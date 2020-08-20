Seekonk High grad Abbie Hopkins, a junior with the University of Tennessee at Martin, is an All-America equestrian rider once again.
Hopkins is a National Collegiate Equestrian Association second team selection in the “flat” competition as well as the ECAC “flat” rider of the year. Hopkins is just the second Skyhawk to receive All-America accolades in two events after being selected in 2018 in “fences” competition.
Hopkins earned a team-best eight first-place finishes in “flat” competitions and was selected as Most Outstanding Performer in three competitions. She was the ECAC Flat Rider of the Week three times and the Fences Rider of the Week twice. Hopkins led the Skyhawks with a 77.1 scoring average, her most notable performances being against Delaware State (89 points), Georgia (83 points), SUNY-New Paltz (78 points) and South Dakota State (77 points) …
Former Attleboro High Bombardier Kyle Murphy is wearing No. 60 in the New York Giants training camp this month, hoping to catch the eye of offensive line coach Marc Colombo with his versatility. Colombo, a native of Brockton and a former standout on the offensive line for Boston College, is in his first season after five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys ...
In the end, Norton High ace pitcher Mike Belcher opted to play his college baseball for Rhode Island College under Frank Holbrook, the former Wheaton College baseball pitcher and assistant to Lyons’ head coach Eric Podbelski (2014-18). Belcher will be one of the aces of Holbrook’s pitching staff after the Anchormen taking a school record 26 wins in his first year and were 7-1 this season before the corona virus shut down the season. “I liked him (Holbrook), I liked the school and it’s a good program,” Belcher said, bypassing offers from down the street at Wheaton College and a number of elite NCA Division III programs. “They contacted me during my junior year.” …
The bat boy of the summer season, without a doubt, is St. Mary’s School fifth-grader Jackson McMorrow of Norton, who assists with the Norton High program and with the Norton team in the Attleboro Area Sandlot League …
North Attleboro’s Kyle Briere checked into the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs this week to begin his student-athlete career with the Huskies’ men soccer program, which is on hold as the Big East Conference opted to forego all fall sports. Briere and the Huskies will conduct training, but without a fall season, the Huskies potentially could create a spring season. If UConn doesn't play, Briere will maintain his four years of NCAA eligibility …
At the UFC's Contender Series in Las Vegas Tuesday, Norfolk’s Hilarie Rose, the 28-year-old via Tri-County Regjonal High, lost a dramatic 30-27 three-round decision, 30-27 to Cheyanne Buys in the 116-pound straw-weight division …
Mansfield’s Drew Fallon, a corner outfielder for Bates College (2-7) got into five gmes, owning a three-game hitting streak in one stretch, with his first collegiate hit against Elmira. Fallon reached Bates by way of the Moses Brown School in Providence …
At the breakup gathering for coach Naomi Boucher’s Foxboro High swimming team, Meg Lathrop, Abby Gallagher and T.J. Perry shared the MVP Award; Kris Anderson received the “Coach’s Award;” Dimitri Davis and Josh Sitte shared the “Courage Award;” Guillermo Marroquin and Alyssa Cloherty were tabbed the “Rookies of the Year", Lilli Jones received the “Team Spirit Award;” Samantha Conley and Jared Roke were the recipients of the “Dedicated Award;” Juliana Preson and Grace Preson received the “Warrior Award;” Anthony Amico and Peyton Feldman were honored with the “Sportsmanship Award;” and Sam Belanger and Annika Bridges received the “Most Improved Award” …
“We’ve seen him for years,” PC basketball coach Ed Cooley said of Syracuse University transfer Bryce Goodine from New Bedford, the one-time Bishop Stang Spartan. “He’s a super athlete. We’re looking forward to his versatility, he’ll become an elite shooter, I think he’ll become an elite level defender – he’ll fit that model.” …
Rehoboth’s Sabrina Liston, via the Moses Brown School in Providence, appeared in all 10 games for the Anna Maria College softball team (1-9) this season, collecting seven hits and six RBI at the plate while making six mound appearances with nine strikeouts over 27 1/3 innings …
Up in Maine with the Bates men’s lacrosse team (1-5), Mansfield’s Jack Lousararian, a sophomore midfielder by way of the Belmont School, had three goals and two assists, owned a four-match point streak, scoring his first goal of the season against Keene State …
“I want us to graduate 100 percent of our student-athletes and right now we’re at 93 percent,” Providence College Athletic Director Bob Driscoll said. “That’s one of the top percentages in the county and to put that in context that’s six percent higher than the general student population.” …
Former Seekonk High Warrior Logan Casala was a freshman reserve catcher with the Mitchell College baseball team (5-3), drawing a walk and scoring a run in his first official collegiate at-bat …
Out of Rehoboth, Union College junior Joe Lifrak, via LaSalle Academy in Providence, had quite a winter season with the Dutchmen swimming team at the Liberty League Championships in the 50 (22.26) and 100 (49.61) freestyles, in the 50 (29.30) and 100 (1:03.99) breaststrokes and with the 200 and 800 freestyle relay teams and 200 medley relay team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.