Former Foxboro High Warrior Justin Garcia completed his baseball career at Roger Williams University with 128 strikeouts in 26 appearances. The senior 6-foot-3 lefthander was a two-time All-Commonwealth Coast Conference selection for the Hawks (5-4), who had won four straight games in Lexington, Ky., before the season ended due to the coronavirus.
Recently, Garcia was the Pitcher of the Game for the Brockton Rox, who began their 38-game season in the New England-based Futures League for college players. Garcia pitched three hitless innings with five strikeouts. Garcia joins a pair of area stars on the Rox’ roster, along with former AHS Bombardier Nate Tellier (UMass Dartmouth) and former North Attleboro Rocketeer Nick Sinacola (Maine) for the season which will run through mid-August.
Former North Attleboro High Rocketeers Zach DeMattio and Matt Seavey began their summer seasons with Bourne of the Cranberry League. Down in the City by the Sea, the four-team Newport College Baseball League will commence an 18-game season shortly with Attleboro High grad Matt Callahan, now at Dean College, on one of the teams …
Also with the Bristol, R.I.-Roger Williams team is Seekonk’s Ed Jackson. The junior center fielder, via LaSalle Academy in Providence, played in five games. He has played in 53 games over three seasons, including 26 starts. Another Seekonk native, James Jackson, a sophomore infielder, made his season debut against Alfred, drawing a walk. Bishop Feehan grad Ryan McGahern of Attleboro, a junior lefthander, pitched four innings against Case Western, with 13 appearances over three seasons …
Attleboro’s Chris Vickery aced the 165-yard, par-3 No. 4 hole at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course. Attesting to the hole in one was Kyle Banrossum …
King Philip Regional High grad Rylie Dalzell and Attleboro High grad Hannah Lamothe both concluded their collegiate lacrosse careers at Roger Williams. Dalzell, an All-CCC selection as a junior, played in 32 career matches, taking 57 ground balls as a defender, while Lamothe, an All-Academic CCC selection, played in 34 matches. Also with the Warriors (2-3) in the shortened season was Foxboro High grad Lauren Flahive, a junior midfielder. A two-time All-CCC selection, Flahive has made 40 starts and taken 99 ground balls, scoring 36 goals over three seasons …
A happy “29th” birthday to Sheila McKenna, who confirms to swishing at least 70 percent of her free throws ….
Former Bryant University runner Ryan Poholek, via Bishop Feehan High, captured second place at the Arnold Mills Four-Mile road race in 20:52, two seconds off the winning pace …
Former Mansfield High Hornet Nolan Dousa, a junior relief pitcher with the Husson College baseball team (4-6) in Maine, appeared in three games this season. The team playing eight of its games in Florida. Dousa has a 2-3 career record with seven saves over three seasons, taking 36 strikeouts over 35 appearances and 35 innings of work …
A product of coach Steve Kulpa‘s softball program at Dighton-Rehoboth High was junior pitcher Julia Coute with the Salve Regina softball team (1-1), who did not appear in the circle this season. Last season, Coute notched 35 strikeouts over 93 innings and 28 career appearances …
Former Foxboro High softball standout Hannah Davis, was a sophomore catcher with the Quinnipiac softball team (2-9) that played five games in California and six in Florida before the season ended. Davis appeared in 39 games for the Bobcats as a freshman, making 30 starts with 16 hits …
In just their third season as a varsity program, the Norton High girls’ gymnastics program had just seven student-athletes. “We have some very good eighth graders coming up, so it’s going to be a building stage for us,” said Lancer coach Deb Reidy …
Senior Mike Toomey of Wrentham, via Lacrosse All-American status at Xaverian High, had started four games in goal as a junior with the Villanova men’s lacrosse team (4-3) before the season was snapped shut …
Another Wrentham product, via King Philip High, Casie Curtin was a senior defensive midfielder with the Salem State women’s lacrosse team (1-3), appearing in 36 matches over her three year varsity career with 35 starts, taking 51 ground balls …
Wrentham’s C.J. Mello, a freshman defender via Xaverian High, with the UMass-Dartmouth men’s lacrosse team (1-3) had played in all four matches, while another Wrentham product, Sam Kozimor, a junior goalie via Mt. St. Charles Academy, got into a match against Salve Regina …
Toby Burgdorf, the junior goalkeeper from Westfield, N.J. for the PC men’s lacrosse team (5-1) was ranked No 2 nationally in save percentage (.628) before the season ended. “It (the coronoavirus) really puts everything into perspective and it makes you realize you have to cherish every single moment that you have out there. You want the last game of the season to be in the NCAA Championships. That’s probably the hardest part. It was because of all the potential we had.”
