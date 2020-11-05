A number of Bishop Feehan High baseball players played for the Rocks in the Franklin-based Hock Valley Fall Baseball League and topped the Eastern Division with a 12-1 record heading into this weekend’s playoffs.
Several of the Rocks were mult-sport athletes — Zach Stephenson (soccer), Tyler Ahmed and Kevin Barrera (hockey) along with Lincoln Schneider (cross country). Other members include Justin Neidel, Brendan Flaven, Carter Campbell, Andrew Cook, Ryan Seaver, Matt Mason, Adam Walker, Mike Hutchins, Sean Stephenson, Peter Carriuolo, Josh Lancaster and John Igoe …
Attleboro finished in third place in the East Division at 7-5 with Matt McMahon, Jake Gorman, Cam Foster, Ben Lehane and Bailey Camacho leading the way. In the West Division, King Philip compiled an 8-5 record, led by pitcher Jack Mullen and catcher Conor Cooke. North Attleboro went 7-5, led by pitcher Dennis Colleran, catcher Tyler DeMattio and outfielder Jared Penta …
North Attleboro’s Anthony Sherman missed three games for the Kansas City Chiefs during his COVID-19 lockdown, but groomed newcomer running back Le’Veon Bell during virtual team meetings. According to the Kansas City Star, Chiefs’ Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy referred to Sherman as “Coach Sherman” during his absence, as he was tasked with getting Bell up to speed with the playbook and terminology ...
Hockomock League athletic directors will convene Friday to map out plans for some postseason competition, be it divisional series or crossover series, “but a lot will depend on who can play (due to COVID-19 restrictions) and who wants to play,” said one athletic director ...
Mansfield’s Ben Sapovits, a senior at Wheeler School, All-State golfer and a two-time participant in the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s Open (finishing 19th in 2020), had a terrific late summer and fall tournament season. Sapovits finished among the top 10 in five tournaments and among the top 15 in seven others. He shot an even-par round at the renowned Bethpage CC “red course” and took 10th place in the 36-hole tournament there two weeks ago. This past weekend at the Willowbend Tournament in Mashpee, he finished seventh with rounds of 77 and 74, the second low medalist on the second day …
Former Mansfield High Athletic Director Joe Russo was the recipient of the President’s Award of Merit for District 7 of the MIAA from the Mass. Secondary Schools Athletic Directors Association. Russo succeeded Margaret Conaty as the Hornets’ AD and served for a decade, also having been a faculty member for better than two decades …
“We’ve been building on the things that we need to work on,” AHS girls soccer coach Steve Santos said of his Bombardiers (3-3-1), who have tallied 12 goals this season AHS is unbeaten over its last three matches, allowing just two goals. “We want to be heading in the right direction for the playoffs,” Santos said...
The beauty of college sports was on display in the waning first half minutes of the Boston College football game at No. 1 Clemson. The Eagles’ unheralded sophomore John Tessitore of Wallingford, Conn., is a punter and holder. The Eagles faked a potential field goal and raced to the line of scrimmage to take the snap, drawing an offside penalty by the Tigers. Presented with a first down, Tessitore’s play resulted in a spectacular TD catch by C.J. Lewis …
According to St. Francis (Pa.) College women’s golf coach Lisa Warrilow, “She has made such an incredible impact in her golfing community,” she said of North Attleboro High product Jillian Barend, who opted to take the year off due to COVID-19 concerns. “Her work ethic and love of the game is infectious. She will be a great fit to help continue to grow the women’s golf program over the next four years.” Barend won the Foxborough CC women’s championship …
After 467 games in a PawSox uniform since 2015 with 536 hits and 217 RBI during that span, the $11 million per year man Rusney Castillo became a free agent after his contract with the Boston Red Sox expired …
In Friartown, PC hockey coach Nate Leaman is raving about freshman Brett Berard, a R.I. native whose dad Dave is the hockey coach at Holy Cross. “He’s feisty and has a really good stick,” Leaman said of Berard, an invitee to the Team USA camp for the World Junior Tournament. “He’s one of those kids who’s really made an improvement.” Berard was drafted in the fifth round (134th overall; the No. 45 ranked player on the NHL Scouting North American charts) by the New York Rangers, having spent. He spent two seasons in the U.S. National Team Development Program …
Czech native Hugo Haas has been playing well in goal for the Northeast Generals out of the New England Sports Village, having a 2-2 record, a 2.50 goals against mark and a .94 save percentage. “Every team is different, but every team wants one thing every time and that’s to score,” the 19-year-old Haas said of meeting the challenge. “So the best thing for me is not to think, just be right here, right now.”
