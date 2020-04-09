Former Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High Falcon baseball great Joey Rogers had his senior season snipped short by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Joey is the type of player you dream about, the most disciplined player I have ever coached,” said UMass-Boston baseball coach Brendan Eygabroat.
The senior southpaw pitcher had won both of his mound starts this season, allowing three earned runs over 10 2/3 innings of work while issuing just one walk and striking out 10.
Over his Beacon career, Rogers appeared in 31 games, with 23 of them starting pitching assignments to go with a 10-3 record and 111 strikeouts. Rogers guided coach Bill Cuthbertson‘s 2016 D-R team to the MIAA Division 2 State title, named the state’s player of the year..
“He has been so dependable,” Eygabroat said. “He is a tireless worker, and most of all, a fantastic teammate. Joey always had the respect of everyone in our dugout due to his work ethic and his character. He is a player who can look back at his career with no regrets since he emptied the tank every day.” …
King Philip High boys’ hockey coach Paul Carlow, a scout with the NHL’s New York Islanders, would have been in Michigan last week for an eight-game tournament. Instead, he was back in Wrentham, watching college hockey video, “our homework,” preparing for a weekly conference call with GM Lou Lamoriello …
Foxboro’s Lilly Feeney was one of the high scoring senior forwards with the No. 3 ranked women’s prep school hockey team in New England, Phillips Andover Academy (18-8-1), an All-NEPSAC selection. Feeney and her teammates lost 5-4 in the Prep Elite Eight Tournament title game to unbeaten Noble and Greenough. Feeney is heading to Holy Cross …
Her brother, Joe Feeney, a sophomore forward with the Suffolk University men’s hockey team (6-17-2), played in all 25 games and matched his goal output (two) from last season. Feeney has appeared in 48 of 49 possible games over two seasons …
Winning 10 games and qualifying for the MIAA Tournament for the first time since unanimous Hockomock League All-Star Nyah Thomas was a freshman, Attleboro High girls’ basketball coach Marty Crowley offered that “the culture is where we want it. There’s a joy of playing in our (Hockomock) league. it’s so competitive, but we have to keep scoring.” …
At the other end of the court, AHS boys’ basketball coach Mark Houle returns only junior guard Justin Daniels as a varsity player next season. “We have a lot of holes, we have only five points coming back,” said Houle, hoping to reap some riches from a Dave Oliver-coached junior varsity team that compiled a 17-3 slate …
When the Norton High track team assembled for its postseason awards, Paul Wisnaskas and Heather Kurland were tabbed as the respective Lancer male and female MVP’s for the winter season. Ryan Carroll and Destiny McGrath were honored with the “Most Improved” Lancer awards, Nick Lebel and Ashley Schepis received the JFK Award, Chris Liebherr and Eve Rodriguez were honored with the “Ultimate Teammate” award, while Jason Soares and Ali Murphy were named the “Rookie of the Year” ...
It was a tough season for North Attleboro’s Joe Farroba, the coach of the Bridgewater State men’s hoop team (10-15), which lost nine games by margins of 10 points or less. Foes averaged 81 points per game, while shooting 46 percent from the floor. “We could score (shooting 44 percent from the floor, 33 percent from the 3-point line). It was at the other end that we had our problems.” …
“He has a knack for the net,” D-R/Seekonk hockey coach Tom Fecteau said of sophomore center Devin Dailey, who delivered 16 goals and 13 assists for the MIAA Tournament-qualifying club, which posted a program best 14 wins. “He has that ability to be productive,” Fecteau said of the 5-foot-10, two-year starter. “The difference was that he improved strength-wise.” …
Norton High wrestling coach Pat Coleman will have a strong upper-weight class to build upon next season in junior 182-pounder Nathan Arduino (30 wins) and 170-pounder Nick Andreasen (34 wins), both of whom took second at the Division 3 sectionals and No. 7 at the Division 3 State Meet …
Former Dighton-Rehoboth High principal Mike Rubin, now at Uxbridge High (and the “voice” of Brown University athletics) paired up with his school’s engineering department and a Maker Bot Replicator to use the 3D printers to make face shields for local hospitals …
With the Trinity College women’s lacrosse team (2-1), senior attacker Caroline Toomey of Wrentham, via Bishop Feehan High, had her first goal of the season at Williams, while sophomore midfielder Mackenzie Rosenberg, a North Attleboro High graduate, had six ground balls …
Finally, a pair of positive signs — the forsythia is in bloom and the ospreys are returning to their nests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.