Make that not only seven straight wins, and counting, for North Attleboro native son and former Bishop Feehan High hoops great Mark Schmidt, but 300 career coaching wins as well as the men’s basketball coach at St. Bonaventure.
With members of the 1970 NCAA Final Four team, including Bob Lanier, honored in the 50th year anniversary of the program, Schmidt’s Bonnies are now 8-4 on the season.
“We have a long way to go, but we’re getting better,” Schmidt said from Olean, N.Y. “I don’t think we’re nearly where we need to be, both individually and as a team. I’m not sure any team is right now, but we’re learning. The more you get put in situations, the more experience you get, the better you’re going to be.”
Schmidt is in his 19th season of college coaching, entering this season at 292-258 overall after spending his first seven seasons at Robert Morris ...
Bishop Feehan High boys’ hockey coach Kevin Dunn was flabbergasted when 60 Shamrock student-athletes showed up for tryouts. “When the current seniors were freshmen, we had only 27 kids in the program,” Dunn said of the growth of the sport. “I think the style that we play, the schedule (eight Division 1 schools) that’s why there’s plenty interested in playing.” ...
Former Dighton-Rehoboth Falcon Erin Kelley recently completed a fabled field hockey career for the Nichols College field hockey team, starting 72 matches and totaling 64 points. She led the Bison in scoring as a freshman (13 points) and sophomore (17 points) with six goals and three assists this season to conclude her career with a three-match goal-scoring streak against University of New England, Gordon and Salve Regina ...
Senior running back-linebacker Vin Holmes received the “Nick Rossi Team MVP” award from the Mansfield High football team, while senior running back-linebacker Nick Marciano was the recipient of the “Gridiron Club Gold Helmet Award.” Jack Moussette, the Hornet QB, earned the “Matthew O’Leary Sportsmanship Award; linebacker Joe Plath received the “Henry Piasecki Loyalty Award,” Andrew Cowles was the recipient of the “Mike Julian Most Improved Hornet Award,” Paden Palanza earned the Greg Donahue Award, Tommy McCoy received the Nancy Kitchen Award and Brian Rockwell received the Steve Conroy Award. Captains-elect for the defending MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl champions will be Jake McCoy, T.J. Guy, Nico Holmes and Nick Bertolino ...
With a 63-60 double overtime victory over Brookline High in his debut as the Braintree High girls’ basketball coach, former Bishop Feehan boys’ hoop mentor Matt Freeman notched the 250th win of his career ...
Remember in your prayers, if you will, former Bishop Feehan hoopster Chris Doherty ...
Former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Jonathan Friberg, the 6-foot-7 junior forward for the La Salle University men’s basketball team (2-9) has hit double scoring figures in six games with a season-best 18 (on 6-for-8 shooting) in a win at Husson. Friberg is averaged nine points and six rebounds per game, starting all 11 games ...
Interesting blood lines for junior guard Matt Palazzi of the Dighton-Rehoboth High boys’ basketball team in that his grandfather is legendary former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross great Togo Palazzi, and his uncle is former PC Friar Matt Palazzi ...
New King Philip High girls’ hockey coach Ken Assad played his high school hockey at Franklin (class of ‘83) and served as an assistant coach with the Panther boys’ program the past 11 seasons. “It’s been a lot of fun so far, we have high hopes, but with our 22-game schedule, we have Norwell, Duxbury and Notre Dame in there.” ...
Junior defender Justin Silva was the recipient of the Coaches Award by the North Attleboro High boys’ soccer team, while senior midfielder James Sales was tabbed the Rocketeer MVP and senior striker Matt Mordini earned the “Most Improved Player” honor ...
With the Nor’Easter football team (4-6) at the University of New England, former KP Warrior Jack Piller, a sophomore tight end, played in all 10 games and had six catches for 42 yards. Also on the Nor’Easter roster were North Attleboro’s Sean Schriever, a junior defensive lineman, Brian Ripley, a freshman wide receiver via Dighton-Rehoboth High and North Attleboro’s Eric Ruest, a senior offensive lineman ...
The Norton High winter track program already has a pair of Division 4 Meet qualifiers as Isabelle Pietrasiewicz (mile, 5:21.2) and Paul Wisnaskas (long jump, 20-9 1/2) both won events as the Reggie Lewis Center-hosted, MSTCA Winter Festival ...
The Foxboro High girls soccer coach Katie Stalcup tabbed Yara Fawaz as the Warrior MVP, Jordan Carman as the “Rookie of the Year” and Emma Dahl as the recipient of the Warrior Award. “She (Dahl) started the season coming off the bench,” Stalcup said, “but (she’s) such a hardworker, she grinded her way, was determined (to play the) stopper position and, by end of the season, played the whole game. She was a special player for sure.” ...
Former Bishop Feehan High football coach Joe Gilmartin is retiring after nine seasons as North Kingstown (R.I.) High football coach, having guided the Skippers to an unbeaten season in 2019 and two straight Division 1 Super Bowl titles. A history teacher at his alma mater and a commercial fisherman during the summers ...
Former Bishop Feehan High standout two-way lineman Stan Koss, got into five games on the defensive line for unbeaten Union College (10-0), which qualified for the NCAA Division III playoffs for the first time since 2006 ...
“I’m not losing many key players,” Meg Marcotte, the coach of the eight-win Dighton-Rehoboth High field hockey team said of the 2020 season prospects. “My best players were all sophomores and to win as many games as we did with only four players with varsity experience was amazing.”
