The South Coast Conference has conducted its winter meet indoor track schedule at Greater New Bedford Voke. The SCC could run its schedule there this winter, but member schools would then not be eligible to compete in the Fall-2 season or compete in sanctioned MIAA class and state meets. “It’s good on one side, and not-so-good on the other,” Seekonk High coach Frank Mooney said. The Warriors have missed their entire 2020 spring and fall cross country seasons, the latter because SCC member schools voted to shut down for the fall. “Any kind of meets, any kind of competition is good for most of the kids,” Mooney said, but “if the SCC does have an indoor season, then we wouldn’t be eligible to compete when the Fall-2 season begins Feb. 21. But nobody knows if that will happen” …
With Wheaton College in a virtual lockdown and no NEWMAC competition for its basketball teams, the Bishop Feehan High and Norton High winter track programs were hoping to use the renovated fieldhouse with a new track surface for meets. “We don’t know how the leagues like the Hockomock League were going to do it at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston,” Norton High track coach Kent Taylor said of the number of participating student-athletes and time needed between meets to clean the facility. “Wheaton basically shuts down from the first week in December until late January, so we could get some meets in.” The MIAA’s postponement of the winter track season to the Fall-2 “gap” season still will raise some issues about facility availability, with the TVL still holding out some hope …
In the final poll by the United Soccer Coaches of America, coach Phil Silva‘s unbeaten, Catholic Central Conference champion Bishop Feehan High girls’ team was ranked No. 16 nationally ...
Former North Attleboro High Rocketeer football standout Mark Newport, who went on to play at the University of New Hampshire and pursued a career in law enforcement, has been named the acting chief of police in Portsmouth, N.H. …
“I can’t remember the last time I haven’t spent a Thanksgiving Day holiday at a football game,” Tri-County High football coach Kahn Chace was saying of the absence of gridiron classics in his COVID-19 cancelled season. Tri-County usually engages with Mayflower League rival Old Colony Regional in the “Cougar Classic,” held on the Wednesday preceding Thanksgiving. “Last year we won that game on the last play of the game; that was the highlight of the season. We were using that as a springboard to this season. I met with the kids and they’re still upbeat, but it breaks everyone’s hearts not to have a football game on Thanksgiving Day” ...
Word out of coach Erik Everton’s Bishop Feehan High baseball dugout is that five more of his Shamrocks have made their collegiate plans, with Brendan Flavan headed to Endicott, Ryan Seaver to R.I. College, John Igoe to St. Lawrence, while both Justin Neidel and Dom Novio are headed to Westfield State ...
Sophomore Chad Correia has made a most substantial contribution to the success of the Bishop Feehan High golf program this season, taking second place at the Catholic Central League Championship Tournament and being the most consistent scorer for coach Artie Anderson‘s Shamrocks. A Norton resident and member at the Ledgemont CC in Seekonk, the 5-foot-6 Correia “hits the ball a long way, he gets it out there,” Anderson said of his drives off of the tee. “He hits the ball as long as anyone” …
Former King Philip High Warrior, hockey and lacrosse player Clay Geuss, now attending Connecticut College in New London, was tabbed to captain the Camels’ club hockey team, but the season is pending due to the coronavirus health restrictions …
Scoring 56 second-half points, taking a 41-point victory and having 21 assists on its 34 field goals, the Providence College Friars rolled over Fairfield and now head to Asheville, N.C., to meet Indiana Monday. “It’s a practice that counts,” PC coach Ed Cooley said, alluding to the fan-less confines of Alumni Hall on campus. “It’s a tough adjustment, you have to bring your own energy” ...
One of the lightning rods for coach Mike Pariseau‘s Bishop Feehan High boys’ soccer team has been attacking midfielder Joey Scott, a junior. “He understands what needs to be done on the field, and he has a good, accurate shot” …
Tri-County High was going to have a new boys’ soccer coach this fall, but when AD Sarah Martin was unable to find any candidates, former coach Richard Vernon stepped in. “I asked Richard to reach out to some of his former players if they would be interested, but he said if we were in a pinch, he would come back.”
The Stonehill College men’s soccer team was awarded its eighth straight Team Academic Award from the United Soccer Coaches last week, for teams recognized for having grade indexes of 3.0 or better. Former King Philip High boys’ soccer coach Nick Gale is an assistant with the Skyhawks’ team, while the roster includes some former Norton High Lancers, including junior Eben Degbor and junior midfielder Ian Pereira, along with junior back Luke Fuller of Rehoboth, via Bishop Feehan High …
With many a tennis coach complaining of “rigged” rosters in order to gain a win, the MIAA has mandated that coaches must have available at all matches, regular season and tournament, a completed tennis team ladder form and challenge match results form. “That’s always been the case, but it was never really policed at all,” Mansfield High boys’ coach Gary Belastock said. “Any coach could ask the other for his match justification. Maybe there will be a more strict rule this year” …
Such is the state of college sports: the Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team had players on the roster from six countries — Trinidad and Tobago, Israel, Jamaica, Spain (eight), Iceland and Germany; the Southern New Hampshire University men’s hockey team had players representing 13 states, including North Carolina, Wisconsin, Georgia, Kansas and Alabama.
