women’s hoop team against Brown. Gallagher was a starter, scoring 11 points and taking five rebounds in 35 minutes of work in the win, while O’Connor had four rebounds in 18 minutes of duty ...
It was a Sun Chronicle All-Star team on the floor for coach Brian Walmsley and his Wheaton College men’s basketball team in a wild 108-107 double-overtime loss at Wentworth. They included Foxboro High products Alex Dubrow (19 points, eight assists in 39 minutes) and Rob Lowey (11 points, eight rebounds in 38 minutes), along with former Bishop Feehan Shamrock (later Tabor Academy) star Mike Perry of Attleboro (20 points, five rebounds in 41 minutes) ...
Junior Andrew Kubinski has been a rising star for Coach Eric Greene’s once-beaten Norton High boys’ soccer team with eight goals. Greene calls him, “a natural midfielder that we asked to play forward. He’s very good at attacking the goal.” ...
Opposing the Lancers in Saturday’s Division 3 title game is Medway High, whose assistant coach Chris Borden formerly was an assistant soccer and basketball coach at Dighton-Rehoboth High ...
Another attacker, from the defensive backline of coach Mike Pariseau’s Bishop Feehan High boys’ soccer team has been senior outside back Sean O’Brien. “He’s a great offensive, defensive player,” said Pariseau. “We have him outside because he has plenty of speed, he has a lot of endurance and he does a great job of serving the ball into the box.” ...
Former King Philip High Warrior Jake Layman had a terrific game coming off of the bench for the Minnesota Timberwolves against Detroit the other night, scoring 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting with four 3-pointers in 33 minutes of work ...
Former Rocketeer Amelia Murphy, a sophomore outside hitter with the Rhode Island College volleyball team, had a terrific season for the Anchormen (9-16), with a team-high 763 touches, a team-best 263 kills and 110 digs. Also on the team is former AHS Bombardier Amanda Kadiseskis, a freshman outside hitter ...
North Attleboro’s Alana Kessler, via Tri-County Regional High and a three-year starter for the Cougar women’s soccer team, was a member of the Johnson and Wales University women’s soccer team (13-6), which won the GNAC title, its first crown since 2005. The Wildcats had a 12-match unbeaten skein, allowing just one goal and have now qualified for the NCAA Division III Tournament, traveling to MIT Saturday. J&W beat Regis 5-0 in the first round, Lasell 3-0 in the semifinals and St. Joseph’s of Maine 2-1 in the championship match of the GNAC Tournament ...
A feather in the cap of Bishop Feehan High cross country coach Bob L’Homme. The Shamrocks had the two fastest runners at the MIAA Division 3 Championship Meet, with Casey Gorhan taking the No. 30 spot (16:56) in the boys’ race and Camdyn Asselin finishing 42nd (20:59) in the girls’ race ...
Attleboro High football coach Mike Strachan received several notes this week from the administration and football family at Norwood High because of the Bombardiers’ sportsmanship. With a 28-point lead at hand and taking home a rout, AHS opted to “take knees” at the Mustangs’ 1-yard line in the fourth quarter instead of scoring ...
Mansfield High product Michael Boen, a senior guard for the No. 2 Division 2 East Region-ranked Stonehill College men’s basketball team will be at the University of Minnesota-Duluth tonight for the American Family Classic. Boen took down nine rebounds, had two steals and two assists in a season-opening win over the University of the District of Columbia and then had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists against St. Thomas Aquinas ...
Attention Attleboro High football fans: Saturday’s game against crosstown rival Bishop Feehan will be staged at 4 p.m. at Tozier-Cassidy Field, while the Thanksgiving Day Game against North Attleboro will be played at Community Field due to the condemnation of the West stands at Beaupre Field ...
It was another long day on defense for Rehoboth’s Jason Medeiros (via Bishop Feehan High, five tackles), a sophomore linebacker and Foxboro’s Cooper DeVeau (via Xaverian High, seven tackles), a freshman linebacker for the Brown University football team in a loss to Yale. The teams combined for 1,164 yards of offense, 94 points, 705 passing yards on 80 attempted throws and 75 running plays ...
At the corner of Lloyd Ave. and Hope St., Foxboro’s Sarah Behn began her sixth season as the Brown women’s basketball coach, having a 67-78 career record and one top-four finish in the Ivy League (18-52 record). “We’re going to be OK. We still have to figure out some rotations and where to get our points,” Behn said of having five freshmen on the roster and two others back from injury, one of which is junior guard McKenna Dale, a transfer from UConn. Behn’s recruiting class of five players for next year could all wind up in the starting lineup.
