Former Seekonk High Warrior Andrew Roy is the assistant golf coach at Coastal Carolina University.
“As a former player, his loyalty and love of this program runs deep,” said Chanticleers coach Jim Garren, whose team took sixth place at the Badger Invitational hosted by the University of Wisconsin and 10 at the Tucker Tournament in Albuquerque, N.M. thus far. “His personality and passion for the game will be a great asset to not only our current student-athletes.
“At Coastal men’s golf, we hold ourselves to a higher standard with everything associated within the program and everyone has to be accountable,” Garren added. “Having played here under our system, Andrew has a great understanding of that and it makes him a perfect fit in helping us continue to grow our program.”
In his lone season as a Chantacleer, Roy posted a 75.23 stroke average over eight events as Coastal won the 2018 Sun Belt Conference Championship. Roy joined the Chants for the 2017-18 season from the school’s PGA Golf Management Program and had been playing professionally on the NEPGA circuit as well as the Minor League Tour in South Florida since graduating in 2018. While playing professionally over the past year, Roy has posted several top-10 finishes ...
Dynamic King Philip Regional High distance runner Mike Griffin has toured campuses in Tennessee and Arizona, being recruited nationally by some of the NCAA Division I powers, and last weekend toured Oklahoma State. “When you are being considered by nationally ranked teams, who often recruit distance runners internationally and to think he’s from Wrentham says a lot about his potential,” KP coach Chris Elgar said ...
Rhode Island College sophomore outside hitter Amelia Murphy of North Attleboro was named the Little East Conference volleyball “Player of the Week” during a 3-1 week for the Anchormen. In the four matches, Murphy had 53 kills, 10 digs, eight blocks and hit .310. Murphy recorded a career-high 24 kills and hit .378 (24-7-45) against Becker, hit .407 with 15 kills against Salem State and hit .409 with 10 kills against Sarah Lawrence. On the season, Murphy has played in 45 sets with a team-leading 111 kills to go along with 28 digs and 21 blocks ...
Former King Philip Warrior Joe Kellett scored the tying goal in the 90th minute for the Boston College men’s soccer team in a 2-2 draw with No. 18 Virginia Tech. The Eagles’ senior midfielder and defender scored his second goal of the season on a direct kick from just outside the penalty box, with BC playing the final 59 minutes a man down due to a red card infraction ...
Attleboro’s Andy Chisholm, by way of Providence’s Wheeler School, a freshman striker, for the Providence College men’s soccer team (6-3), scored the lone goal in the 80th minute of the Big East Conference match, a 2-1 loss at No. 2 Georgetown ...
At the Inverness Collegiate Tournament in Toledo, Ohio, Notre Dame University junior Davis Chatfield of Attleboro, via Bishop Feehan, had rounds of 73, 74 and 74 to finish at 8-over-par and in the No. 32 spot for the third place Fighting Irish in the 15-team field. Norfolk’s Andrew O’Leary tied for the No. 40 spot with rounds of 74, 75 and 74 for Notre Dame ...
Former Attleboro Recreation Dept. Director and Tennis Tournament chairman Fred Bartek along with current Attleboro Tennis Tournament director Paul Perry will be on hand when the new Finberg Field tennis facility is christened Oct. 12 with a first serve at 10 a.m., to which all former singles and doubles tournament participants are invited to attend ...
Lending his expertise as a consultant to coach Brad Sidwell’s Taunton High football team is former Bishop Feehan High AD and football coach Gary Doherty ...
Lending her spirit to the sidelines of the Attleboro High football team for varsity games and on the field for junior varsity games as a wide receiver is junior Rachel Sullivan ...
Norton High grad Conner Reynolds, a sophomore running back at Mass. Maritime, continues to chug along, rushing for 77 yards last weekend in a win over Westfield State. Reynolds has totaled 203 yards in three games for MMA (3-0), scoring a TD against N.Y. Maritime ...
Also in Bourne, former D-R Falcon soccer standout Logan Pimentel, a freshman midfielder for MMA, has appeared in 10 matches ...
Former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Zach Matracia, a sophomore defender at Westfield State, has appeared in all seven matches with six starts for the men’s soccer team (2-5) ...
Former Attleboro High track coach Tom Crowe, along with the late Jay Gilmore, who coached baseball, basketball and football, are among the inductees to the Attleboro High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Also to be honored on Oct. 19 at the Attleboro Lodge of Elks will be Ruth Bono (class of 1974), Bob Bischoff (’85), Adam Newman (’86), Jim Hanewich (’88), Jill Paquette Fitzgerald (’00) and Matt Campbell (’10) ...
Coach Amy Delores’ Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team will be trekking to Braintree High on Jan. 28 to meet former Shamrock boys’ hoop coach Matt Freeman’s first Wamps’ girls’ basketball team ...
Providence College hockey coach Nate Leaman has three incoming freshmen drafted into the NHL — forward Patrick Moynihan (U.S. National under-18 team) by New Jersey, defenseman Max Crozier (Sioux Falls of the USHL) by Tampa and defenseman Tomas Mizura (Kimball Union) by Edmonton. “Moynihan (of Millis) has looked very good, he’s the guy who has a knack for scoring, he’s got very quick hands,” the Friars opening their season Saturday against Maine ...
The UMass-Dartmouth golf team saw former AHS Bombardier Ethan Johnson, a freshman, finish 47th at the Farmingdale, L.I., N.Y. Tournament with rounds of 80 and 85 ...
Former D-R Falcon Jamie Fastino, the senior captain of the UMass-Dartmouth women’s tennis team (6-3) won her No. 2 singles match and an 8-2 No. 1 doubles match against Southern Maine ...
The New England Revolution honored Wrentham resident Pat Diskin as the Hero of the Match at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Diskin was recognized during a pregame ceremony for her dedicated work with the Special Olympics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.