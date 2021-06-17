The dedication of the Gary “Bull” DiNardo Baseball complex at North Attleboro High will be held June 26 starting at 11 a.m., followed by the 100th anniversary game between the Rocketeers and Attleboro High Bombardiers.
The first 250 fans will receive commemorative tickets and a lapel pin of DiNardo, while Morin’s Restaurant will be offering free box lunches. The 13 th annual Bull DiNardo Golf Tournament will be staged Monday at Foxborough Country Club, proceeds of which helped defray the $50,000-plus costs for renovation of the field and perpetuates the annual scholarship fund.
Former North Attleboro High coaches Bob Guthrie and Rick Smith, Red Sox and NESN broadcaster Lenny DiNardo, State Rep. Adam Scanlon and “townie” Rick Leco will be among the guest speakers …
Late high school basketball coach Don Byron touched the lives of many, including former Bishop Feehan High boys’ basketball coach Matt Freeman, Mansfield High’s Mike Vaughan and Norton High boys’ hoop coach Marc Liberatore.
“He coached me in the Bay State Games, we won a bronze medal in 1990 and then he took a chance on me and gave me my first coaching job (1995-96 with the Walpole High junior varsity). He was a terrific, great guy,” Freeman said.
Liberatore served as Byron’s junior varsity coach at Abington High for five seasons.
“It was like taking a class in how to develop and maintain a high school progam,” said the Lancer mentor. “He was so willing to share his knowledge and love of the game. It just speaks volumes about him that so many of us followed in his footsteps as head coaches.” ...
Scoring three goals in the final 25 minutes, the NOVA Premier SC 18-and-under boys’ soccer team captured the New England Club League title with a 3-1 victory over the New England Rush. Attleboro High’s Joey Soucy accounted for two goals, including the tying goal with his shot deflecting off of a defender. Bombardier Conor Poloquin scored the match-winner on a 25-yard drive and Soucy scored again with a left-footed stake. The Rehoboth-based NOVA team received some outstanding two way play from D-R High’s Tom Zibrida and Norton High’s Jack Rilli on defense with Mansfield High’s Colin True in the midfield …
Mansfield’s Matt Venuto, who attended Bishop Hendricken High in Warwick, R.I, had a superb sophomore season for the Fairfield University baseball team (39-5), which eventually lost to No. 2 Texas at the Austin Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Venuto started 20 of 24 games in which he played at catcher. Venuto, whose dad Jim played at Boston College, had hits in 17 games with 22 hits overall (one against the Longhorns), hitting .373 with a .525 slugging (six extra base hits, 13 RBI) and a .506 on-base (six walks, 11 hit by pitches) rate …
The Attleboro Area Golf Association will conduct its 32nd annual youth clinic for boys and girls of all ages and all levels of ability Saturday at TPC-Boston in Norton The most-participants ever at 125 will be schooled by two dozen acclaimed amateur players from the area, including new Bishiop Feehan High golf coach and Wannamoisett CC champion Angel MacLeod, former North Attleboro High star Jillian Barend, now at Siena College, and AAGA Open champions such as Derek Johnson and Kolby Simmons. “TPC-Boston has gone above and beyond in assisting us, they’ve bent over backwards” AAGA co-president Bobby Beach said. Through word of mouth, social media, emails and the AAGA website, the promotion of the game of golf among youth bodes well for the future of the game …
Everett Knowlton, Matt Boen and Andrew DiGiovanni were the recipients of the Al DeSimone, Steve Conroy and Nancy Kitchen Memorial Scholarship awards during the Mansfield High School football team’s season-ending awards meeting. Captains-elect for the fall 2021 edition of Hornets football will be Zander Holmes, Joe Forte, Mark DeGirolamo and James Fichera …
Former North Attleboro High (class of ’08 and Nichols College) goalkeeper Brendan Hamilton, coaching with the South Shore Select girls’ soccer program will have three teams (’09, ’10, ‘11’s) in Dallas this weekend an invitational tournament, then four teams (’04,’05, ’06, ’08) in San Diego for the national age group championships. One of Hamilton’s players is Thayer Academy junior Ally Sentor, the UNC-bound national player of the year. Hamilton has also served as an assistant coach at Nichols …
“The International Tennis Hall of Fame is an incredible venue for grass court tennis and it’s always an honor to play in an environment with so much history,” American Jack Sock said of being included into the field for the 2021 field with 2918 champion Steve Johnson, a seventh appearance by Sam Querry and Tommy Paul …
“We’ll see how good we really are,” Norton High softball coach Wade Lizotte said of his Tri-Valley League champion and No. 2 seed Lancers (15-1), who host the winner of the Norwood-Norwell game on Monday. The Lancers are on the same side of the bracket as Katie Holmes SCC tri-champion, No. 3 seed Dighton-Rehoboth.
